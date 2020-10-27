At 2,758p, shares could deliver a total return of 40% in just over 3 years (11.5% annualised, including a 5%+ Dividend Yield). Buy.

Admiral's non-U.K. businesses are showing momentum, and its Comparison websites may be sold - both providing optional upside.

We expect Admiral's U.K. motor underwriting ratios to remain healthy, and it would further benefit from the cycle turning in 1-2 years.

Its U.K. motor insurance business benefits from economies of scale and good underwriting, and has been a consistent profit generator.

Admiral is the leader in U.K. motor insurance with a “flywheel” of businesses in adjacent categories and international markets.

Introduction

We revisit Admiral Group plc (OTCPK:AMIGF) as part of our review of U.K. motor insurance, a long-term structurally attractive sector with several high dividend payers, as described in our industry review earlier this month.

Company Overview

Admiral is the leader in U.K. motor insurance, with policies covering 4.42m vehicles, or 11.5% of the U.K. total. Founded in 1990 and floated in 2004, it has expanded into other businesses and countries - it now offers home, van and travel insurance, as well as loans, operates price comparison websites ("PCWs"), and has businesses in Italy, Spain, France and the U.S.:

Admiral Business Evolution Source: Admiral results presentation (H1 2018).

U.K. motor generates nearly all of the group's Profit Before Tax ("PBT"). Ancillary products and instalment income (fees from customers paying in instalments) are sizeable, but a majority of group PBT is from underwriting:

Admiral Profit Before Tax by Business (2019) NB. Only profitable businesses shown. Source: Admiral results release (2019).

Admiral has been a pioneer in using PCWs to sell motor insurance, and it continues to operate its own sites, including Confused.com in the U.K.

It uses “excess of loss” reinsurance to cover large claims, but has a higher retention (£8-9m) than peers. It also uses co-insurance and quota share reinsurance extensively, including for 78% of its U.K. motor insurance coverage (with 40% from Munich Re).

Consistent Profitability and Share Gains in U.K. Motor

While showing long-term growth, U.K. motor insurance is cyclical, and pricing entered a “down” cycle in 2018; a previous "down" cycle was in 2013-14:

U.K. Average Motor Premiums Y/Y Change (Since 2014) NB. ABI figures capture the entire market. Confused figures capture new business on its site only. Source: Admiral results presentation (H1 2020).

Nonetheless, Admiral's U.K. motor business has been a consistent profit generator, excluding impact from one-off changes in the Ogden rate (used to calculate the present value of long-term liabilities):

Admiral PBT by Business (Since 2014) Source: Admiral company filings.

Admiral has continued to gain share in U.K. motor, albeit at a lower pace since pricing turned weak in 2018:

U.K. Motor Insurance Policy Numbers by Provider (Since 2012) Source: Company filings; Hastings and esure figures include estimates.

Admiral's success is helped by its superior Combined Ratio, thanks to economies of scale and good underwriting. Admiral's focus on higher-risk, higher-premium customers also contributes. It has the best Combined Ratio among the main players except niche provider Sabre Insurance (OTC:SBIGY), including the second best Expense Ratio after Hastings (OTC:HNGGF):

U.K. Motor Underwriting Ratios by Provider (2019) Source: Company filings.

COVID-19 Has Been Positive So Far

COVID-19 has been a net positive for Admiral so far, helping U.K. motor insurance PBT grow 23.3% year-on-year in H1 2020. The Loss Ratio improved 9.8 ppt, with lower accident frequency more than offsetting lower premiums, even after a £110m rebate to drivers, unique among major insurers:

Listed U.K. Motor Insurers’ Underwriting Ratios (H1 2020 vs. prior year) Source: Company filings.

Good U.K. Motor Performance in Past Cycles

As described in our industry overview, we believe the U.K. motor insurance cycle will turn in the next 1-2 years. Admiral will be one of the main winners, having shown good performance in past cycles.

In the last “up” cycle from late 2015, Admiral's U.K. motor premiums grew 6% in 2015, then by 16% in 2016 and 12% in 2017. Between 2014 and 2017, U.K. motor total premiums were up 38% and PBT was up 16%:

Admiral U.K. Motor Policies & Premiums Y/Y Growth (2012-19) Source: Admiral company filings.

Conversely, in the last down cycle in 2013-14, Admiral U.K. motor premiums fell 17%, but PBT rose 7% in 2013 and stayed flat in 2014. This was the result of reserve releases, which pushed the Combined Ratio up from 90% to 83%:

Admiral U.K. Motor Insurance P&L (2012-14) Source: Admiral results release (2014).

Reserve Releases Elevated, But Only Slightly

One investor question has been whether some of the reserve releases in Admiral's 2019 earnings represented a one-off. The gap between the reported Combined Ratio and the figure before releases has been widening:

Admiral U.K. Motor Combined Ratio – Reported vs. Pre Releases (Since 2008) NB. Excludes Ogden rate impact in 2016 (-9%), 2018 (+4%) and 2019 (-2%). Source: Admiral company filings.

Reserve releases are a normal part of insurance, the result of insurers having conservatively over-reserved for losses at start of the multi-year periods that large claims typically take to settle.

Admiral has structurally more reserve releases than peers, as it has larger exposure to such large claims, having chosen a high retention figure in its "excess of loss" reinsurance and also being in the habit of taking back exposure over time through commutations. This means that Admiral's P&L is a lagging reflection of profits from underwriting decisions made in past years; for example, reserve releases in 2019 were equivalent to 46% of group PBT.

During 2015-18, reserve releases have been in the low 20s of Net Earned Premiums, but they were near 30% in 2019 and 31% in H1 2020:

Admiral U.K. Motor Reserve Releases as % of Net Earned Premiums Source: Admiral company filings.

So reserve releases since 2019 are probably higher than what they will be in the future. However, we do not think the difference would be that large. As Admiral's CFO stated:

“I think obviously mathematical average of the last 5 years is 20% to 21%. So even if you include or exclude the Ogden impact, it's been basically at that level for a number of years. We will always be a conservative reserver. You should expect to see substantial reserve releases in the future... I wouldn't be surprised if 2020 was a pretty big release. I would be very positively surprised if it was as big as 2019.” Geraint Jones, Admiral CFO (2019 earnings call)

Reserve releases are created when Booked Loss Ratios are revised down. There remains a sizeable gap between Booked Loss Ratios and the Projected Ultimate Loss Ratio for 2015-17. Moreover, historically, both ratios have tended to come down over time - the Projected Ultimate Loss Ratio for 2015 was 73% at 2018 results, but 67% at H1 2020 results. We expect the same to happen with the Projected Ultimate Loss Ratios for 2018 and 2019:

Admiral U.K. Motor Booked Loss Ratios vs. Projected Ultimate Loss Ratios Source: Admiral company filings.

Another reason to believe Admiral's underwriting ratios should remain healthy is that they have been raising prices more than the market and maintaining underwriting discipline. As the head of their U.K. business stated:

“Admiral has a history or a trend of moving prices ahead of the market... we started putting prices up in the mid '18... we continued in '18, '19 and the first months of 2020. So for about 20 months, we've been putting prices up” Cristina Nestares, Admiral U.K. CEO (H1 2020 earnings call)

We therefore expect future years to continue to show healthy level of reserve releases, likely at low 20s ppt of Net Earned Premiums. This implies the Combined Ratio would worsen by 5 ppt from 2019’s 77.8%, but would still be in the low-to-mid 80s range.

Momentum Appearing Outside U.K. Motor

Admiral’s businesses outside U.K. motor, while not material in aggregate, have started to show momentum:

Admiral PBT by Business Outside U.K. Motor (Since 2014) Source: Admiral company filings.

Comparison, a group of PCWs Admiral operates in its markets, is showing growing profits, primarily driven by U.K.; losses outside U.K. have also fallen from £13.4m in 2016 to £2.4m in 2019.

The business may be sold. It has received approaches from acquirers, and Admiral reorganised them as a single unit (Penguin Portals) in November 2019, making any transaction easier. The unit's size is comparable to listed GoCo Group (OTC:GCOMF) in profits and is slightly larger in sales. Both GoCo and Moneysupermarket (OTC:MYSRF), another price comparison business, are at 3.5x EV/Revenues, which would imply a value of £500m+ for Penguin Portals:

U.K. Price Comparison Websites – P&L & Valuation Source: Company filings.

£500m would represent 6% of Admiral’s current market capitalisation, potentially releasing value as the business was only 3.4% of group PBT.

International Insurance is now close to breakeven in aggregate, mostly thanks to progress in continental Europe. The small pre-tax loss in 2019 is the result of an £8.7m profit in Europe and a £9.6m loss in the U.S., and the U.S. business has been refocused on profitability:

Admiral International Insurance Turnover & Profits (2019) Source: Admiral results release (2019).

Shareholder-friendly Return of Capital

Admiral's dividend policy is to distribute 65% of its EPS as ordinary dividends (including 85% of its interim EPS as the interim dividend), and surplus capital as special dividends. With lower growth since 2018 and a large amount of surplus capital historically, Admiral has distributed more than 90% of its earnings as dividends in recent years:

Admiral Earnings & Dividend Per Share (Since 2014) Source: Admiral company filings.

Admiral's Solvency Ratio remains at a “strong” 186% at H1 2020 (post-dividend), though it has been falling since 2016 (215%).

Valuation

At 2,758p, Admiral shares are trading at 18.6x 2019 EPS; however, EPS grew 31.6% year-on-year in H1 2020 (or 13.5% excluding the prior-year Ogden charge). The Dividend Yield is 5.3%, consisting of 147.5p of dividends in the past 12 months. Admiral's valuation multiples are at a premium to its listed peers, reflecting its higher quality and earnings consistency:

U.K. Motor Insurers’ P/E and Dividend Yields Source: Company filings.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

Our illustrative return forecasts are based on the following assumptions:

2020 EPS to be 19.8% higher year-on-year, with H2 EPS up 10.0% (after H1 EPS was up 33.0%).

2021 EPS to be flat from 2019, reflecting a normalisation of accident frequency and reserve releases, offset by market share gains.

2022 EPS to be 15% higher year-on-year, reflecting the eventual cyclical upturn in insurance pricing, allowing Admiral to expand its business.

2023 EPS to be 5% higher year-on-year, reflecting long-term industry and Admiral growth trends.

Dividends to be 100% of EPS in 2020 and 2021, then 80% in 2022 and 2023 (implying some capital being retained for growth).

2023 year-end P/E of 18.6x, flat from the current level and implying a 4.3% Dividend Yield.

At 2,758p, the exit price of 3,325p and dividends imply a total return of 40% (11.5% annualised) in just over 3 years:

Illustrative Admiral Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Dividends and earnings growth contribute a roughly 50/50 split of returns. Compared to the current share price, the Dividend Yield will be at 5% or higher each year.

The estimates above do not include material growth from outside U.K. motor and a potential sale of the Comparison business - these represent an optional upside to our forecasts.

Conclusion

Admiral is the leader in U.K. motor insurance with a “flywheel” of businesses in adjacent categories and international markets. Its U.K. motor insurance business benefits from economies of scale and good underwriting, and has been a consistent profit generator.

We expect Admiral's U.K. motor underwriting ratios to remain healthy, and it would further benefit from the cycle turning in 1-2 years. Admiral's non-U.K. businesses are showing momentum, and its Comparison websites may be sold - both providing optional upside.

At 2,758p, shares could deliver a total return of 40% in just over 3 years (11.5% annualised, including a 5%+ Dividend Yield). We resume our coverage of Admiral with a Buy rating.

We prefer Admiral over Buy-rated Sabre Insurance, as we believe it has a stronger business model and a better risk/reward balance overall. We expect to publish research on Direct Line (OTC:DIISF), the third listed player in the sector, in the coming weeks.

