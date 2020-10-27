Even though the Swiss franc performs positively in periods of rising price volatility, we think that there is more room for CHF depreciation in the near to medium term.

The Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXF) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA, designed to track the price of the Swiss franc against the US dollar. The fund is rebalanced quarterly.

Introduction

Historically, we know that the Swiss franc has always been a refuge for investors in times of uncertainty as the CHF usually appreciates when price volatility rises against most of the currencies. In the past 8 years, the USDCHF exchange rate has been oscillating around a tight 15-figure range, between 0.88 and 1.03, and currently trades at historically low levels if we exclude the 0.77 dip reached during the Eurozone debt crisis. As for the other ultimate safe – the Japanese yen – the Swiss franc has been constantly appreciating in the past 2 years as demand for safe assets has been rising, which left investors with the following question: how much more can the CHF appreciate in the near to medium term?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

CHF is currently overvalued

As opposed to many other currencies that are modestly to significantly undervalued against the US dollar, the Swiss franc appears to be the only significantly overvalued currencies among the G10 FX space. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the CHF is currently 26% overvalued according to the OECD PPP valuation model, which implies that there is little downside room for CHF depreciation in the near to medium term.

In addition, even though the SNB removed the floor on the EURCHF rate at 1.20 in January 2015 (it was probably starting to cost a lot for the central bank), we know that Swiss authorities are sensitive to a strong currency as it considerably weighs on inflation expectations, the only and most important mandate of Swiss policymakers. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the Swiss franc has also remained very strong against the euro, which has constantly brought down Swiss CPI in the past three decades. Hence, this chart is another good explanation on that the CHF cannot rise too much from current levels without generating any strong reaction from the SNB.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, OECD

FXF Drivers

The first important driver of currencies in the long run is the real interest rate differential. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the recent fall in US real yields has been weighing on the US dollar against all major currencies and therefore gradually increased the value of FXF. Even though there is still a lot of uncertainty coming forward, we expect US real rates to pause in the current environment and the downside pressure on the US dollar to decrease significantly in the coming weeks.

The other important factor is the real growth differential between the two economies; although all the economies will be dramatically impacted this winter due to the strict restrictions imposed by government, the Swiss economy is also sensitive to a rise in political risk in the Euro area, which could push down the CH-US real GDP growth differential and therefore weigh on the FXF.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Historically, we saw that the FXF has usually performed well in periods of rising price volatility. Figure 4 (left frame) shows the monthly average performance of the most liquid currencies relative to the dollar when the VIX rises above 20 in the past 30 years; the Swiss franc is the second best performer after the Japanese yen, averaging 12.5bps in monthly returns. Hence, based on these results, we would have expected the Japanese yen to have outperformed the Swiss franc in recent months.

Figure 4 (right frame) shows the opposite; while FXY has been going up steadily since March, FXF has been rising at a much faster pace and currently trades close to its highest level since January 2018. This shows that the reward in FXF is much higher than in FXY if we see a sudden rally on the US dollar in the coming weeks.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Outlook on FXF

We think that the rising uncertainty over a variety of macro events in the coming months (US elections, Brexit, new round of lockdowns) will generate strong demand for US dollars, which should appreciate against all currencies. Even though most investors also view the Swiss franc as a hedge against uncertainty, we think that the reward on FXF is more inclined to the downside. The constant appreciation of the Swiss franc brought FXF to the high of its 5-year range, therefore shorting some at current levels with a stop above 100 could be an interesting strategy in the short run.

