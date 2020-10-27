For now, the stock price remains fully priced relative to its near-term prospects.

Twilio's 60% CAGR enjoyed these past 3 years are now firmly in the rearview.

Investment Thesis

Twilio (TWLO) is still reporting one of the best dollar-based net expansion rates, at 137% in Q3. However, looking ahead, Twilio contends that its organic growth rate should reach mid-30s over the coming 4 years.

Nevertheless, despite slowing growth rates, investors are still having to pay more than 27x forward sales, which a large multiple to underlying prospects.

In sum, I argue that Twilio's strong share price appreciation this past year now fully prices in its full potential ahead.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Past Its Peak

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance; assuming Segment's acquisition closes

Twilio's guidance points towards a substantial deceleration going into Q4 2020. Not only is Twilio's revenue growth rate approximately 2,300 basis points slower this time around compared with last year but after coming out of a mighty (and preannounced) Q3 2020 result, investors were left wanting more.

Source: Twilio Investor Day 2020

Indeed, as we look back over the past three years, this upcoming quarter is likely to report the slowest growth rate quarter for Twilio at sub 40%. Ultimately, one aspect investors can be quite sure about, Twilio's CAGR of 60% is now firmly in the rearview.

As we look back during 2019 Twilio's growth rates were boosted by the acquisition of SendGrid. As a reminder, SendGrid generated $178 million in revenues during 2019, and at the time, those revenues were capable of shifting the needle on Twilio's revenues.

Twilio paid roughly 20x forward sales (by my estimates), for SendGrid's as it was reporting 31% growth rates.

This time around, Segment is expected to grow at 50% in 2020, yet management declares that Twilio paid similar multiples for Segment as it did for SendGrid, which I respectfully doubt.

Right off the bat, Segment is growing dramatically faster. Not to mention that the market right now is incredibly hot, to the point that even Salesforce (CRM) asserts that it will have to temporarily stop its own acquisitive path for the failure to find any bargains left.

Moving on, as we get into 2021, Twilio's communication platform will struggle to find any reasonably priced player that can be picked up on a rewarding valuation, to bolster Twilio's growth rates.

Meanwhile, investors will have to contend with allowing Twilio to digest Segment. Nonetheless, there are some positive noteworthy aspects.

The Key Metric That Bulls Are Focused On: 137% DBNER

On a more positive note, Twilio reported a dollar-based net expansion rate of 137% ('BDNER'). This is undoubtedly high and makes Twilio amongst the highest BDNER figures in the industry.

Twilio's revenues are usage-based, thus, for now, its customers were caught back footed due to COVID and are having to be satisfied with getting a usage-based bill.

Source: Twilio Investor Day 2020

Twilio didn't provide any further details for its Q3 2020 revenue breakdown, asides from charging that the dynamics haven't materially changed since its Q2 2020 results and its October Investor Day.

Source: Twilio Investor Day 2020

As you can see above, 85% of Twilio's revenues are usage-based rather than from new products being adopted by customers. Realistically, you can imagine how frustrating it can be for customers to be on a variable plan.

Valuation -- Difficult to Find Enough Upside Left

Next, on a Rule of 40, Twilio is expected to finish Q4 2020 at roughly 37%, or even so slightly lower. Gone are the days when Twilio was reporting results above the so-called Rule of 40.

During its Q3 2020 earnings call, Twilio reiterated that it seeks to continue to invest for growth and that although its non-GAAP gross profit margin dipped to 55%, this part of its strategy, to grow gross profit dollars rather than optimizing its gross profit margins at present.

Furthermore, looking out over the next 4 years Twilio is guiding for organic revenue growth rates of plus 30%, once again reinforcing that its 60% CAGR is now a thing of the past.

Also, Twilio believes that continuing to run operating losses into 2021 is an important plan to gain market share of its $79 billion total addressable market (including Segment).

For now, investors are still willing to pay 27x forward sales for Twilio, however, it's difficult to make a reasoned argument why paying this high multiple to sales leaves investors with ample upside potential.

If anything, in the SaaS space, investors are typically willing to pay high 20s multiple to sales for companies growing revenues above 40%, such as in the case of either Datadog (DDOG) or Fastly (FSLY). But I question for how long investors will be willing to pay such a high multiple for a company eyeing up just mid 30s revenue growth rates.

The Bottom Line

Despite showing clear evidence of slowing momentum, for now, the stock remains exuberantly priced, as most of the upside potential is now captured.

Presently, Twilio needs to positively surprise investors if it is to validate its valuation, and return investors further upside returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.