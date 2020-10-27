At $16 per share, Whiting looks fairly inexpensive even based on $40 WTI oil in 2021.

It has made progress in reducing total lease operating expenses, although on a per BOE basis, this is increasing as its production declines.

At $40 WTI oil in 2021, Whiting should be able to reduce its credit facility debt to around $200 million by the end of 2021.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) looks capable of getting its credit facility debt down to approximately $200 million by the end of 2021 at $40 WTI oil. It will need higher than $40 WTI oil in the long run (breakeven is estimated at $42 to $43 WTI oil), but it should do okay if WTI oil averages $40 in 2021

2H 2020 Outlook

Whiting looks capable of paying down its credit facility by a fair amount by the end of 2020. It emerged from bankruptcy with $425 million in credit facility debt at the beginning of September. Whiting also provided second-half guidance for approximately 90,000 BOEPD (60% oil) in average production. At $40 WTI oil in the second half of 2020, this would lead to a projection of approximately $374 million in oil and gas revenue and $179 million EBITDAX.

$ Million Oil $348 Natural Gas and NGLs $26 Total Revenue $374 Lease Operating Expenses $114 Production Taxes $35 Gathering & Transportation $16 Cash G&A $30 EBITDAX $179

Whiting expected approximately $37 million in second-half capital expenditures, so it may end up with approximately $126 million in positive cash flow (or around $84 million from September to December if applied evenly by month). This would reduce Whiting's credit facility debt to around $341 million by the end of 2020.

Lease Operating Expenses

Whiting's earlier forecast called for $128 million in 2H 2020 lease operating expenses, which works out to approximately $6.30 per BOE with 110,000 BOEPD in average production.

Whiting's updated second-half guidance indicated that lease operating expenses would end up around $114 million with 90,000 BOEPD in average production, which is approximately $6.90 per BOE.

The total dollar amount for lease operating expenses has been reduced by approximately 11%, but the per BOE value has gone up by around 8% due to Whiting's lower production levels. These lower production levels appear to be mainly due to Whiting reducing development activity compared to its earlier forecast.

Whiting's per BOE lease operating expenses are likely to continue trending upwards as long as its production is declining, although it may be able to make further total dollar reductions.

2021 Outlook

If Whiting then averages around 80,000 BOEPD in 2021 with a $160 million capital expenditure budget, it would generate around $711 million in oil and gas revenue in 2021. This assumes a $36 per barrel realized price for its oil. Whiting's realized price for oil benefits (compared to previous results) from the termination of its Redtail delivery contract.

$ Million Oil $631 Natural Gas and NGLs $80 Total Revenue $711 Lease Operating Expenses $225 Production Taxes $68 Gathering & Transportation $27 Cash G&A $65 EBITDAX $326

Thus, Whiting could end up with $326 million EBITDAX in 2021, resulting in approximately $140 million in positive cash flow. This would reduce its credit facility debt to around $201 million at the end of 2021.

Notes On Breakeven Point

I estimate that Whiting may be able to maintain production levels (at around 80,000 BOEPD) with approximately $350 million in capital expenditures. This suggests that Whiting's breakeven point may be around $42 to $43 WTI oil going forward.

This lower breakeven point is due to the elimination of most of Whiting's interest costs as well as the end of its Redtail deficiency payments.

At $40 WTI oil, I'd expect Whiting to go with a below maintenance capex budget and focus on reducing its debt further, though.

Notes On Valuation

Whiting Petroleum appears to be fairly inexpensive at $16 per share now. A 3.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple (using $200 million in net debt and $40 WTI oil, along with 80,000 BOEPD in production) would value the company at approximately $20 per share.

At $40 WTI oil, Whiting's debt doesn't appear to be a major risk. Whiting would be able to continue paying down its debt at $40 oil, although it would see continued production declines then.

Conclusion

Whiting Petroleum should be able to continue to reduce its credit facility debt at roughly $40 WTI oil in 2021, bringing the total down to approximately $200 million by the end of 2021.

Whiting's stock appears to have decent upside at $16 per share, as a 3.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple would value it at approximately $20 using $40 WTI oil. Oil does need to improve above $40 in the long term for Whiting to do well, but if oil averages $40 in 2021, it should do okay, using a relatively low capital expenditure budget to help generate positive cash flow at the expense of production.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.