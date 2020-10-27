A Blue Wave Is Priced Into Markets, But The Outcome Could Be Very Different: Harrison

The virus could have a hysteresis effect on the economy and consumers, and that could lead to more durable consumption changes post-COVID-19.

The second virus wave may be larger than Europe is prepared for; if more lockdowns are mandated, Europe is at risk for a double dip that can ripple to the U.S.

The various election outcomes in tandem with the risk of the second wave of COVID-19 are two events that present a wide dispersion of potential political, social, and economic ramifications.

U.S. equities got shellacked today, and while the virus was likely the trigger, we’re also in a choppy period right now where the market is directionless, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that the U.S. election next week and the significant increase in COVID-19 infections are two events that present a wide dispersion of potential political, social, and economic outcomes.

On the political front, Harrison said that a Biden presidency has more limited policy outcomes to consider because he has provided clarity around his policy positions. A second Trump term, however, would be the big wild card, he said, because there’s no guarantee that a second term will be like the first.

From Trump’s grudge against China to his grievances with big tech and the media, there’s plenty of uncertainty around what a second-term Trump would do. This could impact trade, FAANG stocks, and more, with negative impacts on the shares of target companies. Harrison said that none of this is currently priced into the market.

“A blue wave is priced in, but the outcome could be very different than that,” he said.

On the virus front, Harrison said that the current second wave could be much larger than Europe is prepared for, and if more lockdowns are mandated, Europe is at risk for a double dip that will have knock-on effects for the U.S. - even if the U.S. doesn’t have such a severe crisis itself.

He said the biggest downside risk in the U.S. is that we’re back to an economy versus public healthcare tension, and we could have both move to the downside at the same time. Even if government lockdowns aren’t renewed, Harrison said that public health conditions could become so bad that people go into self-imposed lockdowns and it damages the economy anyway.

Finally, Harrison discussed some of the social ramifications of the pandemic. While we don’t know how durable the virus-related changes to spending and consumption will be, he thinks there will be some hysteresis.

“There will be durable patterns in the way people consume and spend, and to the degree there’s hysteresis, you could have a massive acceleration that creates a commercial real estate disaster, with lots of bankruptcies in that space,” he said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

