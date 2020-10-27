The energy sector was unstable to begin with due to volatile commodity pricing, and COVID sent shockwaves through the industry. Lower utilization and demand have crippled the oil patch with many companies filing for chapter 11 protection or seeking to merge to achieve economies of scale. The reality is there are energy companies that won't survive. Debt levels are extreme in many cases, and with less revenue being generated, servicing the debt in some cases has become unmanageable. I think we're going to see more consolidation and the deals Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) are working on are only the beginning. Q2 of 2020 was an absolute disaster for energy with parts of the country being shut down and with air travel still decimated, it's going to take a while for the demand rates of 2019 to return. One of the companies that I would be the most bullish on in today's climate is Kinder Morgan (KMI). KMI operates roughly 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals and has a dividend which exceeds 8% that is well covered.

KMI isn't a growth story and the sentiment around traditional energy companies is ugly. KMI is a story of necessity and reality. Fossil fuels are a necessity for modern civilization and the reality is they are not disappearing this decade or the next decade. Regardless of the headlines, the likelihood of renewables replacing fossil fuels in the next twenty years is improbable. The reality for the U.S. domestically and other nations internationally is that fossil fuels will be needed and companies in the energy infrastructure space will continue to deliver these fuels to meet the demand. The safest way to deliver oil and natural gas is by pipelines rather than through the trucking or railroad industries. Eventually, demand will get back to the levels we had in 2019 and as the population grows, the demand will increase. If you have a long time horizon, KMI doesn't need to increase much via its share price to be a lucrative investment. I believe KMI's business model is stable, its cash flows are stable, and its infrastructure is needed in modern society. In my opinion, KMI will survive and the dividend makes this company something dividend investors should consider.

Kinder Morgan has managed its company well and is financially sound

KMI isn't the same debt-ridden company as it was five years ago. Unlike others in the space, KMI's management team has focused on financial discipline to strengthen its balance sheet and investing in their future. Since Q3 of 2015, KMI has reduced its net debt by $10 billion which has been a huge benefit given the current environment. Over the years, KMI has invested in organic growth & efficiencies while having the flexibility to redefine its spending in 2020. KMI reduced its expenses and capital expenditures in 2020 by $175 million without putting the safety of their employees in jeopardy. The $175 million is net of more than $12 million which will be spent on PPE for employees in 2020. KMI also revisited and reduced its expansion projects in 2020 by 30% or $680 million. KMI is not expanding regardless of the cost, they aren't sacrificing safety and they are being fiscally responsible.

KMI has been a leader in North American Energy Infrastructure for some time as it transports 40% of the U.S. natural gas while being the largest independent transporter of refined products and independent terminal operator. There have been significant headwinds affecting KMI's business model which include reduced crude and natural gas production and limited demand for refined products. With the airlines operating at a fraction of their capacity, the whole supply chain for refined products is affected including production, refining, and transportation. Despite the headwinds in Q3 of 2020, KMI's adjusted earnings per share only decreased by 5% from the same period in 2019. Its distributable cash flow (DCF) only decreased by -$0.02 per share from the 2019 period. KMI finished Q3 2020 with $487 million of excess DCF in addition to the DCF used for its dividend.

KMI has executed audibles under horrific conditions to continue its financial strength and stability. KMI's original budget called for $5.1 billion of DCF and $7.6 billion of adjusted EBITDA. Due to market conditions, this has been revised where DCF would decrease by 8% and adjusted EBITDA by 10%. To mitigate the financial impacts, KMI lowered its capex budget by $680 million which allowed the DCF less expansion capex to be improved by $135 million. At the end of September, KMI had $3.9 billion of borrowing capacity under their $4 billion credit facility and $632 million in cash and cash equivalents. This combination will provide KMI with enough liquidity to manage its cash requirements which include its maturing debt through 2021.

How Kinder Morgan makes its money

Think about KMI as a toll booth for energy products. New York State collects a toll every time a vehicle goes through the Midtown Tunnel into Manhattan or every time a vehicle crosses the George Washington bridge. Energy infrastructure companies can be viewed with the same methodology as most of their income is generated from products that pass through their infrastructure. The U.S. is still predominantly utilizing fossil fuels and they need to be transported prior to making it to the end users. KMI's infrastructure includes 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines which transports roughly 40% of the natural gas utilized in the United States and 1,200 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines. KMI transports 1.7 mmbbld of refined products through 6,800 miles of refined products pipelines and they also have 3,100 miles of crude pipelines. KMI is also the largest independent operator of terminals with 147 domestically.

All of the crude oil, natural gas, and refined products are produced by production companies and refiners such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), and Phillips 66 (PSX) pass through energy infrastructure systems such as KMI's. Modern society is dependent on energy and regardless of the stigma, it would be a catastrophe if these fuels stopped flowing without a foolproof alternative. Think about what would happen if the lights didn't turn on for an extended period of time for a large portion of the country? Take politics and the news cycle out of it, modern society revolves around sustainable energy. There would be outrage if energy became intermittent or if roaming blackouts increased in not only frequency but also duration.

If you can agree that the energy demand will continuously be fulfilled, then it is a realistic statement that fuels will continue to pass through KMI's infrastructure. KMI has structured its contract system for space throughout its system through three primary types of contracts which include take or pay, fee based and hedged. 68% of KMI's contracts are take or pay based where KMI is entitled to payment regardless if the contract capacity is met. A company such as XOM would contract with KMI to reserve in advance a percentage of KMI's capacity and would be required to pay the fee regardless if they used 100%, 75%, or 50% of the contracted capacity. 24% of KMI's contracts are under a fee-based contract where a fixed fee is established and collected regardless of the volatility or fluctuation in commodity pricing. As 92% of KMI's contracts are between 68% take or pay and 24% fee-based, its revenue cycle is mostly protected and this is why we saw its DCF still exceed the dividends by hundreds of millions in Q3.

Kinder Morgan's dividend is safe and the yield makes this a golden opportunity

From January of 2018 thru February of 2020, KMI has traded sideways in the high teens breaching $15 for a minimal period of time and breaking out above $20 in December of 2019 until the end of February in 2020. Since the crash in March, KMI got back to around $18 and then its price receded to around $13 since June. This has pushed KMI's dividend yield to 8.22% making these levels a golden opportunity. On October 21, 2020, KMI approved a cash payout of $0.2625 per share for Q3 which represents an increase of 5% from Q3 in 2019. Mr. Kinder states that once the 2021 budget is done, the board will determine the dividend policy for 2021 and the Q4 dividend for 2020. Let's say hypothetically KMI doesn't increase its dividend, it is still a large enough yield to provide substantial income and presents an interesting opportunity.

I have been building a dividend portfolio to offset the loss of income when I retire and I plan on working for 31 more years. I am strongly considering adding KMI to this portfolio and think dividend income seekers should look at the potential KMI presents. Hypothetically, let's say KMI doesn't increase its dividend over the next 30 years and that the share price fluctuates between today's prices of $12.78 and $20. Keep in mind, this is a hypothetical scenario which is meant to illustrate that you don't need tremendous share appreciation for a home run if you have a large dividend and a long time horizon.

Under this scenario, I chose different average prices throughout the year at random. An initial investment of $1,278 which is 100 shares today would generate $105 in dividend income throughout the year prior to compounding. Over a 30-year period with the prices picked at random fluctuating between $12.78 and $20, this investment could turn into 699 shares in year 31 which would produce $733.95 in income. By reinvesting the dividends under this scenario, you would see an 818% increase in your initial investment and a 599% increase in the income it produces on an annual basis. That same initial investment at a 7% rate of return over 30 years would be worth $9,728.46 which is an increase of 661%. Under this hypothetical scenario, an investment in KMI would do better than the normal rate of return and it would also generate healthy levels of passive income. Depending on your investment strategy if you're looking for dividend income producing stocks and have a long time horizon KMI should be something to consider.

Why renewables won't replace natural gas and oil in the next decade

Please do not view this section as political as I write every article with the intention of being neutral as I don't believe Seeking Alpha is the place for political discussions or debates in the comment section. This is my opinion based on extensive research. The bottom line is that renewables will continue to gain market share in the global energy mix over the next two decades. If anyone actually believes that renewables have a chance to replace fossil fuels domestically and/or globally by 2040 please consider these facts then think about your previous conclusion.

In 2019, the United States consumed 100.2 quadrillion British thermal units (BTU) of energy. 11% of consumption was generated by all renewable sources including solar 9%, hydroelectric 22%, wind 24%, etc. We don't know what future legislation will bring but we have H. RES. 109 (Green New Deal Resolution) which was published on 2/5/2019 and Solving The Climate Crisis published on 6/30/2020 to generate some educated guesses. I have read each one and the common theme is net-zero emissions by 2050. H.RES.109 talks about net-zero on a global scale and Solving The Climate Crisis discusses this on a domestic scale. Solving The Climate Crisis is a 538-page report which goes into great depth and within the document, it says that in order to achieve this, we would need to eliminate emissions from the power sector by 2040.

On a domestic scale, this would be almost impossible and when you look at an international scale, I probably have a better chance at winning the lotto back to back. Forget about producing the energy that's actually the easiest part of the equation. I say it's the easiest part because all you have to do is put up enough solar panels and wind turbines to replace 88 quadrillion BTUs annually. That, in itself, is going to be quite an improbable project as there are only 7,008 days until 2040. I will give the idea that the energy can be produced for argument's sake. Let's talk implementation. There were 139.64 million homes in the U.S. at the end of 2019. Let's say 2% is self sufficient with solar panels and battery packs already which is probably a stretch. Over the next 7,008 days, 136.85 million homes would need to be converted off of oil and gas. That's 19,527 homes that would need to be converted on a daily basis without taking weekends or holidays off. I have two words for that, good luck. I could only find one credible source for the number of commercial buildings in the U.S. and that is from 2012. Per a University of Michigan Center For Sustainable Systems study in 2012, there were 5.6 million commercial buildings. This doesn't include industrial. With 7,008 days left until 2040, we would need to convert 799 commercial buildings on a daily basis to utilize something other than gas & oil to achieve this goal of eliminating emissions from the energy sector by 2040. This is such an improbability that I am not sure why these dates have been chosen. Until someone publishes a plan on how we convert our infrastructure in the next 7,008 days in addition to how we produce and install all of the energy generating sources needed to replace oil and gas, I will continue to say it's improbable.

Let's put energy supply and demand aside for a moment. Does anyone see the world without plastics? I think many would agree that in 2020, plastics are essential to our way of life as they are used to create the phone, tablet, or computer your reading this article on, the keyboard I am typing on, liners, containers, toys, they are used in creating automobiles & planes, and countless other items. Plastic can be defined as polymers of long carbon chains. Fossil Fuels have compounds better known as hydrocarbons which act as building blocks for long polymer molecules. These building blocks are known as monomers which link together to form polymers or plastic. Two of the cheapest feedstocks to create the building blocks for plastics are crude oil and natural gas. Call me crazy, but I don't think we're going to ban the use of plastics in creating consumer products.

The energy sector has been volatile, but it is certainly premature to say fossil fuels will be extinct in 2040 or even 2050. I think the more likely scenario is that renewables replace coal and grab a decent position of the additional energy demand we will see as the population approaches 10 billion people in the year 2057 and as billions of people in developing countries enter the middle class. The world is going to need more energy to meet the demand as time passes, and I don't believe renewables can replace the amount of fossil fuel that is used today let alone the additional energy demand of tomorrow. I think energy infrastructure companies such as KMI will survive because the need for fossil fuel transportation will remain intact.

Conclusion

If you have a weak stomach, you should probably look for other investments rather than playing the energy sector. KMI isn't a growth stock and probably won't be a highflyer. I do believe there is room for share appreciation, but, more importantly, it's a solid dividend player. The current yield that exceeds 8% is supported and safe, in my opinion. KMI generates more than enough DCF to keep the dividends flowing into its shareholders' brokerage accounts. If you have a long time horizon for an investment, KMI's yield should pique your interest. It's doubtful that fossil fuels will be replaced by 2040 and with 7,008 days to go, it's an improbability that every home, building, and industrial site are overhauled to not depend on oil and gas. It's also improbable that enough solar or wind turbines will be installed to generate enough energy to replace fossil fuels & nuclear energy. If you can look past the noise and stomach fluctuations, KMI is a dividend winner and it's worth a closer look.

