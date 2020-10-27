Pinterest is turning around its operations and gaining traction.

Investment Thesis

I made the case to Deep Value Returns Members that Pinterest (PINS) is improving its underlying operations and steadily growing its user base.

Investors are being asked to pay 20x forward sales, which is not an expensive multiple -- in fact, I contend it's entirely justified, particularly, when we consider both its strong revenue growth rates of mid-30s, as well as, its very high gross profit margins.

Very Attractive Growth Rates, Past COVID-Quarter

Source: author's calculations

Pinterest reported a horrible Q2 2020 result reflected in the graphic above where its revenues were barely up 4% y/y.

Yet, looking ahead to Q3 2020, its revenue growth rates are guided towards 35% y/y increase. But there's more that makes this investment particularly attractive for me.

The Stock's Potential Lies in Improving Ad Pricing

In order to best understand Pinterest, let's narrow down a focus on the biggest driver of potential over the medium-term.

Source: author's calculations

As you can see above, Pinterest's US segment is responsible for 85% of its total revenue. Accordingly, we can largely disregard its International operations as optional upside potential down the road.

Digging further, we can see how Pinterest's ARPUs shaped up:

Source: author's calculations; press statements, ARPU US in $

In the graph above we can see Pinterest's average revenue per user (''ARPU'').

Asides from Q4 2019's seasonal outlier, there's been a general trend towards pricing improving over time.

However, as has been widely reported, Q2 2020 saw the ad market tightening up, which lead to Pinterest's pricing power to fall y/y.

Also, last week, Snap (SNAP) largely echoed this sentiment, as it reported that the ad market was showing improvement of late.

Meanwhile, as of Pinterest's last figures, its US monthly active users (''MAUs'') reached 96 million.

Hence, Pinterest simply needs a few percentages growth in the numbers of US users to reach 100 million MAUs. And if it can return to ARPUs of $2.90 as it had in the US during 2019 (see graph above), Pinterest could sustainably be on its way towards a run-rate consolidated revenue of $1.3 billion to $1.9 billion.

Two Large Opportunities For Pinterest

Video is key for the maximum Pinterest experience. During Q2 2020 daily video views grew 150% y/y. Even though this revenue is likely to be starting off a small base, it's a clear signal that Pinterest's users are more engaged with the platform of late, particularly when compared with the same period a year ago.

Another key opportunity for Pinterest is improving Pinners' shopping experience. From Q1 2020 to Q2 2020, catalog uploads from businesses increased by 350% sequentially.

These two opportunities work positively together to maximize user engagement. And with strong user engagement, this will drive positive advertiser demand.

Indeed, for marketers seeking sales and conversions, the back-end work that Pinterest has put in to improve optimization, measurement, and auto-bidding is driving ad revenue to grow faster than its total revenue.

Specifically, Pinterest highlights that this small revenue stream actually grew faster during Q2 2020 than during Q4 2019, with 2.7x growth during Q2 2020.

To repeat, ad conversion is still small and not a huge driver of revenues here, but its rapidly growing as a meaningful revenue source.

Valuation -- Still Not Fully Priced

Pinterest is priced at approximately 20x forward sales.

Data by YCharts

On the surface, this doesn't appear to be all that attractive, particularly given that Snap (SNAP) is already priced at 25x forward sales.

However, these multiples alone only paint one side of the narrative. Here's another side:

Snap continues to report negative adjusted EBITDA figures, with Q2 2020 reporting negative $96 million .

. Pinterest's adjusted EBITDA was nearly a third better off at negative $34 million.

Furthermore, arguably the biggest difference between Snap and Pinterest is in each companies path towards profitability:

Snap's GAAP gross profit margins are 49.0% over its trailing twelve months.

over its trailing twelve months. Whereas Pinterest's GAAP gross margins were 68.4% during the same period.

In other words, Pinterest's GAAP gross operating margins are 1,940 basis points higher over comparable periods.

Investment Risks

Shelter in place led to an increase in Pinner engagement, this is obvious. The other side of the equation is that we have very little understanding of how long-lived this post-COVID/work from home environment will last? It would be unwise to expect this to be the ''new normal'' for Pinterest.

Accordingly, investors should taper their excitement. On the other hand, there's ample reason to believe that user engagement will not dramatically fall back to pre-COVID levels. Nonetheless, this is an important investment risk to be mindful of here.

The other big risk is that we have very little idea of whether the ad market will continue to open up once again, and ad pricing will continue to sequentially improve month-after-month.

For now, the evidence appears to be pointing in a positive direction, but we have very little idea of how the overall sector could close up amidst a ''second COVID wave''.

Within these two investment risks, I've highlighted both volume and pricing components of Pinterest's revenue stream.

If either of these takes a hit in the upcoming quarters, this would have a large negative effect on the multiple which investors would be willing to pay for Pinterest's stock.

The Bottom Line

Pinterest is a very high-quality business that appears to be finally turning around its operations.

Even though it trades at an all-time high, this is simply because the market is starting to recognize its turnaround.

What's more, even though the stock trades at 20x forward sales, which appears on the surface to be slightly exuberant, this should be embraced in the context that its top-line is still growing at approximately 30%.

Investors should buy now and wait for the dust to settle over the next few quarters -- at that point, I suspect the share price would have appreciated until at least $40 billion -- 19x sales multiple its 2021 revenues estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.