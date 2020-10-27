Having demonstrated its resilience in one of the toughest business environments imaginable, the company is not expensive at all and available at a discount through the Liberty Media trackers.

At the same time, a series of recent agreements provide long-term certainties for the company.

SiriusXM (SIRI) reported Q3 2020 results (call transcript), which were probably expected to be good given the recent guidance increase, but the company managed to do even a bit better, delivering yet another guidance increase after just five weeks.

The business solidly beat expectations in Q3: Revenues came in 5% ahead of consensus and EBITDA was 10% stronger.

As I had expected, after prioritizing a series of small acquisitions in Q2, in the most recent quarter, SiriusXM used more than its entire quarterly free cash flow to repurchase its equity, highlighting the company's confidence in its own ability to weather the confusing pandemic environment.

The new guidance for 2020 represents another slight increase compared to the recently raised figures.

SiriusXM now expects self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 800,000 (original expectations for 2020 were 900,000, which were lowered to 500,000 as the pandemic entered the scene, but are now close to the first figures again).

Revenues will also be close to the original 2020 guidance of $8.1 billion, as the company now expects $7.85 billion, while adjusted EBITDA should almost reach the original expectations of $2.5 billion, coming in at approximately $2.475 billion.

Finally, free cash flow should also come close to the original 2020 guidance of "approaching $1.7 billion", as the company now guides to "approximately $1.6 billion" and FCF for the first 9 months was already $1.212 billion (-2% YoY).

These are remarkably steady results in a year of unprecedented turmoil. The company indirectly profits from a booming used car market (although any change of ownership obviously at first means a lost subscriber) and lower discretionary consumer spending during the pandemic, which leaves more money for its streaming services and lowers churn.

In fact, the all-important churn rate remains at multi-year lows. Compared to one year ago, SiriusXM added 843,000 paying subscribers, which is almost equal to the net reduction experienced in the promotional subscriber funnel. This means that, on average, only few promotional subscribers ultimately opt out of the service.

One critical note may be that, as a result, the promotional funnel is down 20% year on year, which means there are less non-paying subscribers available for a future conversion - at least now. Yet, the company also announced a series of long-term agreements with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), General Motors (GM) and Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF), and confirmed planned rollouts this year of its 360L platform at a long list of the world's most important automakers. While these agreements might initially increase costs (equipment installations must be subsidized), they obviously are paramount for the long-term prospects of the business. I fully expect the trail funnel to increase again together with improving new car sales.

Subscriber acquisition costs and churn were flat at SiriusXM, while ARPU was up 2% YoY.

Although the Pandora segment did clearly not as well as SiriusXM, it fared much better than feared, posting only a modest 2% revenue decline in Q3, which was entirely due to less advertising revenues, as businesses scaled back their advertising budgets during the pandemic.

While the effect of the slashed ad purchases was more pronounced for the year-to-date period, it remained the key headwind compared to 2019, responsible for the entire 23% gross profit reduction. That said, in Q3, advertising revenue per thousand listener hours was down only 1% YoY, so the trend is clearly improving.

The trend of lower MAU at Pandora continued, although at a somewhat slower pace: MAU were down 7% YoY (-8% after Q2), but less than 2% QoQ. On the other hand, the company managed again to improve monetization of its user base, as paid subscribers grew 2% YoY to 6.4 million.

Last but not least, following the now increasingly likely contract renewal with Howard Stern, an important (although, in my opinion, quite exaggerated) overhang for the stock will be lifted.

I now expect basic shares outstanding to shrink to 4.2 billion at year-end, which means that FCF/share should reach approximately $0.38 for the full year. Therefore, at $5.92, one share of SiriusXM trades for ~15.5 times FCF, which is certainly not an exaggerated multiple for an ultra-solid business.

Sure, SiriusXM will start paying some taxes in 2021 and maybe even more in 2022, but after the pandemic, earnings should also grow again. The company has ample liquidity of nearly $2 billion at its disposal, and its leverage ratio of 3.1 times is very sustainable given the predictability of its cash flows.

Investors should also take a look at Liberty Media SiriusXM (LSXMK, LSXMA, LSXMB), which owns 73% of SiriusXM and trades at a large discount to its net asset value of about 36%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LSXMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.