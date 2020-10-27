Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Low rates have weighed on financials, and pressure on bond yields have kept these instruments down. Loan loss provisions are a concern, given the economic woes. Still, we believe in taking a contrarian view and starting to build positions in beaten-down names, and there are some good opportunities in the banks. One name that we like right now is a little bank named Northwest Bancshares (NWBI). The bank has just reported earnings, and in this column, we check in with this moderately-sized regional bank.

The price is still trading at a huge discount to book value at $10.45 a share, and we want to point out that the dividend has been maintained and is yielding over 7.2%, and while the next few quarters will be tough on banks with low rates and the economy recovering, we have been urging buys in the space. The stock would be a tremendous buy under $10 again if it gets there. Let us discuss the key metrics you should be looking for in any bank investment.

Revenue strength

A quick glance at share prices shows the stock has followed a path similar to that of other regional and major banks. Frankly, we thought it would be worse, though as we will see, EPS was hit but not too hard. Thanks to continued loan growth, deposit strength, and some past acquisitions, the bank saw revenues continue to improve. In Q3, the company reported a top line that beat consensus estimates slightly, and rose from Q3 2019.

With the present quarter's revenues of $140.2 million, the company registered a 19.7% increase in this metric year-over-year. Many other regional banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year. The $4 million beat was not much, but given the difficulty of handicapping where results would land, we think this was pretty strong. The bank entered this COVID-19 crisis from a position of strength and that came through in Q3. However, pressure in non-interest income and provision for credit losses weighed on earnings.

Earnings performance

The bump in revenues year-over-year was not enough to offset expenditures as well as a large increase in loan loss provisions, from last year. Northwest reported net income of $38.1 million, a 4.6% increase from a year ago. Nice. Earnings per share came in at $0.30, down from Q3 2019. What investors need to decide is if there will be an improvement or not. Frankly, we think 2021 will be even better based on the trends we are seeing for banks. The company has a rigorous expense management plan, but what we are seeing on earnings is all about preparation for potential loan losses. That may keep investors away, and see that earnings have been hit a touch. One negative that we do note is that book value has decreased, but there is still a nice discount.

Book value declines

The stock's value proposition is attractive when we consider the equity price is actually way below book value now. The bank's stock is pretty attractive at $10 relative to the $12.11 book value, which did fall 4% from last year. While this is of course not as great of a value we saw in the spring, we think it is still attractive. Further while tangible book value fell 3% to $8.92, we think that if you get shares under $10 in the near future that is a very attractive price. Much of the book value move came from movement in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Loans and deposits growth

We want to remind you that the MutualBank acquisition drove strong growth in loans and deposits. We are always looking for organic growth, not just acquisitions. We are pleased with the progress. The bank saw a $3 billion increase in deposits from last year, or a 35% increase. In addition, loans were up $2 billion versus Q3 2019, or up 25%. Growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large. That is how you make money as a bank. You take in deposits at a low interest rate, and lend at a higher one. It has been working for centuries, and will continue to do so well into the future. These results should be considered a strength, even if they were driven by the acquisition. While the lower rates have impacted returns, as we have said, the main issue here is the loan loss provisions.

Asset quality

Loan growth is a strength, but only if they are quality loans. Risky loans may offer a higher return but not if the debt cannot be repaid and turns to toxic debts. One reason we like Northwest is that it has been a relatively conservative lender of late, and its asset quality has continued to improve over time. Of course, given the economic pain happening right now, all loans are more risky than usual, and so this quarter saw the loan loss provision skyrocketed from a year ago.

The bank's provision decreased significantly from the first and second quarters, as expected, and essentially mirrored net charge-offs in the third quarter. From a credit quality perspective, delinquencies continue to be well-maintained and loans requesting payment deferrals have decreased significantly from last quarter from $1.312 billion, or 12.1% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020 to just $212.7 million, or 2.0%, at September 30, 2020. Although classified assets jumped by $161.3 million, or 54.4%, during the quarter to $457.8 million, over 45% of total classified assets are in the hotel/hospitality industry with virtually all the increase attributable to downgrades in this sector as second deferral requests were considered. They are clearly preparing for defaults, but this is still a strength.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets had been improving for some time, but they increased in Q1 and Q2, but have come down in Q3. Non-performing assets this time decreased to $107 million, or 1.00% of total loans and leases from $117 million, or 1.06%, in Q2. We want to be very clear. It is important to note this was lower than Q2 2020, despite being up from Q3 2019 which was expected. Despite these issues, the improvement in the efficiency ratio continues to impress us as well.

Pretty efficient bank

Anyone reading our work on banks should know that we must always look for improvement in the efficiency ratio. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, this is also a strength of the bank, though efficiency did worsen slightly. The efficiency ratio hit 59.6% from 58.8% last year. We will continue to be watching this metric closely in the future. We are pleased with what we see and anticipate this metric will remain under 60% in 2021.

Bottom line

It was a bit of a mixed quarter, but followed the trend of some similar banks, with loan loss provisions driving earnings. The recent acquisition added inorganic growth. We see shares as a good buy here as the bank still pays a solid dividend, with a yield north of 7% now. It is a great buy under $10 given book value. While the economy will not rebound overnight, we think it does in 2021 and you should be buying beaten-down shares of decent companies at fair prices.

Follow Quad 7 Capital's work and be the first to be informed by clicking the orange 'follow' button

Join A Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid Returns If you enjoyed reading this column and our thought process you may wish to consider joining the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. We're a top-performing marketplace service.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis.

Start winning today. CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.