Introduction

I enjoy investing in dividend stocks and I also enjoy outperforming the broad market. The broad market to me is the S&P 500, if you haven’t gathered as much from the title of this article. The process of selecting your own stocks and tracking their performance along with dividend income is a very rewarding endeavor. But, to me, if that process doesn’t outperform the S&P it becomes very discouraging because I could simply buy into SPY and save myself a lot of time all the while growing my money faster. This may not be the case for everyone, and rightfully so, if your results meet or exceed your expectations, then it shouldn’t matter what some index returned over the same period. Essentially what I am trying to convey here is that a good approach to investing is to set out specific goals for yourself and ignore the noise. For me the goal is to beat the S&P, over the long term, and if I can combine that goal with a passion for dividend investing, all the better.

In the past, my process for dividend investing revolved around individual stock selection and valuation. However, more recently, I have veered away from my past emphasis on valuation. This of course came about through experience, after a few years of dabbling with dividend investing, I’ve witnessed countless stocks I deemed as overvalued continue to outperform the broad market while I sat patiently on the sideline waiting for the right opportunity to initiate a position on the next price correction. While I still believe in valuation in general theory, a dollar cost averaging approach is much easier to implement in practice. It takes away some of the risk brought on by attempting to time the market, which is not easy. While some investors win, the vast majority lose.

Quality Dividend Stock Process

My new approach to beating the S&P with quality dividend stocks revolves around a simple process. I use a simple approach to identify quality stocks and invest in those stocks weekly, allocating equally amongst the entire field. Let me first discuss the process to identify quality stocks and then cover implementation and the actual performance for September.

Quality stocks are identified by meeting the following 9 criteria that I found have historically outperformed the broad universe of dividend paying stocks when analyzed collectively. The stock must have a market cap of at least 10 billion, a payout ratio of no greater than 70%, a 5-year dividend growth rate of at least 5%, a 5-year revenue growth rate of at least 5%, a 5-year EPS growth rate of at least 5%, an S&P Earnings and Divided Rating of A- or better, a wide Morningstar Economic Moat, an Exemplary or Standard Morningstar Stewardship rating, and a low or medium SER Volatility Rating. 25 stocks passed this filter for the initial portfolio created on September 1st, 2020.

The portfolio was funded with $100 that was equally allocated amongst the 25 stocks listed below.

Quality Dividend Stocks for September 2020 ACN ADP BLK BK COST CMCSA DPZ FAST FDS GGG HD INTU JKHY LOW LMT MA MCO MSCI MSFT NOC NTRS ROP TROW V WST

Measuring Performance

The portfolio is hosted on the M1 Finance brokerage that reports a money weighted rate of return. The money weighted rate of return is a useful measure for investors to track their performance; however, it cannot accurately be compared to an index benchmark. I’ve decided to track my own performance using 3 different return formats that will paint a better picture of the performance for the strategy and portfolio. The first measure is a time weighted rate of return that can be compared to the S&P 500 Total Return benchmark. The second measure is a Modified Dietz rate of return that can be simulated for the S&P 500. And finally, I will track the time weighted rate of return for the equal allocation of all the quality dividend stocks. The last measure will serve as the a control measure of the performance for the quality dividend stocks not factoring in the timing of trades or allocation drift.

September Performance

For the month of September 2020, the returns are as follows.

Time Weighted Return Month Quality Dividend Stock Portfolio S&P Total Return Excess September-20 -3.03% -4.00% 0.97%

Modified Dietz Return Month Quality Dividend Stock Portfolio S&P Total Return Excess September-20 -2.56% -3.40% 0.84%

Equal Allocation Return Month Equal Allocation Return S&P Total Return Excess September-20 -3.09% -4.00% 0.91%

The Quality Dividend Stock portfolio outperformed the S&P Total Return by 84 bps using the Modified Dietz return and 97 bps using the time weighted rate of return. The equal allocation market return for the quality dividend stocks outperformed the S&P Total Return by 91 bps. Let me give you a little bit more color on what drove the outperformance. There was a total of $40 in cash flow into the portfolio during September ($10 weekly added each Friday). M1 Finance uses their internal algorithm to determine the trades necessary to re-allocate the portfolio back to equilibrium, when such trades are at least $1 per security. Because of the process M1 Finance uses and the low level of cash flow, the portfolio held a considerable allocation to cash throughout the month that lead to a favorable return during the month. This is why the time weighted rate of return was higher than the equal allocation market return for all the stocks.

The outperformance for the portfolio was also driven by positive returns during September for Graco (NYSE:GGG), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). Additionally, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Moody's (NYSE:MCO), Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and West Pharmaceutical (NYSE:WST) outpaced our benchmark during the month with the remaining stocks trailing the benchmark. Here is the individual return of each of the stocks in the portfolio.

Positions September 2020 ACN -5.81% ADP 0.98% BLK -4.56% BK -7.14% COST 2.11% CMCSA 3.24% DPZ 4.20% FAST -7.72% FDS -4.43% GGG 5.74% HD -2.06% INTU -5.55% JKHY -1.44% LOW 0.71% LMT -1.79% MA -5.59% MCO -1.63% MSCI -4.42% MSFT -6.74% NOC -7.92% NTRS -3.94% ROP -7.51% TROW -7.24% V -5.67% WST -3.19% AVERAGE -3.09% S&P 500 Total Return -4.00% Over/Under 0.91%

The primary goal of this portfolio is to outperform the S&P 500 Total Return over the long term; thus far it has gotten off to a positive start but only time will tell whether my hypothesis will prevail. Since this is a dividend portfolio, we cannot leave out a review of the dividend activity for September.

Dividends

The portfolio received $0.09 in dividends during the month and has a forward expected annual dividend of $2.00. This equates to a dividend yield of 1.59% based on the market value of the holdings ($125.81) and a dividend yield of 1.46% based on the total market value of the portfolio inclusive of cash ($137.24). I know these amounts may seem trivial to most but one has to start somewhere. I intend to track and share the evolution of this portfolio through monthly updates to document the results it achieves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED IN THE ARTICLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.