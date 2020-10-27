Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (10/16/20)

We take a look at EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of October 16, 2020

EIA reported a crude draw of 1M barrels for the week, but this includes a crude release of 766K barrels, oil which had been previously stored in June that must now be withdrawn. So combined we’re actually seeing a 1.8MM barrel draw for the week. The residual impact of Hurricane Delta affected the figures for this week to the tune of 6.6M barrels. We should have a relatively clear week for this week's report, but thereafter Hurricane Zeta will impact figures for the week of October 30.

Gasoline inventories increased by 1.9M barrels and distillates decreased by 3.8M barrels. As we anticipated, Product Supplied (i.e., implied product demand) fell to -3M bpd, which offset the supposedly large increase in demand last week. The 4wk averages are sill showing a YOY decline of 2.7M bpd, which is still healthier than the -3.3M bpd YOY decline in September.

As a result, total crude and products decreased by 7.2M barrels, which follows the 16.8M barrel decline from last week (+2M more barrels if you include the SPR draws). As always we'llll leave you with some food for thought.

Right as we thought the hurricane season was ending, we now see Hurricane Zeta building strength in the Gulf of Mexico and ready to bear down on Louisiana and Mississippi. Hurricane Delta and now Zeta will likely have mitigated any potential crude build in October, and we’re likely finishing October with a crude draw despite the fact that we’re in the midst of refinery maintenance season.

For the 5-year averages, the last 10 weeks of the year typically see crude inventories end flat and products draw by ~20M barrels in the US. Given what we’re seeing, we’ll almost certainly surpass that this season assuming demand holds-up. Thus far, even with COVID cases increasing, demand has stayed robust and we're about to hit the winter season when cold weather increases product demand. Consequently, the existing supply/demand imbalance (as we've been drawing for months now) will now increase because of seasonality, which translates to total liquids drawing quite heavily in the last two months.

Today, oil sold off aggressively, supposedly driven by concerns of rising COVID cases impacting global demand. In addition, Libyan production has now restarted, resuming after cease fires were successfully negotiated. We anticipate the country will product 1M bpd in short order.

Globally though, we think these two supply/demand issues will mitigate the impending heavy seasonal draws, but not prevent them. The IEA projects total liquids will draw by 4-5M bpd in Q4, but even if we increase global supplies by 800K bpd for Libya and decrease demand for the EU 5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK) by 1M bpd, we're still looking at a status-quo of the current 2M bpd draw.

So the long and short of it is, the draws will continue (US and ex-US), and with a bit of “luck” (a tough ask in 2020 we know) to whittle away our COVID excess inventories, until we're fully destocked by Q1, and then? Vaccine time, something few thought possible at the beginning of the year. Hopefully a few of the 9 vaccines currently undergoing late-stage trials will be approved, and then we can begin to think about a full recovery. For now though, the draws continue, and they'll likely increase as the weather turns colder. Globally for the week, we saw this …

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.