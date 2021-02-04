The 'Trifecta' That Can Signal The Next Stock Winner

Find the Top Stocks with Your Seeking Alpha Premium Free Trial

I found a stock that is up over 250% in the last year. The stock has benefited greatly from the stay at home economy due to COVID, and is well established to maintain growth, even as the world economy begins the grand reopening.

In this video, I'm gonna show you how I found this stock, and the tools I use on the Seeking Alpha platform to quickly verify how strong of an investment this stock is. Keep in mind that this process can be duplicated by anyone, and I encourage you to try it when looking for your next stock to buy.

Hey, I'm Daniel Snyder on behalf of Seeking Alpha. In a time of such market uncertainty it can be hard to find a great stock that might be your next 10 bagger, which is a term coined by legendary fund manager Peter Lynch for a stock that has the potential to return a 1000% on your initial investment. Now, a lot of investors complain about how hard it is to find their next 10 bagger, but here's the secret, it's not always that hard. It's actually pretty easy to find those stocks that have the potential.

I'm gonna show you how I easily found this stock that is up over 250% in the last year. Think about this, if you opened a position a year ago, when the Seeking Alpha quant rating system first flagged this stock as a buy, you would already be up a quarter of the way to calling this stock your 10 bagger.

Numbers time, if you had put $10,000 into this stock a year ago, you would already have over $25,000 today, that's gains! And if this stock does become a ten bagger, that initial $10,000 investment breaks the $100,000 mark, and here's how to get it started. I just use Seeking Alpha's Top Stocks. You'll see there are quite a few preset options to help you find the best stock that fits into your portfolio. But if you're anything like me, I was looking for a great tech stock. So I immediately headed to the top technology stocks.

Now, this stock I'm gonna show you doesn't pay a dividend yet. So if you're looking for something more focused on income, I highly recommend you take a look at the top value socks, or top utility stocks that have great paying dividends.

And this is where I began to look at the top technology stocks for what we call the “trifecta,” where the quant rating, Seeking Alpha author rating, and the Wall Street sell-side rating are each a solid bullish or a very bullish rating.

I love when all three ratings are bullish because each rating tells me a different confidence level about the stock. The quant rating gives the unbiased approach to analyzing the underlying metrics, telling me if the company is well positioned going into the future. The Wall Street sell-side analyst rating tells me if the institutions that have been doing tons of research on the stock, its product, sector and competitiveness also believe in this company. And the Seeking Alpha authors rating helps me understand how retail investors like me are approaching the stock.

So when I was looking over the “trifectas” on the list of the strongest top tech stocks, I came across DocuSign in the 10th position, symbol DOCU. I noticed the quant was very bullish, which is a check mark for good metrics, then Wall Street and Seeking Alpha authors are bullish as well. So that checks the boxes for the “trifecta” and the overall positive sentiment of the market.

After analyzing that information, I feel good about this stock. So here I wanted to dive a little deeper. So I went through the symbol page to look at the bulls say vs. bears say to get the elevator pitch on why the stock is ready to move higher or lower - especially after already running up 250% this last year. I just wanna make sure that it has room to run still.

These bullish authors are saying that this company still has a lot of growth ahead and that the share price is not accurately representing the future sales of this company, which is great to know. This long term potential for increasing the growth of sales and revenue is what can really solidify this investment idea as a 10 bagger, that's what I want. I don't know about you. I also went to the bears say, and these two bearish authors are debating with the bulls that the price is insanely expensive and not justifiable and that this stock is ready to be sold at any tech selloff. Which now had me a little confused as to who to side with. We never wanna buy right before a selloff happens. So in order to bring more clarity to the strength of the stock, I wanted to take a look at the breakdown of the Wall Street analysts and our Seeking Alpha authors to see how many are bullish, neutral or bearish.

I saw that there were five bullish, one neutral and two bearish from the Seeking Alpha authors covering the stock. And from the Wall Street analysts, I saw there are 11 bullish, six neutral and only one bearish on this stock. Knowing that there's a large amount of authors and analysts that are bullish on this stock made me feel a lot better.

The stock is near the top of the list of the top technology stocks. The ratings meet the “trifecta” rule, and there's a large positive outlook from people who know a lot more about this stock, it's product and competitiveness than I do. So now I feel more confident that this stock could be on its way to being a 10 bagger. If I do open a position in this stock, I would also keep an eye on the ratings to help protect my downside risk. I'm not worried if they turn neutral, but if they ever start to go bearish, I'll start evaluating if I want to exit the position to lock in my profits.

This workflow can be copied and used over and over again. Looking through the different sector presets and top stocks, so that you can find your next stock to buy that fits your investment strategy.

This workflow can be copied and used over and over again. Looking through the different sector presets and top stocks, so that you can find your next stock to buy that fits your investment strategy.

