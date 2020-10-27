Now that the distribution cut took place, the premium collapsed to a discount and the more adventurous investors can find opportunity to capitalize on here.

FGB was one fund that we were warning to avoid for months, due to an unrealistic premium.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) is a unique closed-end fund that invests in business development companies. Several months ago we wouldn't have even bother with this type of fund as its premium was at stratospheric levels. Fast forward to a distribution cut announced last month and we have seen a drastic erosion to the premium, hitting deep discount levels. That is primarily why we were urging members to avoid FGB, even while its distribution was seemingly so enticing. Thus, the inevitable distribution cut happened and that created the latest opportunity.

FGB has an investment objective to "seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks an attractive total return." To achieve this, the fund will "invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies that the Fund's sub-advisor believes offer attractive opportunities for income and capital appreciation."

This leaves the door open for investing is a couple of areas of the market. However, the portfolio has been largely BDC investments and a small amount of REIT exposure. BDCs are actually a type of closed-end fund. The biggest difference to a traditional CEF is that BDCs take a more hands-on approach. They invest in private deals, typically with small to medium-sized businesses. These private deals will even go beyond just financial investments, but also can lead to management guidance.

The smaller sized business that typically can't get financing in a traditional manner as they are stuck in the "middle market." A place where they are too large for individual loans, yet, too small for large financial institution backing. The middle market is a term that is often associated with many BDCs as this is where they describe their investments. That makes these investments more speculative as they are developing or financially stressed firms.

That is the downside to BDCs. The upside is that these can offer returns to retail investors that are typically associated with private equity. In other words, investments that the regular retail investor wouldn't dream have access to. That is - if the BDC management team can get it right!

If you thought traditional CEFs were a black-box, BDCs can be black-boxes on steroids. To offset this, and a benefit of investing in FGB means that one is gaining access to a broad basket of these "hedge-fund light" operations. They are also managing the portfolio of BDCs for you.

We just recently took a position in FGB at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. This is to take advantage of the extreme discount the fund is carrying. This position was taken in our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio as a more risky bet on discount reversion.

Limit orders are highly advised with this fund as it is quite small. They have total managed assets of $48.859 million. Though they do have a small amount of leverage at 12.08% or $5.9 million.

The expense ratio of the fund is 1.85%, with leverage costs increasing this to 2.54%. Presumably, the expense ratio is rather high due to the small amount of assets managed - additionally, the 1.26% management fee is hefty.

Performance - Past Performance Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

The historical performance of this fund is rather poor. A major factor contributing to this is the downturn of 2020. With the economy under immense pressure due to COVID-19, the BDC's main area of investments are under even more extreme pressure. Again, these are smaller, possibly distressed businesses. That makes them a key target for financial hardships when the economic boat gets rocking. On a YTD basis alone, FGB is down 45.43% on a total NAV return basis. The price basis has done even worse, hence the expanding discount.

In fact, this is after the fund rebounded quite a bit from the lows on March 23rd. From February 19th, 2020, to that date, the fund collapsed over 73% on both price and NAV. This is even more confusing as we saw many top-notch funds start trading at absurd discounts during that time.

Helping hold FGB up was more than likely, its large distribution.

To help limit this fund's rebound was the fact that they did have to deleverage at the lows. Prior to the latest reporting of $5.9 million in borrowings, the fund was carrying upwards of $25 million as of last year. Dropping that amount of assets at rock bottom prices means that this fund will almost assuredly never see prior NAV levels. Barring any sort of reverse split, that is.

That is the history of the fund, and there are a couple more longer-term performance charts that I believe are worth going over as well for context.

This fund had a rather unfortunate timing coming to the market on 5/25/2007. Of course, this puts the launch right before the 2008/09 financial meltdown. Another period of time that was an incredibly difficult time to operate as a middle-market company, which BDC's invest in.

So, the first chart I wanted to look at was the performance from inception to December 31st, 2019. Here we can see, even cherry-picking the fund before the collapse in 2020 - we have struggled.

Now, for curiosity's sake, and for the fact that it really does matter when you purchase a fund, I wanted to take a look at one more chart. I wanted to look at the prior ten years leading up to 12/31/19 again. It is cherry-picking, again, but we aren't putting it right at the March 9th, 2009 - the date the market rebounded from the GFC. Though it is close to the lows.

Running those dates, means we do have some reasonable returns. That's what does lead me to the point I wanted to make, looking more towards the potential of the future. That is even after the past has been poor for this fund. The fund's history is rather horrid, but if one can take the volatility, now might be the best time to invest.

After the distribution cut, the discount has sank to a wide 12.37%. This was when the fund had been trading at rich premiums based on an unrealistic distribution. Now that the cut is in, and the value is there, a more speculative investor has a chance here.

Distribution - Still A Large Yield

Even after the fund's distribution cut from $0.135 per quarter to the $0.0828 - we are showing a yield of 12.94%. On a NAV basis, this works out to 11.34%. Which is still a bit stretched - to remind everyone again, this is more for the adventurous risk-takers.

That being said, I was surprised by its net investment income coverage. That was before the distribution cut - and also involved about three months of operation before the pandemic hit. However, the NII coverage came to 99.8%.

Due to the fund's premium, they were even able to raise some assets via their DRIP. If we calculate the distribution going forward based on the fund's total shares outstanding of 14,367,591 and annualizing last quarter's distribution. The fund should distribute $4,758,546 for the full year. It will be interesting to see where the NII comes out for the next report. We will be taking a look at the fund's holdings to see if they have any distribution cuts.

Holdings - Large Exposure To Economic Sensitive Investments

By now, I don't need to keep reiterating that they invest in a riskier area of the market. Being due to the smaller size and economic sensitivity. I will though, to make that abundantly clear.

The fund invests 94.33% in common stocks of BDCs and holds 5.67% in REITs. Essentially, their REIT portion won't really move this fund one way or another.

It should also be said that there aren't a plethora of BDCs on the market to choose from. That plays a role in the fact that when we look at the fund's top ten holdings, we see some fairly large allocations.

I don't particularly follow BDCs in any regularity at all, besides the few that I own directly. One thing that did jump out at me is Ares Capital Corp (ARCC). This one is popular amongst income investors. It is held in high regard and seems to have a healthy following.

One of the more curious items that I was interested in finding out first was if any of these top ten positions cut their own dividends recently. After all, these ten funds comprise just over 71% of assets as of this numbers displayed above.

To make it a bit easier to read, I split the charts from holdings 1-5 and 6-10. This was for the past 5-years, with the percentage change in the dividend.

What the charts above show us, is that several have cut their distribution in 2020 and a limited amount raised slightly. Presumably, on the back of increased market uncertainty and their own hits to NII. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) is showing an error on the data, this BDC had actually cut its distribution in July. The cut was a rather steep 26.5%. At that time the fund went from a monthly paying fund to a quarterly paying fund. I believe that is where the error in the chart above is.

Additionally, Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) seemingly has been paying out special distributions, that is why we see seemingly drastic moves up and down. Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) also had a large dividend in 2018 that distorts the chart.

Combine these cuts with the severe drop in leverage that FGB was using, and it is quite clear why they needed to cut their distribution. Continued weakness could even spur further reductions in distributions. Keeping in mind that this fund's main appeal is the discount that it has just dropped to over the last month.

Conclusion

FGB remains a speculative investment. However, based on the collapse of the fund's premium of the last month, it is worth exploring at these levels. This drop was primarily driven by a distribution decrease. This is exactly why we were encouraging members to avoid FGB just a few months ago. Funds with unrealistic premiums, showing tempting double-digit dividend yields, are prime candidates for disappointment.

That being said, FGB is still paying a rather enticing distribution yield at current levels. Further disruptions to the economy could make future distributions uncertain, even after this cut. Additionally, I wouldn't necessarily see it going back to premiums of prior, but a contracting discount of some could offer alpha at these levels. Weighing out the risks, and considering the opportunity, might make this fund a prime candidate for those that are more adventurous.

