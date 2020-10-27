Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of October 2020

Lithium market news - White House Executive Order on critical minerals, declares national emergency. Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals.

Lithium prices were flat for the past month. Leading equity research firm “calls the bottom” on lithium pricing.

Welcome to the October 2020 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2022 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

October saw lithium prices flat and numerous forecasts of surging lithium demand this decade. After Tesla (TSLA) Battery Day my view is many of these forecasts will need to be revised higher again. We also saw a White House Executive Order on critical minerals, includes lithium.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During October, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 0.92%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 0.34. Spodumene (6% min) prices were unchanged.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$6.75/kg (US$6,750/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.00/kg (US$9,000/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has September global weighted average prices at US$6,086/t for Li carbonate, US$8,795/t for Li hydroxide, and US$375/t for spodumene (6%).

Lithium carbonate & hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of October 2020" article. Highlights include:

White House Executive Order on critical minerals (includes lithium).

Indonesia says LG Chem, CATL sign deal for lithium battery plant.

Tesla to build lithium hydroxide refinery in Texas to feed Terafactory; first automaker to enter lithium.

Morgan Stanley note: "2021 should see lithium's market closer to balance as supply cuts bite and demand recovers, but the large volume of latent hardrock capacity and continued brine expansions cap price upside."

Tesla said to be eying investment in LG Chem.

Battery maker Northvolt raises $600 million in private placement

EV battery maker Romeo Systems to go public through a $1.33 bln SPAC deal.

Lithium demand seen doubling in next four years.

Under-investment in battery raw materials supply and the threat it poses to the EV.

CATL and LG Chem have signaled they may join projects that could see $20 billion more invested in supply chains in Indonesia.

Wood Mackenzie says over $1 trillion needed for energy transition metals – aluminium, cobalt, copper, nickel and lithium – over the next 15 years just to meet the growing demands of decarbonisation.

– aluminium, cobalt, copper, nickel and – over the next 15 years just to meet the growing demands of decarbonisation. Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals.

In other junior lithium miner news, on October 15 GlobeNewswire reported: "Nemaska Lithium is granted court approval of the sale proposal from Orion Mine Finance, Investissement Québec and The Pallinghurst Group."

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence lithium demand v supply forecast

Source: Core Lithium courtesy of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

Rio owns a large lithium deposit called Jadar, which is yet to be developed. Jadar is a unique, world-class lithium-borate deposit near the town of Loznica in Serbia. Rio plans to start production at Jadar in 2023. They also have a potential US lithium project from their Boron Mine tailings.

On October 5 Mining See reported:

Protests against Rio Tinto’s future lithium mine in Serbia......The citizens of Loznica demanded an urgent suspension of all activities related to the construction of the jadarite/lithium mine and the abandonment of the lithium exploitation project near their city.....The most important request of the protest organizers is the holding of a referendum of the citizens on whether they are for or against the mine.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

No news for the month.

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTCPK:BCLMF)

On September 30, Bacanora Lithium announced: "Proposed sale of holding in Zinnwald Lithium Project to Erris Resources Plc." Highlights include:

"Bacanora will be selling its 50% share in DL plus €1.35m cash in exchange for new shares in Erris, giving Bacanora a 70% ownership stake in Erris and a net profit royalty. This percentage ownership will reduce as Erris will be raising additional funds by means of the Placing as part of the process in order to accelerate the further development of Zinnwald.

The €1.35m cash component of the Proposed Transaction primarily reflects the guaranteed investment in Zinnwald that Bacanora was already committed to, under the second amendment to the joint venture agreement ("JV"), signed with SolarWorld AG ("SolarWorld") in February 2020 as well as to cover a portion of transaction costs.

The remaining 50% of DL is owned by the administrators of SolarWorld which entered administration in August 2017.....

Rationale for the Proposed Transaction·

"Zinnwald's ownership by a public vehicle will allow access to capital markets in order to support the development of this Project, separate to that of Sonora, and allow Erris to fast track the development of the Zinnwald project to meet the high demand for lithium batteries for the fast developing German electric vehicle industry."

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Note: Ganfeng and Hanwa have a see-through ownership of more than 50% of the Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further project financing announcements for Sonora.

2021/22---> Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My recent CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020/early 2021 - Environmental permit expected.

End Q2 2021 - Feasibility Study due. Possible project partner/funding announcements usually after FS is released.

Late 2021/early 2022 - Project construction planned to begin (subject to financing).

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTC:CORX)(OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On September 30, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Mineral resource expansion drilling recommences at Finniss."

On October 20, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Second rig underway on mineral resource expansion drilling."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Updated Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

2020 - Fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

No lithium news for the month.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2021 - Final investment decision on Mt Holland.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF) (with news about Nemaska Lithium restructuring)

On October 1, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona positioned as key player in North American supply chain." Highlights include:

"North American battery metals supply chain locking in to place as leading electric vehicle [EV] maker Tesla seeks local supply of spodumene and other battery metals.

Canadian Government backs domestic EV sector with Ford investment; Québec positioned as a key supplier of battery metals to Canadian automakers, which include Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.

Sayona advancing flagship Authier Lithium Project and emerging Tansim Project to fill growing spodumene supply gap; bid for North American Lithium [NAL] continues to progress."

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Authier permitting. Result of NAL bid. Possible project financing and off-take.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On October 8, Critical Elements announced: "Critical Elements Lithium Corporation’s Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project: Corporate update." Highlights include:

"Leading equity research firm “calls the bottom” on lithium pricing.

Lithium hydroxide demand is expected to outpace lithium carbonate demand past 2022, exceeding 200,000 Mt LCE according to Canaccord Genuity Research.

A sulphate-free lithium extraction process, similar to that recently announced by Tesla, was successfully tested by Critical Elements in 2017 and 2018 with a recovery rate of 93% from concentrate.

The European Commission’s raw material strategy and recent U.S. Executive Order urgently require critical raw materials supply from countries like Canada.

Critical Elements provided requested information to Provincial regulatory authorities as part of the environmental impact assessment process for Rose."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. Exploration results from the Greenbushes tenements.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina. Mining licence and environmental permit has been granted.

No news for the month.

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Pilot plant trials to be completed. Possible off-take agreements and project funding.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

On October 20, Mali Lithium announced: "Goulamina lithium project confirmed as world class deposit-strategic review commenced." Highlights include:

"Goulamina confirmed as one of the world’s best hard rock lithium assets for scale and cost of production when compared to current operations and prospective projects.

The project delivers outstanding returns with a pre-tax NPV of A$1.7 billion.

A key advantage is the quality of the 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate [SC6] product, being high in grade and low in impurities.

Goulamina is simple and robust with high grades and low strip ratios enhancing profitability.

Lithium supply shortage predicted from 2022 with a sharp increase in demand forecast in 2025."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Aug./Sept. 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On September 30, AVZ Minerals announced: "Financial report 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

"Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) confirmed outstanding project metrics and provided a higher level of confidence with respect to engineering design, construction requirements, logistics, project finance and risk assessments.

A$10.7M placement to emerging lithium chemical producer, Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd was completed, along with strong investor support for the exercise of listed AVZ options (contributing A$5.3M before costs) and A$3.6M raised from existing shareholder, Lithium Plus, and other sophisticated and professional investors including a global institutional investor.

US$1M Convertible Note was repaid.

Final payment of US$1M was completed under original Acquisition Agreement to acquire 60% interest in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

Successful talks with minority project shareholder Dathomir Mining Resources SARLU to purchase a further 15% equity in the project.

Early project development works were advanced including construction of the initial camp “Colline” and its expansion to accommodate the plant construction workforce.

Approximately US$300M of pre-mining request for tenders were issued including process plants EPC package.

MOU signed with the Congolese Government to create a Special Economic Zone in Manono, Tanganyika Province.

MOU signed with the Ministry of Hydraulic Resources and Energy to investigate refurbishment of the Mpiana Mwanga Hydro Electric Power Plant on the Luvua River.

Successful early talks held with the residents and local authorities at Kabondo Dianda for the establishment of the Intermodal Staging Site at the railhead.

Preparation of the Permis d’Exploitation (Mining Licence) application continued.

Roche Dure pit dewatering was completed to allow additional infill drilling.

Extension to known mineralisation to South West of Roche Dure was confirmed.

Phase 2 metallurgical test work (Dense Media Separation and Flotation) completed with exceptional lithia recovery being achieved with concentrate grades all above the Company’s target of 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate (“SC6).

Positive heavy mineral recovery of tin and tantalum as part of the Phase 2 flotation test work.

EmiAfrica commenced environmental and social impact studies.

Highly experienced mining veteran Dr.John Clarke appointed as Non-Executive Chairman, strengthening the Board as the Manono Project moved into a financing and development phase.

Discussions with multiple, potential offtake partners for significant volumes of SC6, PLS and tin well advanced.

Negotiations around financing options with several entities in Europe, Middle East and South Africa well progressed."

On October 9, AVZ Minerals announced: "Manono Lithium and Tin Project operational update."

On October 22, AVZ Minerals announced: "Congolese Government agencies meet AVZ to progress Manono Special Economic Zone agreement."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Initial project work, possible project funding/partner.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On October 12, Argosy Minerals announced:

Expiry of unlisted options. The Company advises that 1,000,000 unlisted options in the Company, exercisable at $0.1104 expired on 10 October 2020.

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On September 30, European Metals Holdings announced:

Annual results.....A significant highlight of the year has been the agreement with CEZ involving the investment of approximately EUR 29.1 million for 51% of the Cinovec Project. The first announcement of this proposed agreement was made in July 2019. As part of the then agreement, CEZ conditionally agreed to provide a EUR 2 million finance facility by way of a convertible loan whilst they were conducting due diligence on the Company and Project.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On October 14, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth Minerals and Uranium One Group extend memorandum of understanding. Tim McCutcheon, President of Wealth, commented, We are glad to have more time to work with U1G under the previously signed MOU, and the one-year extension demonstrates that all parties remain interested in developing Wealth’s core Atacama asset. We believe that solar evaporation is an outdated production technique and U1G’s sorption technology is the future direction the industry will take, as it is efficient and environmentally friendly.”

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina.

On September 28, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont Lithium signs sales agreement with Tesla." Highlights include:

"Piedmont enters into binding sales agreement to supply spodumene concentrate to Tesla.

Five-year fixed price binding agreement with optional five-year extension.

Agreement confirms the strategic nature of Piedmont's unique American spodumene deposit.

Discussions are ongoing with respect to other lithium and by-product sales arrangements."

On September 30, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Annual report 2020."

On October 22, Piedmont Lithium announced:

Piedmont announces pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary shares. Piedmont Lithium today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.0 million of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing 100 of its ordinary shares ("Public Offering") at a price per ADS to the public of US$25.00, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$50 million.

On October 22, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont raises A$70 million to develop American lithium project."

On October 22, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Company report – October 2020."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - DFS due.

2020 - Possible off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF)

No news for the month.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On October 1, Plateau Energy Metals Inc. announced:

Plateau Energy Metals provides corporate update. “Our main focus is on the advancement of these two strong strategic mineral projects with robust economics and exploration potential. This bureaucratic process to date, has not held back the developments we’ve undertaken to move these projects forward, and that will continue to be the case while we vigorously defend this in the background.” stated Alex Holmes, CEO. “The Company has been working with support at the highest level of the Peruvian state and continues to pursue administrative and legal routes to ensure title to the concessions is preserved.”

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

No significant news for the month.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On October 9, Liontown Resources announced: "Updated Kathleen Valley Pre-Feasibility Study delivers substantial increase in NPV to A$1.1 billion and mine life to ~40 years." Highlights include:

"Second concentrate stream, tantalum [Ta2O5], now included in the product suite.

Forecast average steady-state production of 350ktpa spodumene concentrate at a grade of 6% Li2O [SC6.0] and 430tpa of 30% grade tantalum concentrate, based on initial 2Mtpa throughput.

Mine planning studies based on the revised MRE have delivered an Ore Reserve Estimate of 71Mt at 1.40% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5. The Ore Reserve was based on the MRE of 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 published in May 2020.

The Ore Reserve underpins an initial ~40-year mine life and will form the basis for a Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] commencing in Q4 2020.

Updated PFS (+/-25% Accuracy) increases project NPV by 121% and IRR by 49% compared with the previously reported 2019 PFS.

Low cash operating costs (1st 5 years) ~US$261/dmt of SC6.0 (including tantalum credits, excluding royalties)......

First production is expected to commence in Q1 2025, when demand for lithium is forecast to accelerate significantly due to the strong adoption of electric vehicles globally.

Source

On October 22, Liontown Resources announced: "Downstream scoping study Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project. Integrated refinery shows exceptional economics from production of battery-grade products."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - Updated PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On October 21, Frontier Lithium announced:

Frontier Lithium successfully produces lithium hydroxide from the PAK Lithium Project.

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTCPK:EEMMF)

E3 Metals is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has an inferred mineral resource of 6.7 million LCE.

On October 6, E3 Metals announced:

E3 Metals continue to advance first phase of technology development plan with Livent Corporation...... “The first phase of the joint development project is an essential step in initiating a robust and economically viable process for commercializing lithium production from Alberta brines,” commented Chris Doornbos, president and chief executive officer of E3 Metals. “The positive results so far are a function of the joint technical expertise.E3 Metals is committed to demonstrating our proprietary process by constructing and operating a pilot plant.”

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

Lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On October 1, Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One receives $5,820,269 in Q3 and re-files Q2 2020 financial statements and MD&A to revise presentation of cash flows. Nano One has successfully completed milestone 1 of the “Scaling Advanced Battery Materials” project supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada [SDTC]......“The addition of almost six million dollars further strengthens our financial position as we advance our technology towards commercialization.”

On October 13 Nano One announced:

Breakthrough in battery longevity with Nano One’s cobalt free high voltage materials...... that has been successfully demonstrated at automotive rates of charge and discharge for over 900 cycles.

On October 15, Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One announces upsize of equity offering to $12.5 million due to significant demand.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Alpha Lithium Corporation [CVE:ALLI] (OTCPK:ALLIF) American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (OTC:LRTTF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCPK:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], and Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM].

Conclusion

October saw lithium spot prices flat.

Highlights for the month were:

White House Executive Order on critical minerals (includes lithium).

Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals.

Bacanora Lithium to sell its 50% stake of Deutsche Lithium (owns the Zinnwald Lithium Project) to Erris.

Critical Elements reports: "Leading equity research firm “calls the bottom” on lithium pricing."

Mali Lithium reports: "Lithium supply shortage predicted from 2022 with a sharp increase in demand forecast in 2025."

Piedmont Lithium signs sales agreement with Tesla. Piedmont raises A$70 million.

Liontown Resources - Updated Kathleen Valley Pre-Feasibility Study delivers substantial increase in NPV to A$1.1 billion and mine life to ~40 years.

Frontier Lithium successfully produces lithium hydroxide from the PAK Lithium Project.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT), NYSE:ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], SQM (NYSE:SQM), ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, ASX:AJM, AMS:AMG, TSX:LAC, TSXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:CXO, ASX:NMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.