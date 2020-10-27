Overall, I am turning incrementally bullish on Charles Schwab (SCHW) for two key reasons – 1) its runway to continue to growing client assets organically across both its retail and institutional platforms and 2) its valuation at <15x fully synergized FY24 EPS. Given SCHW has typically traded in the $20s, the current implied post-merger multiple offers investors good value. The optionality from incremental monetization opportunities (e.g., direct indexing) represents additional upside.

Solid 3Q Results Ahead of Ameritrade Integration

SCHW reported GAAP EPS of $0.48 (in line with consensus estimates of $0.47) and adjusted EPS of $0.51 on flattish sequential growth in total revenues. Lighter NII accounted for a ~2c headwind, while the remaining revenue lines were roughly in line. Overall, the 3Q P&L was decent, featuring solid expense control and a pickup in organic client asset growth in addition to the in-line core revenue trend.

Additionally, the balance sheet also continues to expand at a steady pace, with end-3Q assets up 5% QoQ despite overall industry money market fund outflows. As we head into the Ameritrade (AMTD) integration, I think SCHW is well-positioned.

NIM Declines (As Expected)

The solid 3Q comes despite a net interest margin of 1.38% (down from 1.53% in 2Q), though I think the decline was largely anticipated. While the NIM was weighed down by sequential pressure from mortgage pre-payments, activity looks to have stabilized in the recent quarter. As of 3Q, SCHW's NIM of 1.38% is just below its "mid-to-upper 140bps by 4Q20" guidance, though the NIM outlook remains pressured even as the pace of pre-payments slow.

For one, there remains a risk of NIM compression going forward from money market waivers, which reached ~$44m in 3Q (vs. $15m in 2Q but in line with guidance). Expect more headwinds in 4Q on this front, given the rate backdrop as the repricing of yields flows through the P&L.

Strong Flows Underpin Cash Balance Resilience

SCHW experienced ~$43bn of core inflows (~$24bn Advisor and ~$19bn Retail) in 3Q20, with bank deposits increasing to $370bn (from $350bn in 2Q). This implies core organic growth of ~5%, but excludes ~$8.5bn from the closing of Wasmer Schroeder. If we were to include inorganic gains as well, total net flows in 3Q would equate to ~$51.2bn of inflows.

While cash balances declined sequentially, net new dollars were largely directed into available for sale balances, which increased ~18% QoQ. From here, I see a clear path to continued balance sheet cash growth amid weaker investor sentiment and low interest rates, both of which typically drive client cash allocations. SCHW's gross cash balances are also supplemented by cash balances associated with net new assets, which should strengthen the balance sheet.

As of end-3Q, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 5.7% (well above regulatory minimums), though this should trend back toward the 6.75-7.0% long-term target range as AMTD is integrated.

Looking Ahead to the October 29 Business Update Call

Heading into the update call, it is worth looking out for additional management commentary on the progress of the TD Ameritrade integration, from integration expenditures and cost synergies to revenue opportunities (e.g., cross-sell) as well. Also, I'd look out for details on the AMTD bank deposit accounts (BDA) balance migration, which could add optionality to the SCHW thesis. Finally, I'd keep my eyes peeled for upcoming monetization opportunities such as a Direct Index Investing product launch.

Direct Indexing is a Major Opportunity

A potential direct indexing product launch would be particularly bullish for the stock – not only does it add revenue diversification, but it also equips SCHW with a high-growth revenue stream uncorrelated to the yield curve. I see no issues with distribution given SCHW's institutional and retail channels, with the added product offerings also an additional source of differentiation for RIAs.

Given SCHW's >$5tn of retail and RIA assets, the company seems very well-positioned to offer direct indexing, in my view. More so, having acquired the technology via Motif and given the rise of fractional shares and commission-free trading in the US. In sum, I think direct indexing could add significantly to the earnings power.

Compelling Value on Fully Synergized Numbers

On a pro-forma, synergized basis, I see good value in SCHW stock at <15x FY24 numbers (assuming an accretive deal outcome), relative to its more typical >20x multiple. Plus, the solid 3Q print and SCHW's cost discipline supports the case for the company realizing the targeted cost savings, in my view.

Management commentary at the upcoming business update will be a key catalyst, with information around the forward outlook and TD Ameritrade integration, as well as monetization opportunities likely to move the stock. Downside risks include further declines in short-term rates, an equity market/macro downturn, as well as any client attrition post-AMTD merger.

