Introduction

When a distribution is reduced by a massive 73% it would normally be expected that further reductions were unlikely, but sadly this is not the situation for the unitholders of Genesis Energy (GEL), as my previous article outlined. Although they still have a very high distribution yield of over 12%, heading into the third quarter of 2020 reporting season the stakes are also very high with this article providing an updated analysis that includes their subsequently released financial results.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When providing the original analysis it was found that their new distribution coverage going forward would likely be very strong since they should only require operating cash flow of $254m to remain cash flow neutral. At the time, this seemed quite likely to be eclipsed by their operating cash flow that was $382m during 2019, but their subsequently released results for the second quarter of 2020 have been worrying.

The second quarter was certainly a tough one for many in the energy sector and they were no different. This is in full view even with a quick glance at their operating cash flow, which decreased by 22.21% year on year during the first half of 2020. Although this alone is concerning, the situation becomes worrying when removing the impacts of working capital movements, which subsequently shows that their operating cash flow decreased by a very large 43.20% year on year during this same time period. This occurred as their operating margins were compressed across three out of four of their business segments with only marine transportation seeing expenses decreasing more than revenues, as the financial statement extract included below displays.

Image Source: Genesis Energy Q2 2020 10-Q.

Given this very large impact to their operating cash flow during the first half of 2020 and the general uncertainties in this operating environment, their distribution coverage has been downgraded from very strong to only adequate until more clarity is provided on any potential recovery. If this performance has not materially improved during the third quarter of 2020, then they could easily find it necessary to reduce their distributions to virtually zero since it almost certainly has caused their already very high leverage to further worsen.

Although their cash flow performance has been impacted significantly, thankfully the reductions to their distributions have helped keep their net debt essentially unchanged since the end of 2019. The tough operating conditions during the second quarter of 2020 saw their equity decrease even further thanks to $278m of impairments and naturally this had a negative impact on their leverage.

It was already concerning when conducting the previous analysis to see their net debt-to-EBITDA was sitting at 5.79 and thus firmly in the very high territory. Following the previously discussed impacts to their earnings during the second quarter of 2020, this has worsened even further and now reaches a crisis level of 7.10 that threatens their ability to remain a going concern unless it is reduced in the very short term.

If this situation does not improve significantly during the third quarter of 2020, then they risk possibly breaching their covenant on their credit facility. They have temporarily amended their maximum allowable leverage ratio to 5.75, as per slide two of their August 2020 Citi Investor Presentation. The calculation between their leverage ratio and my net debt-to-EBITDA included in this analysis is very similar.

At the moment their stated leverage ratio is 5.28 and whilst this sits well beneath my net debt-to-EBITDA of 7.10, this primarily stems from them using the trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA versus my use of an annualized EBITDA from the first half of 2020. This highlights how their leverage ratio will quickly expand towards their covenant limit once the previous stronger performance from the second half of 2019 is lapped by the likely weaker results in the second half of 2020. This means that unless their earnings immediately recover back towards their levels of 2019, then their distributions are likely to see further reductions to virtually zero as they are forced to gather every dollar possible to stabilize their financial position.

When reviewing their other financial metrics, the same findings can be drawn and thus further highlights the urgency for them to deleverage, especially their interest coverage of only 0.80. The original analysis found that this could take upwards of eleven years, however, this could easily expand following their worse than expected operating cash flow and thus their ability to ever reinstate their previous distributions still appears very limited and thus may never eventuate.

Overall their liquidity has not changed materially on the surface during the second quarter of 2020 with their current and cash ratios of 1.56 and 0.09 being almost the same as previously. Whilst their liquidity has still been rated as adequate, this was a marginal decision and could have also been rated as weak since there are both positives and negatives.

The positives are their solid current ratio of 1.56, meanwhile their cash ratio of 0.09 is somewhat low but not concerning since they should be capable of producing at least a small degree of free cash flow after distribution payments. Meanwhile, the negatives largely relate to the potential of breaching the covenant on their credit facility which already has $1.053b drawn, as the table included below displays. Thankfully they do not face any debt maturities until 2023, which helps provide a degree of breathing room to navigate this downturn but still does not improve the safety of their distributions.

Image Source: Genesis Energy Q2 2020 10-Q (previously linked).

Conclusion

They have already reduced their distributions massively, however, sadly the pain may not be over and thus the stakes are very high heading into the reporting season. Although their very high distribution yield of around 12% looks desirable in this low interest rate world, due to the risks surrounding their very high leverage I still believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Genesis Energy's Q2 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.