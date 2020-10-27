The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator.

While certain stocks and industries during the COVID-19 pandemic have garnered most of the attention due to their robust returns, innovation and demand, other stocks have moved quietly. And while it’s hard to fly under the radar and experience a nearly 480% return since the market bottomed, that is what has happened with Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY). Tivity Health has seen robust returns as a provider of health improvement, nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions. Despite the move higher, the company remains undervalued, with an attractive entry point. Its multiples are attractive, the financials are attractive, and both analysts and investors are starting to notice.

Responsible for Well-Known and Beloved Fitness Brands

Tivity Health owns many well-known fitness brands, including Nutrisystem since 2019, Prime Fitness, Wisely Well, South Beach Diet, and WholeHealth Living, as well as senior citizen community fitness program SilverSneakers.

But these brands are not stale. In fact, they are growing brands with rapidly increasing popularity. Nutrisystem, for example, in the 2 years prior to its acquisition was ranked among Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies.

After Beating Estimates the Last Two Quarters, Analysts See Upside

Stocks on average have seen a consistently upward trend in earnings estimates throughout this quarter as the pandemic conditions abate and economies reopen. However, the changes in Tivity Health's earnings estimates have been astronomically higher throughout the quarter. While earnings estimates are mostly subjective factors that are hard to see and measure in real time, the company also significantly beat earnings estimates the last two quarters, and has seen rising estimates for Q3 on the top line and bottom line. And although Tivity is expected to earn $1.42 per share for the fiscal year ending December 2020, which is a change of -29.7% from the previous year, the company beat earnings by 33.30% in Q1 and by an outrageously high 1,028.60% in Q2. Because of these positive surprises despite the pandemic, analysts have been steadily raising their earnings estimates by as much as 161.4%, with both short term and long term bullish technical scores from Yahoo! Finance.

Source: NASDAQ

Those technical scores seem supported as recently in late August, the 50-day moving average crossed the 200-day in a bullish move, while there is some resistance to break through still. The RSI remains in a reasonable range for a move higher, especially if there is some sideways consolidation in the short term.

Summarizing the financials and valuation level

Outside of growing earnings estimates, the stock has been on quite a run since March, jumping by nearly 480%. But what makes these levels attractive is that analysts see more room to run both subjectively and fundamentally. There is a consensus 27.5% price upside, plus a forward P/E ratio of only 11.3x. A forward P/E ratio this low, combined with a 3-year forecasted 31.2% CAGR for its revenue, makes this an extremely attractive investment.

Furthermore, the company’s current ratio and quick ratio indicate that it can meet all of its short-term obligations, with figures of 1.0 and 0.7, respectively. Additionally, the company has an Altman Z-Score of 4.8, which indicates that it is professionally managed, and has a low risk of bankruptcy.

Let’s compare Tivity Health to three of its main competitors: WW International (formerly Weight Watchers) (WW), Medifast, Inc. (MED), and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF).

If we take Tivity’s forward P/E ratio, combined with its forecasted revenue growth, it is by far the lowest value for the most upside. While Medifast’s revenue has a 3-year forecasted CAGR nearly 6% higher than Tivity’s, its forward P/E ratio is also higher than Tivity’s by 6. Furthermore, Tivity’s market cap is noticeably smaller than its three competitors', which makes it all the more enticing.

Source: Finbox

But one metric that truly illustrates how Tivity has separated itself from its competitors - its return since mid-March. Just look at Tivity’s stock returns since the bottom of March 18, and how it compares to the other three.

The closest competitor is Medifast, and its returns since March 18 are not even half that of Tivity’s.

Risks involved in TVTY

Is it a COVID stock? Or a recovery stock? While Tivity has performed beyond anyone’s estimations since March, there is one very important question to answer. Is this a COVID stock, or is it a recovery stock? While some stocks such as Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), for example, are clearly COVID stocks, and have benefitted from our current way of life, what happens when COVID eventually goes away? Certain stocks like the aforementioned rise on bad COVID news, while other cyclicals, such as financials and airlines rise on good COVID news and are “recovery” stocks. Investors need to know - which one is Tivity? How will the stock perform during a second wave, and how will the stock perform once life returns back to normal? This is a risk to pay attention to.

Lag in More Stimulus: This is a macro level risk that every stock is confronting right now. If there is an impasse in stimulus talks, markets may be headed for more downside. October has started with an impressive rally; however, this market is also built on a house of stimulus cards. Current stock valuations and price levels are not sustainable unless there is some kind of second stimulus package passed on the fiscal side. Sentiment is mixed right now on whether or not a stimulus package will actually pass before the election in a few weeks. At least they’re talking, for now.

High Levels of Debt and Low Retained Earnings: Tivity’s stock has performed strongly since March, its earnings have crushed expectations, its multiples indicate more room to run, and analysts love the stock. But there are things to be concerned about as well. According to the company's last three quarterly balance sheets, its liabilities outweigh its equity considerably, and it has negative retained earnings. This is not good, because it shows that the company is funded by more debt than equity, and it shows that it is not retaining enough of its profit. Investors need to pay attention to its poor liabilities to equity ratio and negative retained earnings.

Takeaway for investors

The risks are there for this stock. Nobody wants to invest in a company whose liabilities outweigh its equity by nearly 30 times, or with negative retained earnings. But Tivity has an answer for all these concerns. Its current ratio and quick ratio indicate that it is capable of meeting its short-term obligations, and its Z-Score indicates that the negative retained earnings are not a bankruptcy concern. And the stock has brand equity and has performed incredibly since March. Furthermore, despite rising nearly 480%, the stock has not shown indications that it is overheating. In fact, quite the opposite. Its forward P/E multiple indicates that the stock is still undervalued, while its revenue is simultaneously projected to considerably grow over the next 3 years. Analysts are not always right, but there is a reason why they have almost unanimously raised their earnings estimates and price targets for this stock.

