Expect The Market To Be Weak For The Rest Of The Year (Technically Speaking For 10/27)

The weekly charts for the larger indexes show double-tops, which probably means the 4Q20 will be a tough trading environment.

The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index indicates slightly above-average growth (emphasis added):

Led by some further moderation in the growth of production- and employment-related indicators, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) declined to +0.27 in September from +1.11 in August. Three of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in September, but three of the four categories decreased from August. The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved down to +1.33 in September from +3.22 in August.

Here's a chart of the 3-month average:

The large increase in July should be viewed as an aberration caused by pent-up demand and stimulus. Expect the data to trend modestly lower as growth continues to return to the mean. Another good sign is that the diffusion index is positive.

South Korea has emerged from its COVID recession: Consumer spending rebounded in the second quarter. This is a now-familiar pattern across the globe; as lockdowns eased, consumers had a fair amount of pent-up demand which translated into a consumption spike. Exports - which are necessary for South Korean growth - rebounded strongly last month. Expect capital spending to be soft for a few more quarters. Businesses are still gun-shy about committing capital to large projects due to the pandemic.

Lending standards in the EU are tightening (emphasis added):

Credit standards (i.e. banks’ internal guidelines or loan approval criteria) for loans to enterprises tightened in the third quarter of 2020 (a net percentage at 19%, after 1% in the second quarter of 2020; see Chart 1 and Overview table). This was consistent with banks’ expectations of a considerable net tightening of credit standards in the previous quarter. The net percentage was above the historical average since 2003 (8%). Banks reported a net tightening of credit standards for both loans to SMEs (18%) and large enterprises (16%). Banks also indicated that their credit standards tightened for both short-term loans (18%) and long-term loans (20%).

However, not all the news is bad:

Banks continued to indicate risk perceptions (related to the deterioration in the general economic and firm-specific situation) as the main factor contributing to the tightening of credit standards (see Chart 1 and Table 1). Moreover, banks continued to report a tightening contribution from risk tolerance, but less so than in the previous round, while market financing conditions and balance sheet conditions had an easing impact, after a tightening impact in the previous quarter, related to the favourable impact of the ECB’s monetary policy measures (see Section 3).

In other words, this round of tightening is likely about rising virus cases and the accompanying economic slowdown. If the region can contain the virus, this trend will pass.

Several weeks ago, as the third quarter was winding down, I looked at the macroeconomic data along with the longer charts and concluded that

The weekly charts for the larger-cap averages are supporting this analysis: DIA Weekly

The Dow's weekly chart shows a clear double-top formation. Volume is declining and the MACD is about to give a sell signal.

QQQ weekly

The QQQ has a similar pattern, although the MACD has dropped for the second top and the decline in volume is more pronounced.

SPY Weekly

The SPY has a pattern similar to the QQQs, as does...

OEF Weekly

... the OEF

So, what exactly is going on? We've seen a sharp bounce in most fundamental data as the economy emerged from quarantine. But the spike in activity was the result of pent-up demand and the quickly implemented fiscal stimulus. Demand is now returning to more normal levels and the effects of the stimulus are waning. In addition to naturally slowing demand, there is an increase in virus cases, which has led some locales to enact curfews and other measures that limit economic activity. As if that weren't enough, the markets were assuming that some type of fiscal package would be passed. However, that's likely a dead issue for now.

However, I'm not expecting a sharp contraction in economic activity either. The data still indicates that the economy is growing, albeit at a slower pace. While that's not a recipe for a bull market run, it's also not the backdrop for a market crash. It would support a grinding trading environment, which is what I think we're in for in November and December.

