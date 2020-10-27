Wait and see appears to be the right approach with this one. Q3 should provide more perspective.

A cut was always a potential outcome here. What was surprising is the timing. Not much has changed since the market bottom, with many potential drivers months (or quarters) away.

First off, I'd like to lead with a mea culpa. While certainly not a recent cheerleader on Energy Transfer (ET), I largely viewed the 2020 distribution as a safe one. So, even though I have not been an owner of the units in some time in my personal portfolio (selling earlier this year) I still consider this one a fumble. I've not tried to steer anyone away from ownership in this one, and owning midstream partnerships into cuts is not something that I would advocate for most investors in most scenarios.

With that said, it has been a prickly situation to call correctly. In my view, holding the payout steady until both the company and the market got clarity on a wide variety of topics, such as:

Dakota Access / Mariner East 2 legal headaches

2021 E&P drilling and completion budgets

Whether capital markets access continued improvement (bond prices)

The Presidential Election outcome and new state policies (e.g., Colorado)

Seemed like the more prudent move. Outside of the regime change (Mackie McCrea and Tom Long to co-CEO, Kelcy Warren "demoted" to Chairman) not much has changed since the last declaration. Alas, here we are today, and investors are with the age old quandary: hold or sell and move on.

The Prudent Approach

Unfortunately, management would have avoided a (likely) day after the news sell-off if they had just included a brief release on the reasons behind the distribution cut. Even if it ends up being the usual bit of corporate double speak - which it often is - the unwillingness to do so shows a disconnect between executives and the investor base.

In many ways, this is also a timing issue. If Energy Transfer had cut in the midst of the March / April market swoon, investors would have been far more likely to have been forgiving. Q2 was the energy "kitchen sink" quarter; there was no better time. With oil and natural gas having staged a rally since the lows and production expectations following, the question is what has changed since then to sour the mood on the Board of Directors so deeply. The firm was already on track to meet its commitment of generating free cash flow over and above both growth capital spend and equity distributions next year. What has changed?

Thus, I think the decision there is largely one that should stem from operational result expectations. If the decision to lower the payout is largely one to assuage ratings agencies and institutional investors rather than a function of poor pipeline recontracting (or dare I say a return to aggressive M&A), then the long-term outcome is not likely to be poor one. Sure, some weak retail hands ("If they cut, I sell") will get shaken out, but the bigger fish will be happy to see the firm move to a more sustainable structure. Leverage gets worked down, borrow costs get reigned in, and that all important investment grade credit rating remains as it is. In the long run, especially given all the turmoil in energy, that is going to be a major benefit for creditors and equity owners alike.

Is that the reality? It's tough to say. Q2 earnings were, if investors are being honest, not all that great. The partnership was one of the few that really missed sell-side (and my own) expectations, and that is after much hand-wringing by management in recent years about how well positioned the business was. Personally, I don't believe Q3 will be all that poor of a quarter - particularly after Kinder Morgan (KMI) results - but management has a bit better visibility into 2021 than analysts like myself using models rooted in assumptions. Good assumptions, but assumptions nonetheless.

Takeaways

Looking for a clear answer? In this case, I don't necessarily have one, and I don't think many in the market have one either. To me, the decision to buy or sell on this news largely rests on reading the tea leaves from Q3 and getting a feel for the tone on the upcoming conference call. That unfortunately means we are in for a little bit of volatility while we wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.