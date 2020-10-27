Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which has recently revealed that it is acquiring its rival Permian Basin operator Parsley Energy (PE), now looks well-positioned to emerge bigger and stronger from the downturn. The Irving, Texas-based oil producer will be able to preserve its financial health while substantially growing the size and scale of its operations. Its cost structure will improve, putting the company in a better position to generate profits and free cash flows in a low oil price environment.

Pioneer Natural Resources has recently announced that it is acquiring Parsley Energy in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $7.6 billion, including debt. As per terms of the deal, every Parsley Energy shareholder will receive 0.1252 shares of Pioneer stock against every Parsley stock they own. Pioneer Natural Resources will issue approximately 52 million shares of common stock in the transaction. The new company will be 76% owned by the existing Pioneer Natural Resources shareholders while Parsley Energy shareholders will own the remainder.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and could close in Q1-2021 if the two companies get green signals from regulators and shareholders. Quantum Energy Partners, which is Parsley Energy’s largest shareholder with a 17% interest in the oil producer, is in favor of the transaction. A potential conflict of interest might emerge from the deal, given Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield is the father of Bryan Sheffield who is the founder and Chairman of Parsley Energy. The two Sheffields own substantial shares in their respective companies but I think the acquisition also makes a lot of strategic and financial sense which will overshadow any concerns.

I think Pioneer Natural Resources is getting Parsley Energy at a good price, paying a reasonable premium of 7.9% to Parsley shareholders based on unaffected closing share prices as of October 19, 2020. That’s even better than the 15% premium ConocoPhillips(COP) has offered to pay recently to acquire Concho Resources(CXO) which, like Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy, is also a Permian basin-focused operator, in a deal announced earlier this month.

I also like the fact this is an all-stock deal that allows Pioneer Natural Resources to preserve its financial health which has been one of its biggest strengths, as I’ve discussed in previous articles ( here and here). Note that Parsley Energy ended the second quarter with a leverage ratio of 2.33x, measured in terms of debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAX. That's not ideal, considering most oil producers, including Parsley Energy, prefer to keep the leverage below 1.5x. But Pioneer Natural Resources has maintained one of the strongest balance sheets among all E&P companies, marked by an enviable leverage ratio of less than 1x. This put Pioneer Natural Resources in a position where its balance sheet can easily absorb additional debt without damaging the financial health. The company has estimated that after completing the acquisition and taking over Parsley Energy’s debt, its leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDAX) will climb to just 1.1x. This means the combined company will continue to have one of the most under-levered balance sheets among all independent oil producers.

More importantly, Parsley Energy’s oil production business can fit smoothly with Pioneer Natural Resources’ operations. That’s because the assets of the two companies are located in close proximity to each other, particularly at the Permian Basin’s Midland Basin. Pioneer Natural Resources specializes in producing oil from the Midland Basin and most of Parsley Energy’s assets are located in this area. In fact, there is a substantial overlap between the acreage of the two companies, as shown in the image below. This reduces the risks related to executing a major takeover. More importantly, it gives the two companies an opportunity to reap synergies and realize cost savings by combining their businesses and sharing resources.

Image: Pioneer Natural Resources Investor Presentation, October 20, 2020.

Pioneer Natural Resources has forecast $325 million of annual cost savings through this acquisition which will come on the back of operational efficiencies and reductions in general and administrative (G&A) and interest expenses. The combined company will be a substantially bigger operator which will enjoy a scale advantage that will drive operational cost reduction. The new company will produce 558,000 boe per day, which is almost 50% higher than Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2-2020 production of 375,000 boe per day, making it one of the largest independent oil producers in the US and the biggest player at the Midland Basin. Due to the cost savings, the new Pioneer Natural Resources will have a lower cost structure and should be able to generate higher levels of earnings and free cash flows than the existing company at similar commodity prices.

Pioneer Natural Resources has forecast that the deal will be accretive on key financial metrics including cash flow, free cash flow, and earnings on a per-share basis as well as return on capital employed starting from 2021. The combined company will have a lower cash flow breakeven point of less than $35 per barrel. At $35 oil, the company will be able to fund all of its capital expenditures as well as dividends. The deal, therefore, will put Pioneer Natural Resources in a better position to face the persistently weak oil prices of around $40s a barrel. At this price level, the new Pioneer Natural Resources should be able to generate cash flows in excess of capital expenditures and dividends. I think the company will then use the excess cash to create value for shareholders by funding a variable dividend, potentially from 2022. Besides, the excess cash will also lift the company’s cash reserves and help push the leverage back down to below 1x over the long-term.

For these reasons, I believe Pioneer Natural Resources has made the right move to acquire Parsley Energy and it now looks well-positioned to emerge bigger and stronger from the downturn. The company’s shares have fallen by 8% in the last four weeks. The stock, which typically trades at a premium over peers, is currently priced 6.9x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, below the peer median of 7.3x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I suggest those investors who hold a long-term bullish view on oil prices and can tolerate the short-term swings should consider buying Pioneer Natural Resources on weakness.

As for the broader energy industry, the Pioneer-Parsley tie-up, which comes after Chevron’s(CVX) acquisition of Noble Energy(NBL), ConocoPhillips’s acquisition of Concho Resources, and, Devon Energy(DVN) - WPX Energy(WPX) merger, shows that the E&P space is quickly consolidating.

Industry chatter suggests that several companies are exploring potential M&A opportunities. Some oil major is reportedly looking into buying out EOG Resources. Some are even speculating about a potential mega-deal, with Chevron(CVX) merging with Exxon Mobil(XOM). I expect oil producers like Pioneer Natural Resources who benefit from having a strong balance sheet will be looking into weaker firms. With oil trading in the $40s a barrel, many operators, particularly the smaller ones, might continue to struggle with weak levels of earnings and cash flows. Energy bankruptcies have risen by 21% this year, as per law firm Haynes and Boone, and things may get more difficult in the future. Oasis Petroleum(OAS), which was one of the leading Bakken oil producers, has recently filed for Chapter 11. These bankruptcies could give an opportunity to some companies to buy distressed assets on the cheap.

I think the industry’s focus, however, will be on buying those companies which have tier-1 assets through low-premium, all-stock transactions, just like we’ve seen recently. Energy companies will only be interested in making those deals that will be immediately accretive to earnings, cash flows, and free cash flows on a per-share basis in a low oil price environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.