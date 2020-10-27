Like most tech funds, the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) has had an excellent year. The ETF is +49% over the past year, +33% YTD, and is up ~75% from the March low at the height of the spring COVID-19 sell-off. Also like many other tech funds, the FTEC ETF continues to benefit from the acceleration of technology adoption due to the global pandemic and the subsequent work-from-home and school-from-home movements as well as simply the ability of technology to solve many of today's problems.

The MSCI IT Index

As the fund's name suggests, its mandate is to have at least 80% of assets in securities in the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index, which represents the performance of the information technology sector in the U.S. equity market.

Source: MSCI.com

As can be seen in the graphic above, despite the recent pull-back in September (-4.9%), the index has an excellent 1, 5, and 10-year track record of performance (up 46.4%, 26.5%, and 20.1%, respectively). The FTEC ETF doesn't have a 10-year track record yet (it was started in 2013) but as of 09/30/2020 its 1-year and 5-year returns were 46.1% and 26.4%, respectively, slightly behind that of the MSCI index it tracks. Since its inception in 2013, a $10,000 investment in FTEC would have grown to ~$40,000.

Looking at the right-hand side of the red-line in the graphic above, it is clear the index has become expensive in this bull-market with a TTM P/E=38x, a Fwd P/E=27.3x, and a price-to-book value of 9.1x while the dividend yield is less than 1%. Not much of a surprise given the recent popularity of IT stocks and the big rally in the market.

Source: MSCI.com

What is somewhat of a surprise is that the largest sub-sector of the index is actually Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals at 23.0% (see graphic above). I would have thought Systems Software, the second highest sub-sector weighting at 20.3%, would have been far-and-away the largest component of an "IT" index. But with Apple (AAPL) holding the #1 position in the portfolio at 21.9%, I suppose it makes sense since Apple would likely be classified as "technology hardware" before it would be classified as "Systems Software" ... but that is just arguing semantics.

Top-10 Holdings

FTEC's top-10 list of holdings is shown below. The full-list of holdings can be seen here.

Source: Fidelity

Like many ETFs these days, and despite FTEC's 300+ stock holdings, it is dominated by the top-10 holdings which equate to 60.7% of the entire portfolio, with Apple and Microsoft (MSFT) alone accounting for 38%+. So this is certainly a top-loaded portfolio and while these two stocks have been excellent performers and have greatly contributed to FTEC's gains during the current bull-market, the opposite would also obviously be true in a downturn if it hit these two companies.

On the right, note that FTEC's "80% mandate" as discussed earlier gives the company some lee-way in allocating capital, and we can see that in FTEC's higher allocation of capital to the Software sub-sector: 34% or ~14% higher than the MSCI IT Index weighting. However, that difference must be due to holdings further on down in the portfolio as the top-10 holdings of FTEC are virtually identical to the MSCI IT Index it tracks. Regardless, as shown earlier it has not amounted to any discernible difference in total returns between FTEC and the MSCI IT Index it tracks.

As I pointed out in my recent article on the Vanguard IT ETF (VUG), one thing that always stands out to me with respect to the current crop of "IT" funds is the abundance of payment processors like Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and PayPal (PYPL) in the top-10 holdings (an aggregate ~9.4% of the FTEC). (See How The Vanguard ETF Compares To The QQQ and IGV ETFs). While that can be good due to the COVID-19 induced shift to online shopping and acceleration of e-commerce, there are two threats I see on the horizon that could erode returns in the payment space. One, payment processor's earnings could contract if the economy continues to sputter due to COVID-19, the stubbornly high unemployment rate (7.9%), and consumer spending - which has been decelerating for four months in a row:

Source: Bea.gov

Note that personal income declined month-over-month in August while the rate in personal consumption growth has slowed every month since May - both likely due to the inability of Congress to pass another "stimulus" package.

The second risk is that these payment companies seem ripe for disruption by new companies - specifically Square (SQ) and its CashApp. Note that YTD Square has totally out-performed FTEC's payment processing top-10 holdings:

Data by YCharts

ETF Comparisons

The chart below shows price return comparisons between FTEC, VUG, and the Invesco Nasdaq-100 (QQQ). While the QQQ's are not technically an "IT" fund, as I pointed out in my Seeking Alpha article The QQQ's: It's All About IT, it arguably has an ~50% allocation to the IT sector.

Data by YCharts

While it is not surprising the QQQ's won the show-down, it was not by much over FTEC. What was surprising - at least to the author - was FTEC's 9% beat over Vanguard's VUG - which stretched to 10% when considering total returns (i.e. adding dividends).

Risks

The risk of investing in the FTEC is fairly obvious: the market has been on a tremendous run since the pandemic induced March-low and FTEC is up 33% YTD. IT valuations are high. Meantime, the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street has never been more apparent - the unemployment rate is still high and tens of thousands of small businesses have closed. Everyone is waiting for a market correction - specifically in the high-flying tech stocks that have led the market and are owned in the FTEC ETF. There is large uncertainty with respect to the economy and with the upcoming election. Meantime, COVID-19 infections are rising across the nation as we head into the fall flu and holiday season - recently hitting 70,000+ new infections in a day for the first time since July:

Source: NY Times

Yet, as I pointed out in my article on VUG, many investors were spooked out of the market during the March sell-off and now suffer from the dual afflictions of:

FOMO (fear of missing out) and FOGBI (fear of getting back in).

These investors would like to start a position in a high-tech IT ETF like the FTEC but are hesitant to buy at what arguably could be a market top. However, holding money in cash is a losing proposition as interest rates are near zero and are expected to stay near zero until 2023. Conservative investors are getting severely penalized on their cash savings because real interest rates are negative (inflation is higher than the interest earned on savings accounts). Meantime, after a brief pull-back in September, the tech sector seemingly keeps going up day-after-day. If one or more COVID-19 vaccines are approved and widely distributed, and as therapeutic treatments evolve, markets could bounce higher still due to the massive liquidity injected into the markets by the Federal Reserve.

Summary & Conclusion

The FTEC ETF is one of the best investments into the IT sector that I have come across. The low expense ratio of 0.08% and its out-performance versus the Vanguard IT ETF support that assertion. That said, and considering the bull-market and still stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, I advise investors wishing to initiate a position in FTEC to scale into the fund by dollar-cost-averaging over a period of months.