Wipro (WIT) has historically been a laggard relative to its larger peers (Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and TCS (OTCPK:TTNQY)), on the back of a below par organic revenue growth trajectory and margin profile. Nonetheless, shares have appreciated quite significantly in recent months, likely reflecting the view that Wipro’s growth profile should improve in the medium term with a new management team in place. Although the focus appears to have shifted to absolute growth, I am concerned about the medium-term margin implications.

Relative to its peers, I continue to expect below-average earnings growth, and therefore, I believe a discount to the Infosys multiple is fair. Hold.

Volume-Led Growth in FQ2 to Sustain into FQ3

Growth in FQ2 was led by a pickup in volumes across new and existing customers, while the benefit from the reversal of supply-side issues was marginal. The robust deal pipeline means the FQ2 strength should sustain in FQ3 as well, underpinning the better-than-expected c. 1.5-3.5% Q/Q growth outlook (including c. 50bps inorganic benefit).

Of its key verticals, the financial services sector is likely to be impacted in FQ3 due to furloughs, but management did still express optimism on the growth trajectory. The Consumer, Communication, and Manufacturing verticals are likely to maintain the growth momentum seen in FQ2, while Energy, Natural resources & Utilities (ENU) and Technology should return to growth in FQ3.

Longer term, management sees accelerated growth driven by emerging technologies such as Cloud, IoT, and 5G and is positioning to capitalize on these trends. Amid digital transformation efforts at its enterprise clients, Wipro is equipped to handle both front-end (sales channels) and back-end needs (automation and AI to unlock efficiencies).

EBIT Margins Improving but Headwinds Ahead

EBIT margins continued its upward trajectory in FQ2, improving c. 80bp Q/Q, as higher employee utilization, lower sub-contracting and other costs offset headwinds from the USD/INR appreciation. By segment, the core IT services business underperformed, with EBIT margins (excluding State Run Enterprises) improving c. 20bp Q/Q to 19.2%. Encouragingly, voluntary attrition fell c. 200bps to 11.0% in FQ3 as Wipro hired c. 12k employees. It also added 97 new clients during the quarter.

On balance, Wipro’s current operating margins remain the lowest among the IT services large-caps, and with further pressure from salary hikes (Wipro is rolling out wage hikes in December) and promotions ahead, I am less upbeat on the margin outlook. Nonetheless, management is calling for near-term margins to be stable (but with an upward bias), with IT Services margins (excluding State Run Enterprises) guided at c. 19%.

New CEO, New Strategy

Wipro’s latest CEO’s proposed five-part strategy (Growth, Focus and Scale, Offerings, Talent, Simplification) was positive with regard to “absolute” growth initiatives. Key measures outlined include driving growth from existing accounts, expanding scale, partnerships, innovation, and simplifying the operating model. Coupled with a focus on next-gen services such as cloud, AI, Digital, IoT, and 5G, Wipro sees plenty of growth ahead.

While promising on paper, I see little difference from the previous CEO’s four-pillar roadmap, which ultimately failed to bridge the gap with peers. Furthermore, Wipro will need to walk a tightrope on reviving growth without compromising on margins. Considering the aggressive cost cuts implemented recently, as well as the guided increase in wages, growth revival without a margin trade-off might be too difficult an ask.

Disappointingly, the new CEO also did not offer any insights into how the company will go about simplifying the business model or sharpening its focus on sales. This is in stark contrast to the TCS strategy update, which clearly divided its verticals into c. 150 sub-units, successfully fostering innovation and propelling growth. It remains early days, however, and I would expect more details from the new management team down the line.

Share Buybacks Cushion the Near-Term EPS Growth Outlook

As expected, Wipro announced an INR 95 billion (c. $1.3 billion) share buyback (excluding taxes and related-expenses; c. Rs116 billion including taxes and related expenses). This translates into c. 4% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company. The majority stakeholder group will also participate in the proposed buyback. In aggregate, the latest buyback, coupled with the earlier buyback in fiscal 2020 and dividends, amounts to an over 80% payout over the fiscal 2020-2022 period, matching IT services peer INFY.

Margin Headwinds Weigh on the Upside Potential

Overall, I remain unconvinced about the sustainability of Wipro’s EBIT margin improvement in fiscal 2021, despite the aggressive staff and temporary cost cuts in prior quarters. Instead, I see continued moderation from c. 18% to c. 17% in the medium term, amid wage hikes and as the company invests in closing growth gaps.

Following a steep rally in recent months, I believe the stock has limited upside ahead. I believe a discount to the Infosys multiple is justified on the lower return profile and uncertainty around the medium-term strategy. At current levels, I think Infosys offers better value to investors looking for exposure to the Indian IT services space.

