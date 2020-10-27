Looks to be setting up for another nice run over $30 with significant business expansion that will see a benefit from COVID resurging.

Prepared by Stephanie, analyst, and Chris, team leader and professor of epidemiology at BAD BEAT Investing

We traded K12 Inc. (LRN) twice at our service and today we were asked about it again ahead of earnings. We felt the thesis on a third possible trade has come down to two possibilities. Either students will be back in live school a lot more in coming months, or a COVID resurgence will keep them learning at home. That is the basic thesis, and depending on what camp you are in, impacts whether a trade can be made here. Personally, we got in and out, same day and same week trades last time, just on momentum. In the last two months it was clear a lot of students were back in school (though many were digitally learning) and the market lost faith here. That said, it now appears a massive second wave is hitting the globe, and LRN may get a boost from this. We think you can buy shares for a ride over $35. Let us discuss the business trends.

First, let us touch on COVID. U.S. markets slumped big time today at the time of this writing (10/26) as investors grappled with major uncertainty about economic stimulus negotiations and the soaring COVID cases globally. The Dow fell 650 points, or 2.3%, while the Nasdaq composite index dropped 1.6% The sell-off erased all of the Dow's gains for October. So how much COVID are we talking? Spikes in Europe are leading to possible lock downs over there again. The United States hit a record high in new coronavirus cases recently with more than 83,700 reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins. The resurgence is compounding volatility in the countdown to the presidential election, and the failure of Congress to agree to a pre-election stimulus package. Do not forget about all of the earnings coming this week too. The setup for markets is volatile, but LRN is a COVID beneficiary even if markets overall are not.

COVID has accelerated the growth of many companies in the education technology space. Given how LRN generates revenue, the key question appears to be whether a significant number of students will be learning virtually. With more and more cases, the likelihood of more hybrid models or completely virtual moves will be made. As the category leader in the K-12 online education space offering white-labelled solution to schools, LRN benefits disproportionately with these moves to virtual-only or hybrid approaches. It suffers with only in person learning.

While we will ultimately get past COVID and back to in person learning, this trade is about what is happening right now. We think you buy under $30 and ride it over $35 or higher. This is because LRN is benefitting. In its most recent earnings report, the results were clear that it is indeed getting a big boost.

The company has two main operating segments. The first is its General Education segment. This segment contains the products and services that are predominantly focused on kindergarten through twelfth grade students for core subjects including math, English, science and history, to help build a common foundation of knowledge. It is the biggest source of revenue.

As work and learn from home picks up, the second segment, Career Learning, becomes more relevant as well. This segment contains products and services that are focused on developing skills for students, in middle school through high school and adult learners, and to enter careers in high-growth, in-demand industries. These include information technology, business, and health services.

In Q3, the company crushed expectations. On the top line the company reported revenue growth of 44.3% versus last year. That is solid. The General Education segment revenue grew 34.4% to $313.8 million. That said, even more rapid growth was noted in the Career Learning segment. This segment saw revenue that was up 142.5% to $57.1 million.

What is more, the overall enrollment data is quite solid. The General Education segment has enrollment of 164,600 students which is massive growth of 49% year-over-year. On top of this, the Career Learning segment saw increases to 30,800 students, with total enrollment up 126.5%. This is solid. The only downside here is that the company, perhaps to attract more business, is making less per enrolled student. The bears may latch onto this, but we think this is more about volume and less about per pupil margins. General Education students on average generate $1,718 of revenue, down 7.6% from a year ago, whilst Career Learning pupils generated on average $1,564, a decline of 9.1%.

But at the end of the day, it comes down to profit and these volumes which were stunning led to adjusted EBITDA hitting $39.2 million Please note that this was a massive beat against $8.1 million consensus. The company saw net income of $12.7 million, compared with a net loss of $9.7 million a year ago. On top of that earnings per share were $0.30, compared with a net loss per share of $0.25 last year. Wow.

So why be bullish now? Shares have pulled back north of 30% first of all in recent weeks. This was likely due to many students back in school. LRN stock did not get a boost with COVID data, but we think it will now. Looking ahead, K12 sees full-year 2021 revenue in the range of $1.445 billion to $1.470 billion. Adjusted operating income is expected to be solid too. They see it in the range of $120 million to $130 million. We believe that Q2 and Q3 are going to be much better than forecasted. This is because the second wave is just picking up steam. It is spiking big time. We think 2021 EPS could hit over $2.00 this fiscal year. if enrollment volumes spike on the back of this like they did in the preceding months. This is a long way from the losses that analysts saw for Q1 2021.

What to do? Look, we think that long-term the business normalizes when COVID dies down and people get back to normal life. But it is clear that it is going to be a few more quarters until vaccines are out there and this thing runs its course. With the second wave perking up, let's ride some sentiment higher here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.