The bottom line is that either students will be back in live school a lot more in coming months, or a COVID resurgence will keep them learning at home.

Chegg (CHGG) is a stock that we believe is likely to run higher with a second wave of COVID brewing. The bottom line is that either students will be back in live school a lot more in coming months, or a COVID resurgence will keep them learning at home. That is the basic thesis here. It is worth considering as the company operates a direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials.

Depending on what camp you believe, a trade can be made here, possibly. In the last two months it was clear a lot of students were back in school (though many were digitally learning) and the market lost faith here. That said, it now appears a massive second wave of COVID is hitting the globe, and CHGG may get a boost from this. We think you can buy shares for a ride over $100. Let us discuss the business trends.

Before we discuss operational performance of CHGG, let us touch on COVID. U.S. markets slumped big time at the time of this writing (10/27 premarket) as investors grappled with major uncertainty about economic stimulus negotiations and the soaring COVID cases globally. On 10/26, the Dow fell 650 points, or 2.3%, while the Nasdaq composite index dropped 1.6%. The sell-off erased all of the Dow's gains for October.

So how much COVID are we talking? Spikes in Europe are leading to possible lock downs over there again. The United States hit a record high in new coronavirus cases recently with more than 83,700 reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

The resurgence is compounding volatility in the countdown to the presidential election, and the failure of Congress to agree to a pre-election stimulus package. Do not forget about all of the earnings coming this week too. The setup for markets is volatile, but CHGG is a COVID beneficiary even if markets overall are not.

COVID has accelerated the growth of many companies in the education technology space. Given how a company like CHGG generates revenue, the key question appears to be whether a significant number of students will be learning virtually.

Here is the deal guys. With more and more cases, the likelihood of more hybrid models or completely virtual moves will be made. CHGG benefits disproportionately with the moves to virtual-only or hybrid approaches to learning while it suffers with only in person learning. While we will ultimately get past COVID and back to in person learning, CHGG should benefit the next few months. In its most recent earnings report, the results were clear that it is indeed getting a big boost. The company beat on the top and bottom line, but sold off after hours. The company has two main operating segments, Chegg Services and Required Materials. Chegg Services primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Tutors, Chegg Math Solver, Thinkful, and Mathway. Required Materials includes print textbooks and eTextbooks

In Q3, the company surpassed expectations. On the top line the company reported revenue growth of 64% versus last year to $154.0 million. That is solid. The Chegg Services segment revenue grew 72% to $118.9 million. The remaining $45 million came from Required Materials, which grows with services. What is more, the overall enrollment data is quite solid. The company saw 3.7 million Chegg Services subscribers, up 69% from a year ago. That is impressive. Further, there were 252 million total Chegg study content views, another record for the company. But at the end of the day, it comes down to profit and these volumes which were stunning led to adjusted EBITDA hitting $31.9 million Please note that this was a massive beat against $25 million consensus. The company still saw a net loss of $37 million. On an adjusted basis, net income was $24 million. This translated to earnings per share that were $0.17, beating estimates buy $0.07

Shares are pulling back on the news. If shares dip below $80, consider buying. Why? Well guidance was relatively solid.

CHGG sees full-year 2020 revenue in the range of $626 million to $628 million, with Chegg Services revenues of $507-$509 million. Adjusted operating income is expected to be solid too, with gross margin of 68% to 69% and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $201 to $203 million. If we look out even further, we think 2021 revenue could hit $800 million, while EPS could hit over $1.75 in 2021. EPS is expected to grow each year after, but we think the next two quarters could see a massive influx of customers as COVID resurges and keeps people at home. As sad as COVID is, with the death and illness, it is driving companies like CHGG to have amazing performance.

Like other similar companies in this space, we think that long-term the business normalizes when COVID dies down and people get back to normal life.

However, we strongly believe there will be a few more quarters until vaccines are out there and the disease runs its course. With the second wave now upon us, you should consider shares of CHGG on this pull back. We expect solid numbers the next few quarters with COVID cases hitting record numbers domestically and resurging internationally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.