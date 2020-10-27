The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF is composed of developed and emerging market companies that have increased their annual dividends for 7 or more consecutive years.

The unprecedented COVID-19-induced market crash in March 2020 struck fear into the hearts of investors everywhere. Since then, markets have recovered nicely. Surprisingly, during these times, many companies have maintained or grown their dividends rather than cutting or suspending them in times of financial need and flexibility. The S&P Dividend Growth rate has maintained a 2.85% growth rate as of September 2020. But in addition to dividends remaining stable, international markets - developed, emerging, and frontier - have offered enticing opportunities for investors. Emerging market equities, for example, are back to their pre-COVID-19 peak, as shown from the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM).

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is a smart way for investors to gain international exposure by investing in high-quality, strong dividend-paying foreign companies. The ETF focuses more on stock selection rather than income and holds only companies that increased their annual dividends for 7+ years. The ETF is currently up 45.2% since March 23rd and is up 2.71% year to date. While VIGI does not have as strong a dividend yield as other ETFs that focus on solely US dividend growth, this ETF offers opportunities for defensive investors looking for a combination of dividend payouts and strong returns. This ETF is also a good option for investors worried about domestic political issues and overstretched stock valuations.

Holdings

As mentioned before, VIGI holds stocks from foreign countries that have shown consistent dividend growth over the last 7+ years. While over half of their holdings are concentrated in developed European markets, nearly 25% of their holdings are concentrated in emerging markets. While the criteria to be considered an emerging market are loosely interpreted, the literal definition of an emerging market is GDP Per Capita of less than $13,000. But this can be problematic because this reflects the USD equivalent of GDP, not “Purchase Power Parity” (PPP). Many emerging market indexes also include wealthier countries such as China, Singapore, and Turkey.

(Source: Vanguard)

Country-specific, the fund is relatively diverse. 4 of its top 5 countries by weight are considered developed economies, while its number 5 holding, India, is considered to be an emerging market with robust growth potential.

(Source: ETF.com)

Although VIGI is most heavily weighted towards technology and consumer non-cyclical, this is a largely diversified ETF, with no top-weighted sector exceeding 16.18%. In fact, between its top 6 weighted sectors, the weights range from 13.40% to 16.18%. Other top-weighted sectors in the ETF’s index include financials, consumer cyclicals, healthcare, and industrials. The ETF also excludes REITs, because REITs generally do not benefit from currently favorable tax rates on qualified dividends.

(Source: ETF.com)

VIGI also has a passively managed, full-replication strategy focused more on stock selection than income. The ETF has a rigorous research method when selecting high-quality international companies. This is because international stock research can be considerably more complex than US stock research due to additional risks to be mindful of - which will be discussed later on. The ETF aims to provide investors with a grouping of 426 assets that offer high-dividend yield exposure in a low-cost package. Its 10 largest holdings hold a 32.6% weight in the portfolio, and its top 5 holdings consist of strong international names such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), LVMH Moet Hennessy (LVMH), and Novartis (NVS).

(Source: ETF.com)

The ETF’s top 5 holdings have performed quite strongly since March 23rd. While other dividend growth ETFs hold stocks that still have not fully recovered from the March crash, this ETF offers a unique blend of pure growth and dividend growth. The below chart reflects that. Since March 23, Tencent is up 57.3%, Nestle is up 27.21%, Roche is up 16.67%, Novartis is up 19.47%, and LVMH Moet Hennessy is up 52.15%.

Stronger Performance and More Attractive Valuation Than US Dividend Growth ETF

The immense opportunity to invest in international equities for a hybrid of capital growth and dividend growth is further illustrated when comparing VIGI to the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV). HDV also focuses on dividend growth stocks, but with US companies. While VIGI boasts an unattractive trailing 12-month distribution yield of 1.71% compared to HDV's trailing 12-month distribution yield of 4.26%, just look at how the two ETFs have performed compared to each other since March 23.

VIGI outperformed HDV by 13%! While both of these ETFs invest in different regions, they have a similar dividend growth objective. The fact that one ETF has a higher distribution yield than the other is irrelevant when looking at the difference in returns.

When comparing VIGI’s valuation to HDV’s valuation, the opportunity looks all the more enticing. VIGI’s P/E ratio is over 7x less than that of HDV.

P/E Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) 29.32 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) 36.90

(Source: ETF.com)

What are the risks to be considered?

While dividend investing is considered lower-risk than growth investing, this ETF has several risks:

Foreign Companies Pose Additional Risks - While US stocks in 2020 certainly pose risks of their own, foreign stocks pose several additional risks. Namely, financial and political risks. Financial risks include currency risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, and systemic risks. Political risks can include internal and external geopolitical risks, as well as policy shifts, cross-border conflicts, and nationalization. While the majority of the ETF’s holdings are in stable countries, anything can happen in 2020.

Low Distribution Yield Offers Less Safety Than Other Dividend ETFs - While this ETF focuses on foreign companies that have consistently grown their dividend for 7+ years, a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 1.71% is not enticing for dividend investors. This ETF certainly offers an attractive blend between growth and value, with a decent dividend payment. However, for dividend investing purists, this yield is not exciting. When there is eventually another market downturn, a yield this low will not offer the same sort of security that a 4+% yield will offer.

Higher Default Risk: While US equities are built on a house of cards amidst tense second stimulus talks, many countries that VIGI has exposure to are confronting mounting default risks. For international equity investing, this is critical because of the sovereign ceiling rule. This rule states that the highest rating that a corporate bond can have is dependent on the country rating where the company is based. The rating of the country is known as the sovereign ceiling. If one of VIGI’s holdings is based in a country struggling to meet its debts, it could be bad news. Pay close attention to the banking crisis in India, for example - the ETF’s number 5 country by weight.

Takeaway For Investors

For investors looking to find a healthy blend of dividend growth, capital appreciation, and international exposure, this ETF is an outstanding investment. This ETF has exposure to high-quality companies that have offered significant returns in uncertain times while offering a stable, growing dividend. Furthermore, while the P/E ratio is higher than ideal, it is still lower than the S&P 500's current P/E ratio and lower than the comparable HDV. While foreign equities pose certain risks, US equities are arguably experiencing just as much, if not more, uncertainty with less upside. The fact that VIGI outperformed the HDV by 13% since March 23rd speaks volumes. VIGI is a savvy choice for smart investors looking for stable opportunities beyond the United States.

