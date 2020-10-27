If we see more stimulus in the short term, between now and Q1 2021, inflation expectations will rise. This will pressure the value of the underlying bonds in the portfolio.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX) mutual fund as an investment option at its current market price. The fund has seen a nice boost in price since the depths of the Q1 sell-off, but it has still struggled overall in 2020. Looking ahead, I see PONAX continuing to offer a reasonable hedge against equities, but believe investors should expect only a small positive return given the macro-climate. There are multiple reasons for this outlook. One, the fund has recently cut its distribution, which is never a positive sign. Although this was not surprising given our low interest rate environment, it was still not a welcome development. Two, inflation expectations have been rising, which is sending yields higher. As yields climb, bond prices decrease. Therefore, if we see more stimulus measures or a rebound in the economy, the underlying value on PONAX may come under pressure. Three, mortgage debt remains one of my preferred asset classes, so I like PONAX's exposure in that area. However, mortgage rates have not stopped their decline, and refinancing activity remains high going in to the end of the year. As a result, the fund's income stream will remain under pressure.

Background

First, a little about PONAX. The fund seeks to "maximize current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation." Its benchmark is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index, which covers the U.S. investment grade fixed rate bond market, with index components for government and corporate securities, mortgage pass-through securities, and asset-backed securities. Currently, the fund is trading at $11.76/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0361/share, representing an annual yield of 3.68%. I last reviewed PONAX back in March, during the height of the market crash. I continued to believe it represented a reasonable way to balance out an equity portfolio, and the ultimate result has been a strong return since then:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we are approaching the end of the calendar year, I felt it was a good time to take another look at PONAX to see if I should adjust my outlook. After review, while I still see merit to owning this fund, I believe similar short term returns will be quite difficult to achieve. With an uptick in inflation likely in 2021, I see less upside to core bond funds right now. As a result, a neutral rating seems most appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Bad News: Income Was Cut

To begin, I will touch on the biggest development we have seen over the past six months, with respect to PONAX. Unfortunately, this was a negative development, and was a sharp drop in income for the fund. While it may have been a surprise to some investors, I discussed this very real possibility during my last review. Given PONAX's heavy allocation to mortgage debt and the consistent drop in mortgage rates, coupled with the heavy amount of refinancing activity, this made an income cut almost inevitable. And, in August, that is exactly what happened, with management announcing a decline in its distribution of about $.015/share, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is not something investors want to see. In fairness, there is little fund managers can do when rates decline, refinancing activity is high, and economic growth is stagnant. Income has to reflect current conditions, so the income cut was fairly predictable. In a closed-end fund, or another leveraged product, fund managers may be able to borrow more to keep the income stream constant. While this could prevent an income cut, it also increases the inherent risk of the fund, so there is literally no free lunch. With the case of PONAX, the underlying holdings have stayed fairly consistent since March, so an income cut was to be expected.

Looking ahead, I believe the fund will overcome this. The yield remains strong, at over 3.5%, which maintains a healthy spread over government bond yields (in the U.S. and around the world). This should entice investors, and it is worth noting the fund has actually performed fairly well since that cut was announced. Therefore, while I definitely see income cuts as a bad thing, PONAX remains a viable investment option nonetheless.

The Good News: Performance Has Been Strong

Expanding on the point I made above, one of the reasons I am not bearish on PONAX, despite its recent income cut, is because of the fund's actual performance. Despite a challenging year overall, the past six months have seen quite strong performance from PONAX. While the market as a whole has rallied, with equities leading the way, PONAX has still seen its share price rise by 6%, which handily beats the rise from the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) over the same period, as shown in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

My takeaway here is simple. PONAX has shown some resiliency in a volatile year, and it has been outpacing a common benchmark for bond funds, the AGG, by a fairly large amount. While the macro-environment is challenging, the relatively high prices in the equity market makes finding a quality bond fund to hedge against an equity sell-off a prudent course of action. PONAX's performance has been very steady over the last six months, despite an income cut, so I continue to believe this fund offers a reasonable way to protect investors against a broad downturn in the market.

I Still Like The Mortgage Exposure

I will now take a look at the underlying holdings of PONAX, which a specific focus on mortgage bonds. This is my primary focus whenever I review the fund because mortgages have been the fund's top area of exposure for quite some time. In fact, since March, this exposure has actually grown from around 68% to over 71%, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

As my readers know, mortgage debt is an area I have preferred for a while, especially compared to below-investment grade corporates. While I generally prefer agency MBS, in order to find higher yields, investors may look to enter the non-agency space. While riskier, mortgage debt as a whole remains a fairly resilient asset class, and government support for the sector has been strong since the Covid-19 pandemic began. With homeowners, in both the agency and non-agency spaces, seeing increased equity in their homes, the chances of foreclosures occurring is much lower than it was a decade ago.

Of course, this does not mean the sector is risk-free. While employment figures have improved, the unemployment rate remains stubbornly high, which poses a challenge to the mortgage market. While the rate has come down significantly in the last few months, it still sits around 8%, as shown below:

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

However, despite this historically high unemployment rate, the sharp improvement in the metric has trickled down to other areas of the economy, specifically in mortgage performance. While millions of homeowners took advantage of forbearance programs during the onset of the pandemic, there has been a noticeable decline in the number of homeowners still utilizing that avenue. In fact, according to data analytics firm BlackKnight, there has been a 41% reduction in homeowners requiring forbearance assistance since the programs went in to effect, as shown below:

Source: BlackKnight

My point here is it appears the worst may have passed. While millions of mortgages are still in forbearance, we are certainly not out of the woods completely. But declining unemployment seems to be correlating to improvements in the mortgage space, which is a sign we should expect. Further, current MBS prices do factor some risk, based on current spreads. While I do not expect a relapse in forbearance numbers, the current income being offered by the space is above the pre-crisis low, which means investors are being compensated for taking on this additional risk, as shown below:

Source: Lord Abbett

Ultimately, the MBS sector offers investors a reasonable amount of income without taking on too much risk. While higher yields are available elsewhere, I like bond funds with heavy exposure to mortgages because that is an asset class that has a strong historical track record, enjoys government support (through forbearance programs and direct asset buying), and has seen improvement in the short term. As a result, I view this exposure positively for PONAX investors.

Yield Curve Steepening, Pressuring Bond Prices

My final point reiterates a tone of caution for PONAX. While I generally see the fund as a reasonable way to hedge a portfolio, the bond market as a whole faces some headwinds. Specifically, there is a growing sense in the market that inflation will pick up near term, and especially in 2021. This is based on the fact that, post-election, whichever party wins control of the government will have an incentive to pass large stimulus measures. If we couple this reality with the fact that economic growth should improve on an annual basis next year, it is not surprising inflation expectations are rising. In fact, treasury bond yields have picked up measurably in the last month or so, reflecting the market's belief in higher long term rates driven by anticipated deficit spending:

Source: S&P Global

This increase in yields corresponds to a decline in underlying bond prices, which is tempering total return across the fixed-income world. While PONAX has a lower effective duration than many core bond funds, it is still exposed to interest rate risk.

To illustrate, consider that PONAX's current effective duration is just under two years, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

This is a measure of the fund's interest rate sensitivity, and means that PONAX should see a price decline of around 2% if interest rates move up by 1%. Again, this is not a high amount of interest rate risk, and it compares favorably to the benchmark AGG, which has an effective duration of just under six years right now, as shown below:

Source: iShares

My takeaway here is investors should be prepared for the prices of bonds to see some pressure in the months ahead, as inflation expectations are rising, pushing yields up. This limits total return potential, and is a key reason behind my neutral outlook on PONAX. However, as the metrics above illustrate, PONAX has less interest rate risk compared to other popular aggregate bond funds, so it continues to be a decent option for investors looking in this space.

Bottom-line

As my outlook for equities remains modest to wrap up 2020, I remain interested in fixed-income hedges. PONAX is one that remains on my radar, as its 3.5% yield and mortgage exposure are both desirable attributes. However, the fund has seen an income cut, and it is likely to face some downward pressure on its underlying bond prices if more stimulus spending comes to fruition. Therefore, I have a modest short term outlook for PONAX, and caution investors to be selective on any new purchases in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.