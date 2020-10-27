ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that has slowly been on a path to improvement since the major collapse in the sector back in March and April. That was an awful period for the sector, which saw portfolio chaos, margin calls, and, in some cases, complete collapses. ARMOUR management has been working diligently to rebalance the portfolio and keep the company profitable. Keep in mind, the Federal Reserve flooded the market with funding, and agency and treasury markets and their outright purchases helped drive the bond markets' recovery and stabilization. ARMOUR also completed the previously announced strategic transition of its investment portfolio to solely agency mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, treasury securities, and cash. We think that the stock could be a stable income source in coming quarters, especially if you can purchase shares on a market pullback.

ARMOUR recently reported earnings, and it was a mostly strong report. As many of our readers know, we have had a long relationship with this company and the stock. We have been long and short, neutral, and everywhere in between in recent years, but it has been time since we checked in on it. Overall, for those investors that have been long the name, or are considering this mREIT over some of the others, you must investigate whether book value has been stable, whether interest rates are pressuring prepayments and the spread, and, of course, assess dividend coverage. We remain cautious on the name but anticipate that the stock could rally as the sector improves. Let us discuss.

Key income metrics and dividend coverage

This was again a good quarter for ARMOUR on the metric that matters most for an mREIT. We are talking about income and, of course, its relation to dividend being paid. Core income - a measure we like to look at for determining income available to pay dividends - came in at $25.4 million, which translates to $0.35 per common share. These earnings were way up quarter over quarter, though we do note that they have trended lower in the last year due to COVID-19 pressures, understandably. This is definitely something for investors to watch going forward. That said, what you really need to realize is that the dividends paid totaled $0.30 in the quarter.

It is hard to look at these results and not be pleased with the coverage we are seeing, but we want to remind you the dividend has been cut time and again. The dividend safety has always been an issue, especially when we were really bearish a few years ago. With the new dividend rate each month, we expected positive coverage, but the decline is noteworthy. That said, it was expected, and the company managed to surpass expectations by $0.05. While not a measure that is as important for mREITs as core income, the company actually saw comprehensive income coming in at $61.9 million in losses, or $0.91 per share. We feel that is worth mentioning. Ultimately, the biggest takeaway here is that the company's core income covered the dividends paid in the quarter. But have reduced interest rates pressured other key metrics? Let us go a little deeper.

Net interest rate spread

One of the key metrics we always look for in mREITs is the net interest rate spread, because it is a proxy for the earnings power of the portfolio. It is absolutely critical to keep an eye on this, and with earnings falling and rates changing, we expected pressure here. The Q3 spread has been falling for years as rates have come down. Net interest income decreased from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020 due to a lower average securities portfolio balance. This was partially offset by the increase in its portfolio yield. Our net interest rate spread was 1.95% and 1.31% at September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

We continue to monitor this metric closely. In the quarter, the annualized yield was 2.21%, while the annualized cost of funds is the other key component impacting the spread, which was just 0.26%. As such, the net interest spread came in at 1.95%. Prepayments also played a role in this measure.

One major source of stress in this sector is prepayments. Of course, the level of prepayments depends in large part on the type of assets held in the portfolio, including the duration of the assets being held. They were 13.6% in Q3. This rate is back to being way above the sector average now, but was down from Q2.

Book value

Along with the dividend amount and coverage, when it comes to the price of an mREIT, we care about the book value in the name. One thing we have noted is that it is almost always lower over time. We believe that there is a massive discount to book value, but it remains because the Street just does not have faith ARMOUR can stabilize given the immense uncertainty in the economic recovery and in interest rates/bonds. Book value fell big in Q3 again, continuing a trend lower over the last few years.

There are two key takeaways here. First, the stock is still below "fair value" and is at over a 15% discount right now. On paper that is attractive, and we can't blame traders for wanting to buy this margin of safety. We really like to recommend stocks like this when there is a sizable discount. Right now, the valuation is attractive, but the track record and forward outlook still do not support a buy, in our opinion, but rather support a hold. Here in Q3, book value was $11.74, but was noted to be down to $11.62 when earnings were reported. Ouch! Still, with shares at $9.67 at the time of this writing, we see a $1.95, or a 16.8% discount-to-book. We tend to get bullish when the discount exceeds 15%, but consider shares a buy if the discount exceeds 20%, unless there are extenuating risks. Right now, the risks are sector-wide. We think you can take a shot if shares pull back even further.

Our take

We are cautious going forward. The company's book value declined in recent weeks, but shares are at a large discount. The now $0.10 monthly dividend is being covered by core income. The pace and timing of the recovery are certainly unclear right now, so you need to be cautious. However, on a pullback even lower, we think you can do some buying for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.