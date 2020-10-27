PIMCO CEF Coverage Update

Going forward, we expect income to do more of the heavy lifting in driving returns rather than NAV capital gains due to richer underlying asset valuations in high-yield and RMBS assets.

It is tempting to rely once again on the PIMCO NII numbers going forward after this return to normality; however, our preference remains for more "organic" indicators of distribution stability.

In this article we take a look at the September PIMCO income and coverage report for the taxable suite. The main takeaway is that September marked what looks like a return to normality with funds putting through sensible earning levels with all funds covering their distributions for the month. Despite this welcome return to normality, we maintain a preference for more "organic" and forward-looking indicators of distribution stability such as leverage levels, NAV distribution rates, fund fees and swap portfolio cash flows. Overall, PIMCO CEF premium valuations have come off the boil somewhat, making the overall suite more attractive. In our portfolios, we rotated out of the Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) at around a 7% premium at the end of September which looked excessive to us, particularly entering the election period. We still maintain an allocation to the High Income Fund (PHK) - a more defensive option in the suite.

To get to the heart of the latest report we need to look at numbers that are not actually explicitly shown in it. What do we mean here? Well, the key bit of data that investors mostly focus on in these reports are the distribution coverage numbers. These are calculated by averaging individual monthly distribution coverage numbers over various periods. This has a lot of value since fund earnings oscillate on a monthly basis due to different payment conventions of their portfolio securities. However, because PIMCO earnings often do strange things month-to-month, checking on monthly rather than cumulative figures has a lot of value.

So to see what happened to earnings in September we need to disaggregate the fiscal-year-to-date income figures. The chart below shows September distribution coverage - or simply, the month's NII divided by the distribution of the relevant fund.

That looks pretty good, and over the month all funds covered their distributions through income. Let's zoom out and see the same chart over the previous six months.

Not so hot here. May and September are the only two months where earnings exceeded distributions for all or nearly all funds. To be fair, July was a freak month with huge income levels that made up in some part for the deficient months; however, it doesn't make up for a lot of misses.

To show how highly unusual two of the recent months were, let's look at a chart that sums up the individual monthly EPS of the taxable funds. This is not exactly scientific since individual fund monthly NII is a function of the fairly arbitrary number of shares issued, but that said, it captures what we are after in a straightforward way. While September was not exactly a blow-out month for earnings - it was only the third-highest month over the last year, it certainly looks a lot better than either August or June.

Let's go back to the aggregates and look at the distribution coverage for the different rolling periods that PIMCO provides. Fiscal year coverage cratered going into the negative territory, largely as a result of the bizarre numbers from PHK which kicked off just as its fiscal year started in August. Six-month rolling coverage looks quite a bit more restrained - there is a clear path lower but overall it's not miles below what it was earlier in the year. Plus, we know that the dip was highly unusual with a few funds registering goose-egg earnings (wildly implausible unless specifically targeted) or had hugely negative earnings worth on the order of several months of distributions.

The same picture for individual funds looks pretty similar with all funds rising in coverage except for the PCM Fund (PCM) which has remained strong and consistent throughout.

The UNII picture is mixed - the figures below are the aggregated UNII numbers divided by the monthly distribution in order to normalize them.

Another way investors gauge coverage is by looking at whether total NAV returns are covering distributions. We don't love this approach because it conflates income and asset price moves into a single metric. When asset price changes are large, such as over the last few months during the post-drawdown market recovery, this information doesn't tell you a whole lot. However, when asset price growth stabilizes, then the change in total NAV returns is increasingly due to income. A quick look at the trajectory of total NAV returns for the multi-sector fixed-income funds shows that NAV returns have indeed stabilized which should make this more of a relevant metric in the future.

To gauge whether distributions are covered by total NAV returns, we take the total NAV monthly return for each fund (gross of the distribution), subtract the current distribution and divide by the NAV of that month-end to normalize it. What the chart shows is that until September the distributions were handily "covered" by NAV growth. This is expected and has to do primarily with strong asset price growth, making it less of a useful indicator. September saw only one fund "cover" its distribution with NAV growth. This is also not a surprise since September was a risk-off month which saw lower asset prices across risky assets. So far in October the funds are "covering" their distribution with NAV growth, though this is, in some part, due to the bounceback in asset prices from their September losses. This approach has promise but as the chart shows there are some timing issues making it difficult to use consistently.

It's always tempting to attribute shifts in earnings and coverage to something "normal" like market-based price movements. According to one theory the weakness in fund income is correlated to the weakness in the US Dollar. And indeed there are a couple of months like August and June where this looks to be the case. However, there are just as many months that showed USD weakness while fund income was strong such as May or July. To be fair, there are different ways to measure USD strength or weakness and DXY is just one of them but relative to PIMCO CEF holdings, which hold decent exposure in G10 currencies, it's a pretty good metric. Another problem with this FX theory is that it also doesn't pass the smell test - in order for nearly all of PIMCO CEF earnings to be wiped out based on a 1-2% move in the USD relative to other G10 currencies, the funds would have to be taking huge amounts of FX risk and a quick look at the portfolio risk report shows that this simply isn't the case.

So, if not FX, what is driving these strange moves in earnings and coverage? There is no clear answer yet - the most recent reports we have from PIMCO only cover holdings up to fiscal-year ends. This isn't helpful because the strange income metrics have only begun to show up in the new fiscal year. This means we need to wait a few more months for the relevant portfolio holdings to come out. We suspect that there have been some sharp changes in swap holdings so that will be the first place to look.

Our view here is that the traditional distribution metrics provided by PIMCO such as NII, UNII and coverage are not super helpful to gauge distribution stability or coverage right now given the clearly unusual couple of months we have gone through. Can we use something else in its place? Our view is yes and it requires getting to the brass tacks of what drives distribution coverage. At its most basic, stronger distribution coverage requires a larger amount of income-producing assets (the numerator) and a lower distribution rate (the denominator).

If we plot the funds' leverage (a proxy for the relative amount of income-producing assets) against their NAV distribution rates, we see some wide variation. Funds with stronger distribution coverage figures are going to be those in the upper left of the matrix - i.e. those with high leverage and low NAV distribution rates - the funds in the green oval. To be fair, this chart conflates a few other very useful things such as sub-sector exposure, income produced by swaps, fund fees and fund premium valuations. That said, we find it quite useful. We would also suggest that, while PHK does not look attractive on this chart, it is quite unusual in the taxable suite due to the combination of its low management fee and leverage cost as well as outsized income from its swaps portfolio of around 3% of net asset value - well above that of other funds.

Of course, distribution coverage is not all there is to investing in PIMCO CEFs, especially for those more tactically-oriented. The chart below shows the average taxable PIMCO CEF premium. After a sharp rise in premiums, for example, PCI premium reached nearly 8% in early October, valuations look much more attractive right now with many funds trading at premiums in the low single-digits.

The premium spread between PDI and PCI has right-sized somewhat after moving into negative territory (i.e. PDI having a lower premium than PCI). Though PDI looks pretty attractive here relative to PCI, we don't see a fundamental reason for PDI to trade at a higher premium than PCI. The two funds hold much the same portfolios and have the same fees. If anything, because PCI trades at a higher leverage, it should trade at a higher premium as well.

There are a few reasons why PDI may trade at a persistently higher premium than PCI. First, PDI has stronger historical NAV returns. The problem with this analysis is that it captures the period when PCI was, effectively, a different fund due to a different investment mandate. The mandates of the two funds are much the same now. Secondly, PDI has a slightly higher NAV yield than PCI which likely causes it to trade at a higher premium as the market tends to equalize price yields. Of course, just because a fund has a slightly higher NAV yield doesn't actually mean that it is earning at a higher rate - this is especially true of PDI as it runs at a lower leverage. Thirdly, the historical pattern of PDI trading at a higher premium has persisted for many years and so it is tempting to assume that it will continue. There is nothing wrong with investing strictly, based on historical patterns but we can't call that an income investment approach - this begins to look more like a technical/chartist trading approach.

One possibly sensible reason for PCI to trade at a lower premium than PDI is that the fund is trading quite close to its leverage cap at around 47% versus 44% for PDI. This makes PCI more liable to a potential deleveraging - exactly what we saw in March and April of this year and is the main reason why the NAV performance of PCI is lagging PDI by about 5% year on year.

Takeaways

September was a pretty normal month for taxable PIMCO CEF earnings, which likely has more to do with the fiscal year starts being in the rear-view mirror than anything else. Ultimately, the typical indicators of distribution stability such as fund NII, coverage and UNII are much less helpful currently due to the clearly unusual recent couple of months. Our view is that better distribution stability metrics have to do with forward-looking indicators such as fund leverage, NAV distribution rates, fund fees and the nature of the swaps portfolio, even if tracking these metrics takes a bit more work.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.