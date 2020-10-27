Dividend Changes: October 17-23, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

In this article series, we provide a weekly summary of dividend changes.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, 22 companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own. The following table provides a summary.

Please note that there were no dividend cuts or suspensions among Dividend Radar stocks last week.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

AEP is a public utility holding company that engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, and other energy sources. AEP was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

On Oct. 20, AEP declared a quarterly dividend of 74¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.71% from the prior dividend of 70¢.

Payable Dec. 10, to shareholders of record on Nov 10; ex-div: Nov 9.

Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Founded in 1932 and headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut, APH designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber-optic connectors worldwide. The company's Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems. APH's Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components.

On Oct 22, APH declared a quarterly dividend of 29¢ per share.

This is an increase of 16.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Jan. 6, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

AVY provides pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The company's pressure-sensitive materials are sold to label printers and converters that convert the materials into labels and other products through embossing, printing, stamping, and die-cutting. AVY was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

On Oct 21, AVY declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.90% from the prior dividend of 58¢.

Payable Dec 16, to shareholders of record on Dec 2; ex-div: Dec 1.

Brunswick Corporation (BC)

BC designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company operates in the Marine Engine segment, the Boat segment, and the Fitness segment, and serves the recreational and commercial marine markets, government customers, health clubs, corporations, educational institutions, and professional sports teams. BC was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

On Oct 20, BC declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Dec 18, to shareholders of record on Nov 24; ex-div: Nov 23.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

BRO markets and sells a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services, as well as risk management, third-party administration, managed health care, and Medicare set-aside services and programs. Customers include businesses, public entities, individuals, trade, and professional associations. BRO was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

On Oct 20, BRO declared a quarterly dividend of 9.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior dividend of 8.5¢.

Payable Nov 18, to shareholders of record on Nov 4; ex-div: Nov 3.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

CCI owns, operates, and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology, and wireless service.

On Oct 21, CCI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share.

This is an increase of 10.83% from the prior dividend of $1.20.

Payable Dec. 31, to shareholders of record on Dec. 15; ex-div: Dec. 14.

Evercore Inc. (EVR)

EVR is an independent investment banking advisory firm that provides advisory services to prominent multinational corporations on significant mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and other strategic corporate transactions. The company also has a successful investment management segment. EVR was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

On Oct. 21, EVR declared a quarterly dividend of 61¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior dividend of 58¢.

Payable Dec. 11, to shareholders of record on Nov. 26; ex-div: Nov. 25.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)

GRC designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. GRC was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

On Oct. 23, GRC declared a quarterly dividend of 15.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.90% from the prior dividend of 14.5¢.

Payable Dec. 10, to shareholders of record on Nov. 13; ex-div: Nov. 12.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

GTY is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States, focusing on the ownership, leasing, and financing of convenience stores and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.

On Oct. 21, GTY declared a quarterly dividend of 39¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior dividend of 37¢.

Payable Jan. 7, to shareholders of record on Dec. 24; ex-div: Dec 23.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

On Oct. 21, HCSG declared a quarterly dividend of 20.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.59% from the prior dividend of 20.38¢.

Payable Dec. 24, to shareholders of record on Nov. 20; ex-div: Nov. 19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

HOMB operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company operates in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, and New York City. HOMB was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

On Oct. 21, HOMB declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Dec. 2, to shareholders of record on Nov. 10; ex-div: Nov. 9.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

HUBB designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, as well as industrial and utility applications. The company's products include cable reels, wiring devices, and accessories, junction boxes, plugs and receptacles, cable glands and fittings, switches and dimmers. HUBB was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

On Oct. 23, HUBB declared a quarterly dividend of 98¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior dividend of 91¢.

Payable Dec. 15, to shareholders of record on Nov. 30; ex-div: Nov. 27.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

LECO, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells arc-welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma, and oxy-fuel cutting equipment. The company sells its products directly to users, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. LECO was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Oct. 20, LECO declared a quarterly dividend of 51¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.08% from the prior dividend of 49¢.

Payable Jan. 15, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31; ex-div: Dec. 30.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, MSEX owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company's Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis. MSEX's Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems.

On Oct. 21, MSEX declared a quarterly dividend of 27.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior dividend of 25.63¢.

Payable Dec. 1, to shareholders of record on Nov. 13; ex-div: Nov. 12.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

MWA manufactures and markets products for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, while its Technologies segment provides water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products. MWA is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Oct. 23, MWA declared a quarterly dividend of 5.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 5.25¢.

Payable Nov. 20, to shareholders of record on Nov. 10; ex-div: Nov. 9.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)

NEP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

On Oct. 21, NEP declared a quarterly distribution of 59.5¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 3.03% from the prior distribution of 57.75¢.

Payable Nov. 13, to unitholders of record on Nov. 5; ex-div: Nov. 4.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)

PEBO operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. The company provides deposit, loan, and insurance products, as well as other financial services. PEBO was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

On Oct. 20, PEBO declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.94% from the prior dividend of 34¢.

Payable Nov. 16, to shareholders of record on Nov. 2; ex-div: Oct. 30.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

PNW is a holding company that provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. Its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, is a vertically-integrated electric that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. PNW founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Oct. 22, PNW declared a quarterly dividend of 83¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.07% from the prior dividend of 78.25¢.

Payable Dec. 1, to shareholders of record on Nov. 2; ex-div: Oct. 30.

Stepan Company (SCL)

Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, SCL produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to manufacturers for use in a broad range of industries. The company is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The company was founded in 1932.

On Oct. 21, SCL declared a quarterly dividend of 30.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.91% from the prior dividend of 27.5¢.

Payable Dec. 15, to shareholders of record on Nov. 30; ex-div: Nov. 27.

Standex International Corporation (SXI)

SXI manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics, and Hydraulics. SXI was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

On Oct. 22, SXI declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Nov. 25, to shareholders of record on Nov. 10; ex-div: Nov. 9.

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)

Founded in 1836, TMP is a financial holding company based in Ithaca, New York. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in New York and Pennsylvania. TMP also provides leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services.

On Oct. 23, TMP declared a quarterly dividend of 54¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.85% from the prior dividend of 52¢.

Payable Nov. 13, to shareholders of record on Nov. 3; ex-div: Nov. 2.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, WHR manufactures and markets home appliances. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. WHR markets and distributes its products under various brands, including Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, and Hotpoint.

On Oct. 21, WHR declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share.

This is an increase of 4.17% from the prior dividend of $1.20.

Payable Dec. 15, to shareholders of record on Nov. 20; ex-div: Nov. 19.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, APH, HOMB, and WHR. In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

APH's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in APH in January 2010 would have returned 16.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

HOMB's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in HOMB in January 2010 would have returned 13.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

WHR's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in WHR in January 2010 would have returned 10.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions among Dividend Radar stocks last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: October 26-November 8, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (23.Oct) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 26 October (Ex-Div Date 10/26) Celanese Corporation (CE) 12 $118.07 2.10% 17.7% 0.62 11/10 Fastenal Company (FAST) 21 $44.09 2.27% 12.2% 0.25 11/24 Tuesday, 27 October (Ex-Div Date 10/27) AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 27 $118.31 1.22% 5.2% 0.36 11/18 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) 6 $28.86 5.41% 30.8% 0.39 11/12 Wednesday, 28 October (Ex-Div Date 10/28) First Republic Bank (FRC) 7 $130.62 0.61% 6.1% 0.2 11/12 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $29.63 8.30% 3.4% 0.205 11/13 Thursday, 29 October (Ex-Div Date 10/29) The AES Corporation (AES) 8 $20.41 2.81% 10.1% 0.1433 11/16 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 27 $54.91 1.89% 21.7% 0.26 11/16 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 11 $20.01 5.00% 5.2% 0.25 11/13 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8 $20.67 3.87% 14.6% 0.2 11/12 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 16 $375.75 0.75% 12.3% 0.7 11/13 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 23 $17.60 10.11% 3.6% 0.445 11/12 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 39 $61.97 2.42% 8.5% 0.375 11/13 Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 6 $12.98 13.56% 8.0% 0.44 11/13 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) 8 $8.55 6.55% 6.4% 0.14 11/13 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 17 $56.46 2.69% 6.7% 0.38 11/16 Morgan Stanley (MS) 7 $51.77 2.70% 22.9% 0.35 11/13 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 31 $34.63 6.01% 4.0% 0.52 11/16 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 64 $47.18 4.07% 0.5% 0.48 11/13 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 10 $83.99 2.95% 9.7% 0.62 11/24 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 7 $26.58 13.17% 19.6% 0.875 11/13 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9 $46.72 7.58% 4.2% 0.295 11/16 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 9 $32.72 4.40% 1.3% 0.12 11/16 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 17 $148.22 2.75% 21.5% 1.02 11/16 Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 8 $25.14 5.09% 3.5% 0.32 11/06 Unum Group (UNM) 12 $19.64 5.80% 10.9% 0.285 11/20 Friday, 30 October (Ex-Div Date 10/30) Aon Plc (AON) 9 $207.47 0.89% 9.9% 0.46 11/13 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) 5 $2.92 3.42% 20.1% 0.025 11/16 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) 10 $28.34 3.81% 6.4% 0.27 12/01 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 21 $184.15 0.70% 9.3% 0.32 11/16 Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) 19 $14.76 4.07% 2.1% 0.15 11/16 Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) 18 $12.75 4.16% 2.2% 0.1325 11/16 First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 8 $17.68 3.73% 8.2% 0.165 11/12 First Community Corporation (FCCO) 8 $13.86 3.46% 11.7% 0.12 11/16 Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) 17 $89.82 3.03% 8.9% 0.68 11/16 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 7 $22.32 2.96% 17.3% 0.165 11/16 Realty Income Corporation (O) 26 $60.09 4.67% 4.3% 0.234 11/13 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) 18 $30.32 8.84% 4.6% 0.67 11/16 ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) 18 $30.67 12.19% 9.1% 0.935 11/13 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 5 $13.65 4.98% 36.4% 0.17 11/09 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 5 $24.14 5.80% 17.8% 0.35 11/16 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 9 $50.17 2.45% 9.1% 0.3075 11/13 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 9 $85.73 3.65% 5.6% 0.83 12/01 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 11 $9.45 5.61% 7.1% 0.1325 11/10 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 15 $70.03 2.23% 8.9% 0.39 12/01 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 28 $54.46 3.01% 1.5% 0.41 11/13 Monday, 2 November (Ex-Div Date 11/02) Banner Corporation (BANR) 8 $38.89 4.22% 17.9% 0.41 11/12 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 10 $11.50 4.35% 9.3% 0.125 11/13 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 8 $40.61 4.53% 4.4% 0.46 12/14 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) 6 $9.44 19.49% 31.2% 0.46 11/13 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 33 $34.76 3.22% 11.7% 0.28 11/13 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 34 $58.13 3.58% 4.4% 0.54 11/13 Tuesday, 3 November (Ex-Div Date 11/03) Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 26 $46.64 0.79% 9.1% 0.0925 11/18 The Clorox Company (CLX) 43 $209.76 2.12% 7.5% 1.11 11/20 Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) 5 $33.10 3.02% 32.2% 0.25 11/18 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 9 $22.04 3.63% 14.0% 0.2 11/18 VSE Corporation (VSEC) 17 $31.15 1.16% 11.9% 0.09 11/18 Wednesday, 4 November (Ex-Div Date 11/04) Cambridge Bancorp (OTC:CATC) 22 $64.01 3.31% 3.5% 0.53 11/19 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 6 $15.04 5.32% 26.6% 0.2 11/16 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 9 $90.19 3.15% 7.4% 0.71 11/30 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 8 $54.67 0.84% 5.2% 0.115 11/30 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 6 $64.50 3.69% 21.6% 0.595 11/13 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 8 $21.31 5.26% 9.2% 0.28 11/19 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 7 $31.99 1.50% 19.1% 0.12 11/19 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9 $90.86 1.14% 13.1% 0.26 12/03 Thursday, 5 November (Ex-Div Date 11/05) CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 14 $65.75 2.48% 7.1% 0.4075 11/30 Franklin Financial Services Corporation (OTC:FRAF) 6 $23.40 5.13% 10.8% 0.3 11/25 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 16 $53.00 1.75% 3.5% 0.2325 11/20 Intel Corporation (INTC) 6 $53.90 2.45% 6.7% 0.33 12/01 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 17 $127.47 0.85% 5.2% 0.27 11/20 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 19 $37.34 11.01% 7.8% 1.0275 11/13 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 8 $91.08 2.46% 24.2% 0.56 11/20 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 11 $37.43 4.06% 6.4% 0.38 12/01 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 5 $178.40 1.68% 37.1% 0.75 11/20 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ.B) 5 $178.62 1.52% 37.2% 0.68 11/20 Friday, 6 November (Ex-Div Date 11/06) Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 28 $36.72 2.80% 2.9% 0.2575 11/20 Cortland Bancorp (OTC:CLDB) 8 $14.51 3.86% 18.6% 0.14 12/01

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

This week, we screened for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-yr trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Four stocks pass the screen, and this week we'll look at PFE.

Dividend Contender PFE is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms. The company discovers, develops, and manufactures healthcare products.

PFE yields 4.06% at $37.43 per share and is trading near the lower line of the fair value range:

Source: Portfolio Insight

The stock has a quality score of 24 (Rating: Excellent).

Recently, PFE received bullish coverage on Seeking Alpha from one author:

Pfizer: Inexpensive Income Stock With A Corona Vaccine Kicker, by Jonathan Weber

According to the author, PFE "could be the leader in the COVID-19 vaccine race, potentially providing a big one-time boost to profits and the share price". Whether this happens or not, PFE has upside potential and a strong dividend, so total returns could be strong.

I'm long PFE and looking forward to sharing in the stock's upside potential!

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNW, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.