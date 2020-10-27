Shares of Infinera (INFN) have remained range-bound for the better part of 2020. While bulls believe the company has the potential to financially and operationally thrive over the coming quarters, bears feel that tough times are in store for the company and its shareholders. Amidst this tug of war between bulls and bears, I want to apprise readers and investors about the opportunities and risks ahead of Infinera Corporation. Let’s take a closer look.

Opportunities

Let me start by saying that competition is rife in the packet-optical equipment market but things may change going forward. Infinera noted in its last 10-K filing that its key competitors are Huawei, Nokia, ZTE, ADVA, Ciena, Cisco and ECI. One of these firms in particular, Huawei, has been a subject of US sanctions this year. As a result, its key customers have been migrating to other equipment providers, such as Infinera, to ensure their supplies aren’t interrupted by heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Infinera’s management recognizes this dynamic as a growth opportunity and expects the trend to accelerate going forward. The timing and the size of these Huawei-replacement orders remains unpredictable, even to Infinera’s own management, but we can count this as a variable growth opportunity for the latter. From its last earnings call:

We're beginning to see tangible opportunities emerge as a result of customer concern over Huawei's position in their network infrastructure and the recently increased government pressure. We see this global trend as just beginning and believe that while small today, it represents a catalyst for a significant growth opportunity over time.

Secondly, Infinera’s continual investments in research and development of industry-leading products is further bolstering its technology leadership. The company conducted network trials with its 800G Groove platform earlier this year, over an impressively long 950km range, and their initial shipments are slated to start sometime in the second half of 2020. This is a big deal for Infinera and its shareholders.

I say this because the market is under-penetrated in the 800G space. Fact of the matter is that Ciena, Infinera and Huawei happen to be the only firms with a 800G presence. Huawei had demoed its units earlier this year (as seen here) but its range was abysmally low at just 80km, so it can't be viewed as any kind of threat to Infinera’s long-range platforms. Besides, the geopolitical uncertainty surrounding Huawei excludes it from the race with Infinera.

This leaves only Infinera and Ciena at the 800G helm for 12-15 months at least, and should allow them to command higher prices and gain market share while their competitors try to catch up with the duo.

Next, Infinera has been able to reduce its customer concentration risk. It had two key customers that separately accounted for over 10% of the packet-optical equipment manufacturer’s overall revenue back in Q2 FY18. However, Infinera’s management disclosed in their Q2 FY20 earnings call that they now had only one 10%-plus customer. This indicates Infinera’s reduced revenue risk exposure and highlights how its products have gained customer traction over time. Given its timely foray into the 800G space, I expect more and more customers to opt for Infinera’s high-speed platforms over the next few quarters which might further diversify its customer base.

Lastly, in spite of the aforementioned opportunities ahead of the company, Infinera’s shares are trading at a steep discount compared to some of the other networking hardware firms. This suggests that Infinera's shares have significant upside potential with limited downside risk.

Risk Factors

For starters, Infinera has below-average margin profile compared to some of the other packet-optical equipment providers. Ciena has quite a bit of product overlap with Infinera so, ideally, their margin profiles should be similar as well. But the table below highlights that their TTM EBITDA margins differ by a massive 30,200 basis points.

Infinera's relatively bleak margin profile can be attributed to broadly three reasons.

The company operates in a hyper-competitive sector and so its margin profile suffers. One can even argue that the company has to sacrifice its margins to remain price-competitive.

It also doesn’t have a well-diversified product portfolio, like its mentioned peers, to act as an upsell and to balance out its low margins.

It’s a relatively small company and its management is actively pursuing opportunities for long-term growth, which usually comes at the cost of margins.

Infinera's management isn’t expecting any short-term fireworks on this front either, and are projecting their non-GAAP margins to come in between 32.5% and 35.5% in Q3. To put things in perspective, the figure stood at 33.8% in Q2 which would mean that its margin profile, at least on a non-GAAP gross basis, is likely to remain flat in its upcoming earnings report.

I suspect its margin profile won't materially improve until 2021. Infinera's management noted in their last earnings call that “the first of our new ICE6 800-gig products is on pace for delivery later this year.” The thing is, initial footprint units aren’t optimized for cost and usually don’t achieve economies of scale. Management had previously acknowledged this by saying "While footprint deals are often margin-challenged upfront, they represent great opportunities for profitable growth as we move forward." So, with that rationale, I expect Infinera’s margin profile to remain subdued for the next two quarters, at least until its 800G shipments ramp.

Another risk factor is that Infinera’s order book is prone to cancellations. Companies usually disincentivize or penalize order cancellations, especially in the B2B space, due to the long buying window and also due to the sizable orders. But Infinera’s latest 10-Q filing states that some, if not all, of its orders can be cancelled without any penalties whatsoever.

The Company’s backlog is subject to future events that could cause the amount or timing of the related revenue to change, and, in certain cases, may be canceled without penalty. Orders in backlog may be fulfilled several quarters following receipt or may relate to multi-year support service obligations.

This presents a risk factor for Infinera. Its key customers could cancel or defer their orders due to heightened geopolitical uncertainty, and hurt Infinera's revenues along the way. This means that Infinera’s growth prospects are subject to a rapid deterioration should its customers decide to move elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

The bottom line is that Infinera's timely foray into the 800G space would allow it to gain market share while its competitors try to catch up. Its margins may remain subdued for the next quarter or two, but are bound to expand as its 800G shipments ramp up. Also, the stock is trading at a steep discount compared to some of its mentioned peers. So, in my view, the opportunities outweigh the risks which makes Infinera a good buying opportunity at current levels. Good Luck!

