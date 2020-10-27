On Tuesday, October 30, 2020, property & casualty insurance giant The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. Travelers has long been one of the better companies in the insurance industry by virtue of its relatively conservative underwriting culture and its typical growth trajectory over time. The company showed that in the latest earnings report, even though it missed the expectations of analysts on a GAAP basis (although the non-GAAP figures beat by quite a bit). Travelers has proven to be remarkably resistant to the coronavirus pandemic and even the hurricane that struck the Gulf Coast back in August. The company overall appears to offer an interesting proposition to investors so let us investigate further.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Travelers' third quarter 2020 earnings report:

Travelers reported total revenues of $8.275 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 3.27% increase over the $8.013 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company achieved a combined ratio of 94.9% in the most recent quarter. This is significantly better than the 101.5% that it achieved in the year-ago quarter.

Travelers had total catastrophe losses of $397 million in the current quarter, which was somewhat higher than the $241 million that it suffered in the same quarter of last year. It was still quite an impressive result when we consider the losses from Hurricane Laura, Tropical Storm Isias, the the California wildfires.

The company reported a core income of $798 million in the period. This represents a massive 111.11% increase over the $378 million that it reported in the equivalent period of last year.

Travelers reported a net income of $827 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 108.84% increase over the $396 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

The market appeared to react quite positively to these results, promptly bidding up the stock during the trading session that followed the announcement:

There was certainly a good reason for this as the overall report was quite good, particularly given the challenges that faced the company during the third quarter. Some of these challenges are things that the company has to deal with in the third quarter of every year. Most notably, the third quarter has featured wildfires that were quite damaging in most of the past year. The third quarter is also the heart of hurricane season and indeed there was a major hurricane that hit back in August. At the time of its landfall, Hurricane Laura was the strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana in 164 years, inflicting $14.1 billion in damage along the Gulf Coast. In light of this, it is fairly impressive that Travelers managed to keep its catastrophe losses as low as it did. This may partly be a response to some of the measures that the company took to reduce its exposure to the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Travelers does still note that its catastrophe losses in the quarter were above the ten-year average, which makes the company's performance all the more impressive.

One measure that we can use to evaluate an insurance company's performance is the combined ratio. This tells us how the company is pricing its products. The ratio is calculated as claims against the company that were paid out divided by the premiums collected. If the ratio is over 100% then it could be a sign that the company is pricing its products too aggressively because it is paying out more in claims than it collects in premiums. This is something that some companies intentionally do in order to grab market share but the problem is that the company has to make enough off of its investment portfolio to cover the losses in excess of the premiums collected. This is quite challenging to accomplish in today's low interest rate environment. Travelers has historically not done this, the company has instead been more conservative and attempted to collect more in premiums than it pays out in claims. This allows the company to add money to its reserves instead of relying on them to pay money to its customers. This is a much more viable long-term strategy. As noted in the highlights, Travelers managed to achieve a 94.9% combined ratio in the quarter despite the high catastrophe losses. This clearly shows that the company is doing an excellent job at pricing its products appropriately and is choosing the appropriate risks to insure.

Unfortunately though, this strong performance was not uniform across the company's entire book of business. Travelers has three primary lines of business - personal insurance, business insurance, and bond & specialty products. The business insurance unit is by far the largest, accounting for fully 49.32% of the company's net written premiums. This is one reason why Travelers is often considered a business insurer. This business line was unfortunately impacted by the multiple catastrophes as by itself it had a combined ratio of 102.3% in the quarter. This was still substantially better than the 107.0% combined ratio that the same unit had last year though, so we do certainly see some improvements here. Perhaps curiously though, this line of business only saw its combined ratio increased by 2.5% as a result of catastrophes instead of 3.0% as was the case in the prior year quarter. This is in spite of the fact that the unit's net written premiums declined slightly so we can assume that the company's business insurance catastrophe losses were lower. This was in fact the case as this unit only incurred $97 million in catastrophe losses in the quarter compared to a year ago. This clearly shows us the beneficial effect of Travelers' efforts to reduce its exposure to disaster-prone areas.

As I have noted in multiple previous articles on Travelers, the company's surety bond and specialty products business historically has the highest margins despite being the smallest operations in terms of net written premiums. This actually was not the case in the quarter, although it was certainly close. The bond business managed to achieve a combined net ratio of 89.3% in the period and was almost completely unaffected by the catastrophes, which only increased the ratio by a scant 0.3%. It is not unusual for catastrophes to have a relatively minimal effect on a company's surety bond losses because these products generally act as a guarantee that a third party will perform some action or protect against some highly specialized losses such as lawsuits against the directors or officers of a company. These are not things that are affected too much by a hurricane, tornado, or wildfire.

Travelers' personal insurance line of business was a surprisingly strong performer in the current environment. Travelers managed to achieve an 86.4% combined ratio here despite the $298 million in catastrophe losses that the business line suffered. The COVID-19 pandemic might actually have been a bright spot here, which actually makes Travelers one of the only companies that benefited from the pandemic and the economic lockdowns. As a result of both the quarantines and peoples' own fears, this has been much less travel than normal this year, including by car. The reduction in miles being driven means that there are less opportunities to get into accidents and therefore Travelers would have lower claim payouts. The savings from this more than offset the cost of claims from the catastrophes. Thus, the pandemic actually resulted in the company's personal insurance line of business being by far its most profitable.

The company's personal insurance line of business is not usually the most profitable one considering the way that the company is forced to compete. As a general rule, ordinary consumers are much more price sensitive when purchasing insurance for their homes, cars, or other products than businesses are. A business, especially a large one, might be willing to pay more money to obtain coverage from a high-quality insurer that they can be sure will be there when it is needed whereas a consumer might just go after the lowest price regardless of other factors. Thus, Travelers needs to price its products to compete in this kind of environment. This is why this unit usually has the highest combined ratios, especially when catastrophes are involved. This quarter was certainly an outlier and we will probably see see its margins decline as the pandemic subsides but for now the high margins are nice.

One of the troubling impacts of the pandemic is the effect that it had on interest rates. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to the point where short-term bonds are yielding essentially nothing. This did have an impact on Travelers during the third quarter. As is the case with all insurance companies, Travelers invests the money that it collects in premiums in excess of what it pays out in claims. In the case of this company, the majority of its reserves is invested in bonds (especially municipal bonds) but it also has some money invested in blue-chip stocks. In some ways then, Travelers is almost a bond fund with an insurance company attached. Unfortunately, bond performance in the market is highly affected by interest rates. For example, when interest goes down then the amount of money that a newly-purchased bond will pay you goes down. This naturally has an effect on Travelers' net investment income, especially off of short-term or newly-purchased bonds as shown here:

Source: The Travelers Companies

As we can see here, Travelers generated $435 million in net investment income off of its fixed income portfolio, which is the lowest that the portfolio has generated in quite some time. This is due to the lower interest rates that the company is receiving on newly-purchased bonds (long-term holdings are still paying the same amount that they always did). The financial markets as a whole performed very well in the third quarter as anyone that owns stocks can attest to. Travelers was also able to benefit from this as it saw the net investment income off of the non-fixed income portion of its portfolio surge to its highest level in years:

Source: The Travelers Companies

This was mostly due to improved performance from the hedge funds and private equity partnerships that the company is involved in. There have been many analysts that have credited the low interest rates for this too as these have driven investors to try to find positive returns elsewhere. This conclusion does make a great deal of sense. For our purposes here though, we are mostly concerned with the impact that this had on Travelers. The company overall generated $566 million in net investment income, which is one of the highest levels that it has had in many quarters:

Source: The Travelers Companies

The overall strong performance of the company's investment portfolio had a positive impact on book value per share, which is one of my favorite ways to value an insurance company. As of September 30, 2020, Travelers had a book value per share of $109.64, which represents a very significant 7.97% increase over the $101.55 that it had at the start of the year. This is a fairly solid performance given all of the uncertainty that we have seen this year. The majority of the company's book value consists of the company's investment portfolio so in some ways we can think of it as Travelers' net asset value. When we consider how well the insurance part of the enterprise is managed, we can decide that a small premium is likely justified. At the current level, Travelers is trading at a 14.9% premium to book value. This is certainly reasonable but I will admit that I would rather wait for any dips in order to buy in with a greater margin of safety.

In conclusion, Travelers continued its streak of giving very solid performance in the face of one of the most uncertain environments that the world has seen in years. This should provide a certain degree of comfort to investors, especially those seeking safety. The company remains a very solid stalwart in the insurance industry and could form a bedrock piece of your portfolio.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may increase my position on any dips.