FCX is an excellent long-term investment; however, I recommend selling about 50% of your position above $18 because I consider the stock overbought.

The company is considering a resumption of the quarterly dividend in 2021.

Net debt is now $7.62 billion. A decrease of $822 from the prior quarter.

The third quarter of 2020 was $3.851 billion, up 22.1% from the same quarter a year ago and up 26% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), the world's largest publicly traded copper company, released its third quarter results on October 22, 2020.

The company surpassed estimates at no wonderment from the market. It indicated that its balance sheet and financial position are strong enough to allow a quarterly dividend payment "very early" in 2021.

The market's response was mixed, and if we look at it in detail, we should not be surprised at all. Freeport-McMoRan had an extraordinary run-up since March 18, 2020, where FCX closed at $5.31. The stock has jumped nearly three and a half times since then.

Therefore, every bit of good news has now been factored in the price per share. We can see that FCX has largely outperformed the Schwab S&P 500 index starting in July 2020 and most of its peers.

The investment thesis for this major copper/gold miner has not changed. I consider Freeport-McMoRan an excellent long-term investment. I pushed my followers "to accumulate the stock, starting at $9.50-9.75" in my article published in September 2019.

Two important milestones for the company highlighted by Richard C. Adkerson, President, and Chief Executive Officer, who wrote in the conference call:

Our Grasberg team achieved its quarterly sales targets and continue to make excellent progress with the ramp up of our large underground mines, the Grasberg Block Cave, and the Deep MLZ mine. In Arizona, we completed The Lone Star project during the quarter.

In the last presentation, the company indicated that underground ramp-up at Grasberg is advancing on schedule and other milestones.

Source: FCX Presentation (partial)

Below is the production per mine and per metals that the company indicated in the third quarter of 2020.

Thus, the investing idea that I have indicated in the previous quarters is the same. I still consider FCX a contrarian after copper-related stocks have taken some severe beating earlier this year, and adopting a long-term strategy makes sense.

However, the long-term vision changes from neutral to slightly positive long term, assuming a strong recovery in H1-H2 2021.

Meanwhile, while building a long-term position, I recommend trading the short term using about 50% of your position to take advantage of the volatility. This means taking profit off the table right now.

Freeport-McMoRan - 3Q 2020 - Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Freeport-McMoRan 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 3,308 3,911 2,798 3,054 3,851 Net Income in $ Million -210 9 -491 53 329 EBITDA $ Million 296 976 -144 690 1,237 EPS diluted in $/share -0.15 0.01 -0.34 0.03 0.22 Cash from Operations in $ Million 224 170 -38 492 1,237 Capital Expenditure In $ Million 669 725 610 527 436 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -445 -555 -648 -36 801 Total Cash $ Million 2,247 2,020 1,602 1,465 2403 Total Long term Debt* in $ Million 9,919 9,826 10,074 9,914 10,030 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0.05 0.05 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,452 1,451 1,452 1,458 1,461

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $3.851 billion for the third quarter of 2020

One important element is that the Copper price is turning more bullish.

The net income was $329 million or $0.22 per share compared to a loss of 210 million or $0.15 per share the same quarter a year ago.

2 - Free cash flow was back to a healthy $801 million in the third quarter of 2020

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is still a loss of $438 million, with an estimated $801 million profit in 3Q'20.

Freeport-McMoRan's free cash flow is still negative yearly, but it is only temporary, and this situation will change next year. It is the primary reason why the company decided to reinstate the dividend in 2021, and I believe it is a sensical decision.

Net debt is going down this quarter. The cash on hand is now $2.4 billion.

On September 30, 2020, FCX had $5.9 billion in liquidity, comprised of $2.4 billion in consolidated cash and $3.5 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility maturing in 2024.

The company expects to reduce net debt to $4.5 billion in 2021, going from 1.4X net debt to EBITDA ratio to <1.0X in 2021.

The company has no maturities in 2020, as we can see in the chart below:

Source: From the presentation

4 - Production analysis - Copper Cu, Gold Au, and Molybdenum Mo.

Copper production fell 2.4% to 844 million pounds (net 684 million pounds) from 864 million pounds the same quarter a year ago (please see chart above). However, gold production decreased to 237K Oz than the 3Q'19 due to the Grasberg mine transition almost completed now.

Consolidated sales from mines were 848 million pounds of copper.

Copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan the past six quarters:

Price 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Copper price realized - Cu 2.62 2.74 2.43 2.55 3.01 Gold price Realized - Au 1,487 1,491 1,606 1,749 1,902 Molybdenum price realized - Mo 12.89 11.65 11.10 10.53 9.23

5 - Production outlook in 2020 has slightly changed this quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan is now guiding for consolidated sales volumes for 2020 to be around 3.18 MM Cu pounds of copper, 800K Au ounces, and 80 M pounds of molybdenum.

The company expects CapEx to be approximately $2.0 billion in 2020 ($2.65 billion in 2019).

Below is the 4Q'20 Guidance

Source: FCX presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Freeport-McMoRan has performed extremely well since March, and shareholders have much reason to be elated. But the buying momentum is weakening judging by the RSI, and it is perhaps a great idea to keep only half of your position in the game now.

The fourth quarter will not be a huge positive catalyst, and I expect a share price retracing slightly to prepare for the next run-up. Nothing can go up forever.

Technical Analysis

FCX is forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern with resistance at $18.50 and support at $17.50. The trading strategy is simple here.

I recommend selling at least 50% of your position (assuming a profit) at or above $18 and wait for a possible retracement in the range between $16 to $14.

An ascending broadening wedge is a bearish chart pattern. Two diverging bullish lines form it. It means the stock is likely to retrace soon, probably to the 50MA at $16 and eventually lower.

