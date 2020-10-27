The stock is a Buy at $27 due to valuation and a well supported dividend, but management execution issues remain a large risk.

The wireless and media giant has cut up to 50,000 employees from the peak AT&T and Time Warner payrolls without any meaningful reduction in SG&A expenses.

While all conglomerates need work force pruning from time to time, the job cuts at AT&T (T) appear very excessive for a company looking to return to revenue growth. Productive employees generate the sales and services needed to grow the revenue base and constant job cuts can be very disruptive. My investment thesis remains slightly bullish on the stock due to value while some of these questionable moves continue to limit the upside.

Image Source: AT&T Website

Job Cuts Galore

Going back to the Elliott Management analysis, the activist investor had clearly identified how AT&T needed to reduce employee costs similar to wireless peer Verizon Communications (VZ). When combined with only slight revenue growth, the company could cut $10 billion in operating costs leading to strong margin expansion. With a 36% adjusted EBITDA margin, the wireless giant could earn $4.60 per share.

Source: Elliott Management letter

Back in April, AT&T announced a cost-cutting program aimed at eliminating $6 billion in annual costs by 2023 with a target of cutting $1.5 billion from labor costs. The latest quarterly report suggests the wireless and media giant made far more job cuts than expected during the last quarter. According to the financial metrics filed by AT&T along with the Q3 earnings report, the company cut 8,720 jobs leaving the wireless giant with an employee base of 234,630 to end September.

Source: AT&T Q3'20 financial trends

AT&T and Time Warner reportedly had 281,450 employees after closing the Time Warner merger back in 2018. The company only lists a peak of 273,210 employees in the June quarter of 2018 while the company has now cut 40,000 to 50,000 from the combined peak levels.

Unlike other industries, AT&T only spends ~22% of revenue on SG&A expenses. Unfortunately due to COVID-19, these expense metrics are relatively flat with 2018 levels due to lower revenues. Considering Q3'20 SG&A costs were only down $318 million YoY or just ~3%, the employee cuts appear to have had limited impacts on actually cutting costs due possibly to only cutting lower end customer service jobs. CFO John Stephens had the following to say about the cost cuts:

We've shifted some stores to third-party dealers, closed others and we've also been able to streamline our customer experience, especially our digital sales, and simplify processes.

The troubling part is the recent announcement of 20% cost cuts at WarnerMedia. AT&T obtained HBO with the Time Warner deal and was suppose to turn the streaming service into a prime competitor with Netflix (NFLX). AT&T needs to invest in this business in order to be competitive, but the company is doing the exact opposite.

HBO Max recently beat subscriber estimates for the year at 38 million, bu the company has hardly added new subs this year while Disney+ (DIS) approached 60 million subscribers in just a few quarters after launch. AT&T needs to grow the revenue base to make the employees more productive and HBO probably needs more consistent content in order to compete with Netflix. All of which probably can't be accomplished by slashing employees.

The below charts highlight the dilemma for the wireless and media giant. AT&T has cut employees in the last few years, but the company hasn't made a lot of progress of improving the employee efficiency still ~$240K below Verizon. Even worse, Netflix ended 2019 with only 8,600 employees and generated revenues of $2.57 million per employee. The revenues per employee far exceed the combined totals of AT&T and Verizon. In essence, the old wireless giants could combine to cut all of the 135K employees of Verizon and still be less productive than Netflix.

Data by YCharts

EPS Estimates

At the end of the day, what matters is whether AT&T is able to drop those cost cuts to the bottom line and cash flows. As highlighted above, a lot of the job cuts haven't exactly led to lower costs while revenues have fallen due to COVID-19 impacts and DirecTV subscriber losses.

Just this year, analysts have dramatically cut EPS estimates without any major boost in 2021 or 2022 for an economic rebound. A lot of consumers cutting the cord won't return to paid tv and the return of significant revenues from theatrical releases are still in doubt. In theory, these job cuts should reduce expenses and improve margins when revenues rebound.

Upside potential exists in the stock with either scenario occurring, but the market has no confidence in new CEO Stankey. Analysts only forecast EPS returning to $3.33 by 2022 after originally having forecasts for earnings approaching $4.20 per share as some of the higher costs from HBO Max are eventually covered by higher revenues.

Data by YCharts

AT&T earned $3.57 per share last year and the $6 billion in expense cuts aren't even improving the bottom line. The job cuts are just keeping the wireless and media giant from seeing the EPS collapse even further.

The stock is inexpensive trading below 9x forward EPS estimates, but management has to outline a plan that actually leads to higher earnings. So far, job cuts are only corresponding with lower revenues and marginal actual cuts to expenses.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T is inexpensive trading down near $27. The stock has a dividend yield topping 7.5% easily supported by $26 billion in annual free cash flows. The problem remains the inability of management to execute on plans including the recent job cuts.

The stock remains a Buy down at $27 due to valuation, but AT&T has limited upside until management can execute on cost cuts without impacting the revenue base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.