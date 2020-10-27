While CS enjoyed a 25% increase in revenues bolstered by especially robust results of Pool, which was up by a staggering 46%, the IFT segment was still depressed.

In Q3, PNR achieved an 11.9% consolidated sales growth, which was propped up by acquisitions and also impacted by divestitures and the gyrations of FX.

Robust Q3 results sent the share price of Pentair plc (PNR), a water treatment company and a member of the dividend aristocrat cohort, to a 52-week high (but it has retreated slightly since then).

Data by YCharts

The company easily topped analysts' estimates, delivering around 11.9% revenue growth YoY combined with an 18% growth in operating income and an almost 21% increase in adjusted EPS. The Consumer Solutions segment, the essential contributor to the top line, was the primary driver of these improvements, thanks to the supportive macro and the company's dominant position in the North American pool equipment market. The company also revised its full-year outlook up, expecting $2.95 billion in sales (page 2), which implies the top line will be almost flat year-over-year, and the previously anticipated decline to $2.8 billion will be staved off. So, it is not a mere coincidence that traders were impressed.

After reading the Q3 report, I have no doubt that PNR will secure its dividend aristocrat status in the short term. However, I should express my long concern that the player is too richly valued by the market, so, investors should act with caution, as the risks of correction to the more normal multiples are mounting, and any negative piece of news can trigger the compression.

A deeper delve into the Q3 results

In Q3, Pentair plc achieved an 11.9% consolidated sales growth, which was propped up by acquisitions and also impacted by divestitures and the gyrations of FX. With these one-off effects stripped off, core sales were up 10%, which is still a phenomenal result for a non-tech or a non-healthcare company since we are in the middle of the global economic crisis.

The essential matter an investor should pay attention to is that Pentair’s two segments delivered asymmetric performance, given their exposure to the different end-markets, which were impacted by the recession unequally.

While Consumer Solutions enjoyed a 25% increase in revenues bolstered by especially robust results of Pool, which was up by a staggering 46% (slide 6), the Industrial & Flow Technologies was still depressed, as the ripple effects of hibernated economic activity amid lockdowns were still persisting in supply chains. However, the story is a bit more complex here.

Contrarily to anecdotal evidence, which suggests that the recessionary environment takes its toll on discretionary spending (costs associated with pools fall into this category), sales of pool equipment surged. In the previous article, I highlighted the macro data that implied the U.S. housing market had been quickly recovering, which bodes well for PNR's consumer business. Since then, the indicators have become even stronger. For example, in September, the New Private Housing Units Authorized by Building Permits almost touched the January level (a 10-year zenith, by the way), or 1,545.

On the negative side, in the sunny state of California, where the possibility of installation of a brand new swimming pool in a newly built house is much higher, which I explained in the previous piece using the data from the American Housing Survey, permits crept lower in August but were materially above the 2020 bottom.

However, in Texas, in September, the indicator approached a 5-year high.

Returning to the IFT segment, I should remark that even though its sales were down by 3%, some of its sub-segments even delivered growth. For example, Residental & Irrigation Flow rose 6%, bolstered by "solid demand in break & fix business." Commercial & Infrastructure Flow was weaker, as its revenues increased only by 3% due to "soft demand" highlighted by the company on slide 7.

And finally, the contraction of the overall segmental revenues was precipitated by the lackluster result of Industrial Filtration, which tumbled by 13% despite sequential improvement since capital expenditures in the end-markets were still tight. Unfortunately, no growth in IF orders should be expected in Q4, but prospects for 2021 look much brighter. During the earnings call, commenting on the capex decline trend that adversely affected the IF, CFO Robert Fishman said that

...we would expect the order activities to resume in early 2021 as customers revisit their capital budgets.

Profitability: nice margins and higher profit

Overall, I reckon the profitability that PNR delivered in Q3 was robust.

PNR's quarterly gross profit rose by ~8.7%, but the gross margin retreated to 34.7% from the 3Q19 level of 35.7% because revenue growth did not offset inflation in the cost of goods sold. However, while SG&A expenses were up slightly, Pentair's operating income climbed ~17.7% to $128.1 million. With all operating & non-operating expenses and taxes factored in, the diluted GAAP EPS was $0.66, up ~22.2%. LTM net margin remained generally in-line with the 2-year averages and equaled 12.1%. Also, the 147% FCF/Net income ratio (trailing four quarters) points to exemplary earnings quality.

Cash flows and capital efficiency

The spread between the FCFE and dividend yield (or shareholder yield in some cases) is an indicator income-focused investors can use to assess the sustainability of shareholder rewards. As of my calculations, PNR's LTM FCFE yield is currently standing at ~6.13% (propped up by strong 9M cash flow which rose 1.89x), while the dividend yield is hovering around 1.46%. So, it goes without saying that the LTM dividends paid were more than adequately covered.

The next matter I would like to focus on is capital efficiency. My calculations show that the company has an over 20% Cash Return on Total Capital (Net CFFO/Average total capital), the result I consider ideal. So, it partly explains the generous valuation it currently has (e.g., 17.6x EV/EBITDA).

A quick take on the financial position

In my previous note on PNR, I highlighted its firm financial position, which bodes well for dividend sustainability. In Q3, the balance sheet improved even further, as Debt/Equity dropped to 39.3% from 52% at the end of Q2. The cash position also changed, but the leverage (Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA) is still on a safe level, equals to 1.3x (slide 8).

What is more, only a quarter of PNR's debt has variable rates, which means the risk that the company will face troubles with the coverage of interest payments is very low. Besides, this portion of borrowings matures in 2023 (slide 8), while in September, the Fed signaled rates would likely be on the rock-bottom level precisely until that time, as it prioritizes "maximum employment" and would tolerate temporary fluctuations in inflation.

Final thoughts

While the coronavirus crisis was a calamity for many industries, Pentair has barely noticed the downswing, thanks to the bumper sales of Pool.

I like its margins, capital efficiency, and lean financial position. There is a meager possibility the player will leave the dividend aristocrat cohort. On the negative side, as the price surged, the yield compressed to 1.46%, which is too low for my taste.

Besides, rich valuation is still a concern that cools my bullish sentiment. I have said above that its exemplary capital efficiency partly justified the valuation, however, a 17.6x EV/EBITDA is still too high, and there is no opportunity at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.