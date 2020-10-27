The 15 Safest Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Before The Election

(Source: Imgflip)

Many investors are worried about the outcome of the upcoming US elections and I understand why.

The S&P 500 is likely to see a 10% correction in the near term before the bull market continues, according to Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer. "With so many uncertainties over the next month, we think another 10% correction from Monday's (October 19th) highs is the most likely outcome in the near term before this bull market can resume," Mike Wilson, also Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist, wrote in a Monday note." - Business Insider

However, it's important to point out the important differences between fundamental and volatility risk.

Fundamental risk means actually losing money, valuation risk means FEELING like you're temporarily losing money because the stock price moves against you.

(Source: Imgflip)

As Warren Buffett has pointed out, only if you become a forced seller, for emotional or financial reasons, does volatile ever transform into fundamental risk.

When it comes to current events, such as elections, history backs up Warren Buffett's warning to not mix politics and investing.

(Source: Imgflip)

Since 1926 stocks have gone up in 76% of years, regardless of who is president.

(Source: Ben Carlson, Dimensional Funds)

Similarly, every single president has seen corrections, because stocks are inherently volatile, averaging a 5+% downturn every six months since 1945 and 2009.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

No president has been immune from significant market declines.

Now that's not to say that there aren't performance differences between who wins control of the White House and Congress.

However, as Forbes recently recommended, it's critical investors don't let political beliefs cloud their long-term investing strategies.

The headlines are supposed to grab your attention—that’s the point. For the news media, presidential elections are like a Superbowl that’s only played every four years. The advertising money is flowing in and it’s a race to produce content and capture eyeballs. Take what you read with a grain of salt. Focus on what you can control. Stressing about what might happen under the different permutations and combinations of the election won’t help anything. Instead, consider focusing your energy on aspects of your financial situation that you can control, like how diversified you are against volatility in the markets. Zoom out a bit. Consider the first chart in this article. The stock market has gone up—and down—under all presidents. But over time, the trajectory has been positive. Getting too hung up on what-ifs over the next four years means losing sight of the big picture." - Forbes (emphasis original)

And as Ritholtz Wealth Management's Ben Carlson reminds us, the world is far more complex, and stock returns far less predictable than merely who sits in the oval office.

The truth is politicians have far less control over the stock market than most people would like to believe. Policy outcomes often show up on a lag and come with unintended consequences. As we’ve seen this year, the economy and the stock market are not always on the same page. It might give you an illusion of control to know your party holds the nation’s highest office, but no one person is bigger than the stock market... If you’re thinking about selling all of your stocks based on the winner of the presidential election, be sure to ask yourself the following questions first: If I sell out of the market because of the President, does that mean I have to stay out of the market until a new President takes over? If I sell out of the market because of the President and the stock market moves higher will I buy back in or continue to sit on the sidelines? If I sell out of the market because of the President and the stock market crashes will I buy in at lower prices or continue to sit it out based on my political beliefs? If I sell out of the market because of the President and things don’t turn out as bad as I originally thought, how will I know I was wrong?" - Ben Carlson

Over the long term, there are five and only five fundamentals that drive 91% of total returns.

Quality and risk management are what prudent long-term investors count on to let us sleep well at night and collect our safe and exponentially growing dividends, while we wait for the long-term to arrive and our companies to make us rich.

And over the long term, just three factors, starting yield, long-term earnings/cash flow growth, and changes in valuation determine how much money your portfolio will make.

What Investors Need To Know About The November Election

The 15 Safest Dividend Aristocrats To Buy This Election Season

For those who prefer a written explanation, I begin with The Dividend Kings Master List of 473 companies, including:

All Dividend Champions (companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Aristocrats (S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Kings (companies with 50+ year dividend growth streaks)

All 11/11 quality Super SWANs (5/5 safety + 3/3 wide-moat businesses + 3/3 excellent management quality/dividend cultures, basically as close to a perfect company as exists on Wall Street)

Like Chuck Carnevale, Seeking Alpha's "Mr. Valuation," recommends I begin by screening for companies trading at fair value or better, based on historical multiple investors have paid over 20 years applied to dividends, earnings, and various forms of cash flow.

potentially reasonable buys (color-coded blue in the DK Research Terminal): 87

potentially good buys or better (color-coded green): 97

companies trading at fair value or better: 184/473 = 39% of the Master List

Next, I apply numerous qualitative and quantitative safety and quality screens.

Dividend Kings quality score, looking at dividend/balance sheet safety, the moatiness of the business, and management quality/dividend friendly corporate culture.

9/11 quality blue-chips: 56

10/11 quality SWANs: 39

11/11 quality Super SWANs: 15

I then consider dividend safety, based on an 18-metric safety model, and estimate dividend cut risk in both historical recessions and the current pandemic downturn, the worst in 75 years.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 1% to 2%

I use 4/5 above-average safety as the cutoff for all screens, implying 4% or less risk of a dividend cut in this recession.

4/5 above-average safety: 29 companies

5/5 very safe dividends: 76 companies

Next, I consider the balance sheet by looking at credit ratings and S&P's credit rating outlook.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Sources: Author's Calculations, S&P, University of St. Petersberg)

I screen out any non-investment grade companies (of which there are none among the remaining 105 companies).

I also screen out anything without a stable or positive credit rating outlook.

84 companies remain

Next, I apply advanced safety screens based on the five new safety metrics just added to the Dividend Kings Research Terminal.

The 5 New Safety Metrics

30-year bankruptcy risk (based on credit ratings and the study from the University of St. Petersburg)

Credit Rating Outlook: S&P rating outlook, stable, positive, negative or negative watch (imminent downgrade likely)

Piotroski F-score: advanced accounting metrics measuring short-term bankrupt risk

Altman Z-score: advanced accounting metric that's 84% to 92% accurate at predicting long-term bankruptcies

Beneish M-score: advanced accounting metric that's 76% accurate at catching accounting fraud (including Enron in 2000), 82.5% accurate at finding companies with trustworthy accounting

Low Short-Term Bankruptcy Risk Screen

82 companies remain

Low Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk Screen

81 companies remain

Low Accounting Fraud Risk Screen

62 companies remain

Now we get to dividends growth streaks, which according to Ben Graham, the father of modern securities analysis and valuation (and Buffett's mentor) is an important quality screening metric.

(Source: Imgflip)

dividend champion: any company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak

dividend aristocrat: any S&P 500 company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak

dividend king: any company with a 50+ year dividend growth streak

According to Justin Law, curator of the late David Fish's CCC list (all 770 US stock with a 5+ year dividend growth streak), 12-year growth streaks are the significant safety cutoff in this pandemic.

(Source: Justin Law)

Very few companies that have been raising dividends every year since 2008 have cut their dividends during this pandemic.

Of course, dividend aristocrats, champions, and kings are famous for even longer streaks, of 25+ years, just 4% of which cut dividends during this pandemic.

15 dividend aristocrats, champions, and kings remain

(Source: Dividend Kings Company Screening Tool) blue = potentially reasonable buy, green = potentially good buy or better

The 15 best dividend aristocrats, champions, and kings to potentially buy this election season are, in order of longest dividend growth streak

Quality and Safety Summary On These 15 Dividend Aristocrats, Champions and Kings

Fundamental Stats On These 15 Dividend Aristocrats

Average quality score: 9.7/11 blue-chip quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat.

vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat. Average dividend safety score: 4.7/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 1.5% dividend cut risk in this recession).

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 1.5% dividend cut risk in this recession). Average FCF payout ratio: 53% vs. 66% industry safety guideline.

Average debt/capital: 40% vs. 47% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500 vs. 46% average dividend aristocrat.

Yield: 3.9% vs. 1.7% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats.

vs. 1.7% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats. Average discount to fair value: 18% vs. 34% overvalued S&P 500 and 16% overvaluation for aristocrats.

vs. 34% overvalued S&P 500 and 16% overvaluation for aristocrats. Average dividend growth streak: 35.6 years vs. 43.0 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence.

vs. 43.0 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence. Average five-year dividend growth rate: 6.6% CAGR vs. 7.5% CAGR average aristocrat.

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 7.8% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 and 7.5% CAGR aristocrats.

CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 and 7.5% CAGR aristocrats. Average forward P/E: 14.9 vs. 18.2 historical vs. 22.1 S&P 500 and& 22.2 dividend aristocrats.

vs. 18.2 historical vs. 22.1 S&P 500 and& 22.2 dividend aristocrats. Average earnings yield (Chuck Carnevale's "essence of valuation"): 6.7% vs. 4.5% S&P 500 and 4.4% aristocrats.

Average PEG ratio: 1.91 vs. 2.33 historical vs. 2.60 S&P 500 and 3.68 aristocrats.

The average return on capital: 83% (66% Industry Percentile, above-average quality/narrow moat according to Joel Greenblatt).

Average 13-year median ROC: 130% (pandemic effects, historically wide moat, and extremely high-quality businesses).

(pandemic effects, historically wide moat, and extremely high-quality businesses). Average five-year ROC trend: -2% CAGR (pandemic recession effects).

Average S&P credit rating: A- stable vs. A- stable average aristocrat.

stable vs. A- stable average aristocrat. Average Bankruptcy Risk: 3.5% vs. 2.9% aristocrats.

vs. 2.9% aristocrats. Average F-score: 5.7/9 safe (low short-term bankruptcy risk) vs. 5.6 aristocrats.

(low short-term bankruptcy risk) vs. 5.6 aristocrats. Average Z-score: 4.91 very safe (very low long-term bankruptcy risk) vs. 4.23 aristocrats.

(very low long-term bankruptcy risk) vs. 4.23 aristocrats. Average M-score: -2.75 very safe (very low accounting fraud risk) vs. -2.77 aristocrats.

(very low accounting fraud risk) vs. -2.77 aristocrats. Average annual volatility: 23.5% vs. 23.1% average aristocrat (and 27.0% average stand-alone company).

vs. 23.1% average aristocrat (and 27.0% average stand-alone company). Average market cap: $55 billion large-cap.

Weighted five-year total return potential: 3.9% yield + 7.8% CAGR long-term growth + 4.1% CAGR valuation boost = 15.8% CAGR (4% to 19% CAGR with an appropriate margin of error) vs. 4.1% S&P 500.

3.9% yield + 7.8% CAGR long-term growth + 4.1% CAGR valuation boost = (4% to 19% CAGR with an appropriate margin of error) vs. 4.1% S&P 500. Weighted risk-adjusted expected return: 11.6% vs. 3.1% S&P 500 (3.8X more than S&P 500).

These are some of the highest quality companies in America, as seen by their

historical returns on capital,

quality, and safety scores surpassing the dividend aristocrat average,

A- stable credit ratings,

very strong advanced accounting safety metrics implying an average long-term bankruptcy risk of 3.9%.

Investment Decision Score On These 15 Dividend Aristocrats

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Goal 15 Dividend Aristocrats Why Score Valuation Potentially good buy 18% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A- stable average credit rating, 3.9% long-term bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 23.9% of capital returned over the next 5 years via dividends vs. 10.1% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 11.6% RAER vs. 3.1% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Author's Calculations)

Relative to the lower-yielding, slower growing, and very overvalued S&P 500, these 15 aristocrats represent some of the most reasonable and prudent long-term investments that conservative income investors can make today.

Historical Returns On These 15 Dividend Aristocrats

Over the long term, the market is a weighing machine that, according to Ben Graham, almost always correctly weighs the substance of a company. Thus long-term historical returns over 10+ years is a great objective way of assessing the quality of companies.

Total Returns On These 15 Aristocrats Since 1995 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

5-year analyst consensus total return potential: 15.8% CAGR

25-year historical return 14.2% CAGR

average 10-year rolling return 14.1% CAGR vs. 6.7% CAGR S&P %00

average 15-year rolling return 13.8% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

risk-adjusted expected 5-year return: 11.6% CAGR vs. 3.1% CAGR S&P 500

From bear market lows, these 15 aristocrats have delivered up to 24% CAGR total returns over the next 5 years and up to 16% CAGR total returns over 15 years, outperforming the market's best 15-year return by 7% annually over the past quarter-century.

The bottom line is that both the risk-adjusted expected return and analyst consensus return forecasts on these 15 companies are reasonable by both fundamentals as well as historical returns.

Historical Volatility and Future Risk Assessment

Volatility only becomes fundamental risk if you become a forced seller for financial or emotional reasons. But it's important to remember that even the highest-quality companies can be extremely volatile at times.

15 Best Aristocrats Peak Declines Since 1995

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

No portfolio will outperform the market in all market downturns, but these 15 dividend aristocrats tend to be less volatile during most periods of market stress.

Their largest decline since 1995 has been a 37% bear market during the Great Recession, from which it took 2.5 years to recover record highs vs. almost five years for the S&P 500.

And let's not forget that during the tech crash these 15 aristocrats fell just 12% vs. the market's 45% decline and recovered new highs in just 19 months. That's compared to the 6.25 years it took the tech bubble S&P 500 to break-even.

Future Volatility Risk Assessment

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

JPMorgan expects these 15 dividend aristocrats to be more volatile than the market going forward, but since stocks go up 76% of the time, that's a benefit to anyone buying them today.

In the 20% to 25% probability even of a double-dip recession caused by the third wave of the pandemic, JPMorgan expects these 15 aristocrats to potentially fall about 25% compared to the S&P 500's 22% potential mild bear market.

However, once the economy recovers after the pandemic, JPMorgan expects these 15 aristocrats to significantly outperform the market to the upside, with close to 15% CAGR total returns over a one to two-year period. That's similar to the 15.8% CAGR five-year total return consensus from analysts.

Deeper Look Videos

Realty Income: The Quintessential Monthly Paying Super SWAN Aristocrat

AT&T: A Safe High-Yield Choice That's Executing Well On Its "Suck Less" Turnaround Plan

Bottom Line: No Matter Who Wins In November Investors Buying Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats Will Likely Be Happy With The Long-Term Results

I can't predict exactly how the market will react to the election, no one can. Might there be higher volatility in the coming weeks? Yes, in fact, Morgan Stanley, expects a 10% correction before the bull market resumes.

What I can tell you is that it's almost always a mistake to let your personal political beliefs determine your investment decisions, which is backed up by 100 years of market data as well as the consensus opinion of the 16 most accurate economists on earth, and Warren Buffett.

Right now, the best available data we have, from reputable sources, says that a blue-wave is the most likely outcome. In fact, UBS is using this as their base case economic and market forecast.

However, $1 to $2 trillion in stimulus in early 2021 + a vaccine is expected to result in about 4.4% GDP growth next year, the best economic growth in 20 years.

In such a favorable macro environment, selling all your stocks is likely to prove a costly mistake that you'll regret 5+ years from now.

I recommend listening to the sage advice of Peter Lynch, one of the greatest investors in history and avoid speculating about the short-term swings in the stock market. Instead, focus on the fundamentals of quality blue-chip aristocrats such as:

JNJ FRT MO KMB CSL T MGRC SEIC AROW BANF CB JW.A ESS PII O

These are strong companies that have proven they are dependable sources of rising income in all economic, market, and political environments.

In the event of a market correction, which on average, has occurred every year since 1980, there may be better buying opportunities for these companies.

I'm personally targeting Realty Income, AT&T, RTX, FRT, and JNJ with opportunistic limits in the event of a short-term market freakout.

(Source: AZ quotes)

Remember that

Good long-term investors tolerate volatility.

Great long-term investors embrace volatility and harness it to their benefit.

As long as the US economy continues growing over time, every market downturn regardless of its cause is a great long-term investment opportunity. One that prudent investors will always profit from as long as they have savings to put to work and the right tools to tell them what quality blue-chips to buy.