Meanwhile the Native American plaintiffs in the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) case involving Energy Transfer (ET) are going for the jugular. So this first step of a dividend cut is likely the first of many steps needed to fix the future of a partnership that veered way off course. Energy Transfer does not only have to repay debt. The company also has to contend with possible penalties for operating without a necessary permit in the case of DAPL and still more disputes with the Mariner II pipeline in Pennsylvania.

Management began the fixup process by announcing a cut in the distribution of 50% to $.1525 per common unit. That should lead to lower leverage in the long run. But the immediate future may find other uses for that "extra" cash flow.

Mariner II Pipeline Issues

The partnership has been ordered to reroute the Mariner II pipeline. A previous article covered how Energy Transfer has become the fourth most penalized operator in the state of Pennsylvania (nearly overtaking Shell in numbers of fines in the same period of time). In addition a whistleblower suit has been filed over lack of proper safety records. Along with a deteriorating situation like this are work stoppages in an attempt of the regulators to gain enough control to put an end to all these problems. In the meantime, calls to stop construction entirely and put things back the way they were are beginning to slowly gain some traction.

The Energy Transfer subsidiary Sunoco, which is doing the construction and is not the same as the Sunoco partnership (SUN) now has its 6th violation in Lebanon County alone since August.

Source: stateimpact.org website.

However, small some of these mishaps are, the sheer number of mishaps far exceeds the average operator in the state. There are other operators in the state that manage their affairs for years without one of these fines. What all this means is more project delays which add to costs and possible court time if things get serious enough. Obtaining permits is one thing. Executing what is permitted within reason is something else entirely.

So far Lebanon County alone is responsible for $780,000 in fines. This is the kind of record that decreases project profitability without shareholders being able to track where the money is going unless management reveals this "money leak" to shareholders. The above cites the company record in one county. There are probably another dozen counties to investigate for the total added costs incurred by the Mariner II pipeline project.

DAPL Issues

In the meantime Energy Transfer has an ongoing appeals related to the DAPL pipeline.

As noted before, the appeals court did allow the pipeline to continue operating. But that continue part came with a warning:

Source: District Of Columbia Circuit Court Of Appeals September 2020

After this warning evidently the defendants had a change of heart and the Army Corps of Engineers notified the court that they will begin the process of an environmental impact study (EIS). All of the above was mentioned previously. But the key here is that the appeals court will take into account the safety record of Energy Transfer. That very public disaster of a project in Pennsylvania known as the Mariner II East is going to weigh in unfavorably in this appeals process.

The environmental impact study could still be waived by the appeals court. But the warning shown above combined with the action of the Army Corps make such an action unlikely. Furthermore the voiding of the permit means at some point that permit must be issued again. If that does not happen, then there is the possibility of at least part of the pipeline being removed.

Financial Issues

When Energy Transfer management announced some executive changes at the beginning of October, then it should have been apparent that some painful steps were on the way. The dividend cut is probably a first attempt to face the challenges ahead. But until all the challenges are properly quantified and satisfactorily resolved, this new distribution is probably no more safe than the old distribution.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 26, 2020.

The fears about the size of the challenges ahead probably contributed to the decline of the common unit price shown above after hours. That price drop could possibly portend a very ugly price action in the near future for the next few weeks. There is a very good chance that the legal cost and the cost overruns that will accompany the legal costs may have first claim to the cash flow.

Management also announced the intention to delist some notes from the New York Stock Exchange. The immediate effect may be to make the notes less liquid even though they can trade over-the-counter. This could decrease the price of the debt and make it easier for management to acquire the debt at a discount through open market transactions. But it is definitely a debtholder unfriendly move.

Source: Energy Transfer Second Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Management did note that one subsidiary had adequate coverage as specified in the loan agreements. It is the main subsidiary upon which shareholders depend upon cash flow to receive distributions. But any consolidated giant like Energy Transfer has a lot more analysis than that needed for safety evaluation purposes.

Similarly the distribution coverage, which is Non-GAAP, shows excellent coverage. But clearly that calculation in no way showed the safety of the distribution. There is no indication from that calculation that a distribution cut would happen and yet there was a distribution reduction announced.

Source: Energy Transfer Second Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The second quarter should be an outlier for many and that includes Energy Transfer. However, management will need to give a lot of guidance after the distribution cut. That guidance will begin with a thorough analysis of EBITDA currently and in the near future. That analysis should also include the accompanying cash flow projection because sometimes cash flow will diverge from EBITDA.

The annualized rate of EBITDA shown above is under $10 billion but there is more than $50 billion of consolidated debt. That leverage ratio is unacceptable for many investors no matter that the debt is deemed investment grade. Not only that, but the organization itself has preferred stock in various places of the organization besides the ETO subsidiary that makes the common units more risky than investment grade debt.

Summary

The action of the common unit price has long indicated that sooner or later "it was going to get ugly". Now it appears the "ugly" will be sooner rather than later. Clearly this partnership has to deleverage and it would be desirable to eliminate the preferred stock in the process.

Mr. Market had long warned management through the common unit price that debt levels needed to decline. Management was just as stubborn about not reducing the debt levels. The "last straw" may turn out to be the SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) acquisition where management had to finance a lot of incomplete projects while continuing its own pipeline projects.

Many pointed to the successful offering of bonds and preferred stock early in the fiscal year as proof that the company had no serious challenges. But bond holders have a greater claim to the company cash flow than do the common unit holders. That sale of preferred stock probably meant that trips to the bond market are at an end. Now the distribution cut may mean any debt refinancing may prove to be expensive. Common unit holders will have to wait for both management guidance and debt market reactions to know for sure the seriousness of the current situation.

In the meantime, for legal reasons, management will probably not clarify the liability situation with either Mariner or DAPL. Therefore public investors need to come to their own conclusions. But if the recent common unit price action is any indicator, then "there is more where that came from" and it is time to hunker down for a lot of bad news.

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Energy Transfer in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications