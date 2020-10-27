Due to the indiscriminate sell-off of the entire energy sector, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is currently offering a nearly all-time high dividend yield of 7.0%. Most income-oriented investors were waiting for such a high yield from the oil giant for a lifetime but now they hesitate to take advantage of this rare opportunity. There has been a record number of dividend cuts this year due to the coronavirus crisis, particularly in the energy sector, and hence investors fear that Chevron will cut its dividend. However, the dividend of the oil major should be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Business overview

The pandemic has caused an unprecedented downturn in the energy market this year. According to the Energy Information Administration [EIA], the global demand for refined products is expected to slump by 8.3 million barrels per day on average this year, from 101.4 to 93.1 million barrels per day. As a result, the price of oil and the refining margins have plunged this year.

The impact of the pandemic was evident in the earnings report of Chevron in the second quarter. The oil major reduced its production by 3% over the prior year’s quarter, primarily due to the depressed oil prices and the production cuts of OPEC, and its average realized oil price slumped from $57 to $20. As a result, Chevron switched from a profit per share of $1.77 to a loss per share of -$1.59. While the energy market has somewhat recovered since the second quarter, which was marked by unprecedented lockdowns, all the oil majors apart from Total (TOT) are still expected to incur losses in the full year. Therefore, investors are somewhat justified to fear that Chevron may cut its dividend in the ongoing downturn.

However, it is unrealistic to expect the coronavirus to condemn the global energy market to a permanent recession. The demand for jet fuel has collapsed due to the hesitation of people to travel but this lifestyle cannot be permanent. There are more than 2,000 vaccine studies underway, with the most promising results coming from Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE). These companies have identified vaccines that block the coronavirus, though they still have to prove that their vaccines are adequately effective and safe on a large scale of volunteers (30,000-60,000). Pfizer and Moderna expect to apply for emergency use of their vaccines in late November and December, respectively. To cut a long story short, a vaccine is likely to come to the markets next year and hence the energy market is likely to recover.

The Energy Information Administration agrees on this view, as it expects the global demand for oil products to rebound by 6.3 million barrels per day next year and thus retrieve approximately three-quarters of the demand losses caused by the pandemic this year. Analysts also agree on this view, as they expect Chevron to report earnings per share of $5.13 in 2022, the first full year in which the pandemic is expected to play a minor role in the economy. If Chevron meets the analysts’ consensus, its earnings will be nearly equal to its annual dividend of $5.16 in 2022.

Another concern is the great exposure of Chevron to its upstream business and thus to the price of oil. In 2019, Chevron generated 82% of its earnings from its upstream segment. It is thus much less integrated than the other well-known oil majors, Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP) and Total. In addition, a portion of the natural gas output of Chevron is priced based on the oil price and thus approximately 75% of the output of Chevron is priced based on the oil price. Consequently, Chevron seems more sensitive to the price of oil than its peers, at least on the surface.

However, Chevron has drastically improved its asset portfolio in recent years by investing in low-cost, high-margin barrels. This strategic shift was triggered by the previous fierce downturn of the energy sector, which resulted from the collapse of the oil price from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in 2016. Thanks to the high-grading of its reserve portfolio, Chevron has become more resilient than it was a few years ago. This helps explain in part the strong free cash flow ($11.1 billion) that Chevron has posted in the last 12 months.

Dividend

Due to the high cyclicality of the energy sector, it is nearly impossible for energy companies to maintain multi-year dividend growth streaks. As a result, Chevron and Exxon Mobil are the only dividend aristocrats in this sector. Chevron has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. This is a testament to the long-term perspective of the company and its great execution.

Due to the fierce sell-off of the entire energy sector, Chevron is currently offering a nearly all-time high dividend yield of 7.0%.

Data by YCharts

Chevron is poised to report a loss this year and hence investors fear that a dividend cut is just around the corner. However, this is not true.

Chevron will exhaust its means to defend its exceptional dividend growth streak. To this end, it has suspended its share repurchases and has drastically cut its capital expenses this year, from a projected $20 billion to $14 billion. It also has an AA credit rating, one of the strongest ratings in the energy sector. It can thus temporarily support its dividend with the issuance of new debt during an adverse period, such as the ongoing one.

Thanks to the drastic reduction of its capital expenses and its operating expenses, as well as the aforementioned fine-grading of its portfolio, Chevron has posted free cash flow of $11.1 billion in the last 12 months. This amount is much higher than the $9.3 billion of annual dividends paid to the shareholders. In other words, Chevron has posted an impressive (under the current conditions) 84% payout ratio in the last 12 months and thus its free cash flow has covered its dividend during this period. Therefore, the oil major is struggling less than most investors think to defend its dividend.

Final thoughts

Due to the sell-off of the energy sector, which has been caused by the pandemic, Chevron is offering a nearly all-time high dividend yield of 7.0%. Most income-oriented investors were previously dreaming of such an investment opportunity but they now hesitate to lock in this exceptional yield. However, they should realize that such a rare opportunity shows up only under adverse business conditions. They should thus take advantage of this opportunity before the yield of Chevron reverts to its normal range. Chevron is posting impressive free cash flows in the ongoing downturn. In addition, even if its cash flows fall short of the dividend for a while, the oil major will defend its exceptional dividend growth streak by temporarily stretching its strong balance sheet.