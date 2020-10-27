Rent collection totaled only 81% in the quarter but might improve as we move past the pandemic.

Urstadt Biddle (UBA) is a shopping center REIT with properties located primarily in suburbs along the upper east coast. Like peers, rent collection has been pressured this year, leading to the company to materially reduce its dividend. UBA maintains a strong balance sheet with minimal near term debt maturities. Shares trade at a 5.6% dividend yield even at the reduced dividend rate, which is covered even by recently reported trough cash flows. I rate shares a buy with 50% total return upside.

Flight To The Suburbs

Even prior to 2020, the “flight to suburbs” was a popular theory, as many speculated that the high cost of living in urban cities would motivate a move to lower cost of living in suburban cities. The pandemic only accelerated that trend:

(October Presentation)

If the theory holds any value whatsoever, then UBA is well-positioned to benefit, as its properties are located almost exclusively in suburban areas:

(October Presentation)

In spite of having a lower population density than most shopping center REIT peers, UBA’s median household income ranks highly in the sector:

(October Presentation)

UBA likely wouldn’t be able to derive any noticeable benefit from such a trend in the near term, let alone while the pandemic rages on. This was evident in the financial results as third quarter rent collection totaled only 81%:

(October Presentation)

As we can see below, tenants serving the service economy had particular difficulty paying rent:

(October Presentation)

Many of these tenants might not be able to repay owed rents - UBA has anticipated some level of uncollectibility as it wrote off nearly 7% of the third-quarter base rent. Leased occupancy stood at 91.6%, down 130 basis points from the beginning of the year. Uncollectible rent write-offs and the decline in occupancy led to a same-store net operating income decline of 12.1%. Due to operating leverage, FFO declined 35% to $0.24 per share. As we emerge from the pandemic, I expect rent writeoffs to decline and rent collection to improve, followed by a stabilization in occupancy rates.

Balance Sheet Analysis

UBA maintains a conservatively managed balance sheet with no near term debt maturities:

(October Presentation)

Based on $385.5 million in long term debt and $225 million in preferred stock, UBA has a leverage ratio of 9.2 times debt to EBITDA (using the latest quarter annualized), or 7.5 times debt to TTM EBITDA. While these leverage ratios appear extended, it’s important to note that they include large provisions for uncollectible rent that may not reoccur once we are out of the pandemic. Substantially most of its debt is secured mortgages, which reduces the risk of corporate bankruptcy.

Valuation and Price Target

After reducing the dividend rate, UBA pays $0.56 per share, annualized. Shares trade at a 5.6% dividend yield. Even if we annualize the $0.24 in FFO per share reported in the third quarter, shares trade at just around 10 times FFO. While I don’t expect the turnaround to occur overnight, I can see the case for FFO to rebound to at least $1.20 per share, or 16% below 2019 levels and shares to trade at 12 times that multiple, or $14.4 per share. Shares have over 50% total return upside to that target.

Risks

The uncollectible rent may never be paid back, even if deferral agreements have already been reached. Further, uncollectible rent may represent future bankruptcies. While UBA’s balance sheet appears strong enough from a liquidity perspective to handle severe near-term declines in occupancy rates, a protracted recovery may impact the timeline for multiple expansion.

Shares might trade at a low FFO multiple for many years, as investors price in future pandemics. Typically I would say that UBA would be able to take advantage of low share prices with a share repurchase program, but if rent collection remains pressured at the same time, then the company might not be able to take advantage of low stock prices. Investors might need to hold with an outlook for a recovery in the long term.

If interest rates rise, then UBA may experience an increase in the cost of debt. That would further reduce cash flows, potentially creating a negative debt spiral. It seems unlikely for interest rates to rise given the current outlook from the Federal Reserve, but it nonetheless remains a risk to consider.

Conclusion

UBA’s third-quarter results showed continued pressure, but its exposure to the suburbs might be a reason for long term optimism. UBA has minimal near term debt maturities, which should give it enough time to decrease leverage as cash flows improve. After the dividend reduction, shares trade at a 5.6% dividend yield. I rate shares a buy with 50% total return upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.