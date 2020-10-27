With shares declining 80% since my last article, the value proposition is stronger, but so is the value proposition in better 'REITs'.

My thesis that CoreCivic faces an existential threat from a change in the federal government is unchanged.

When I wrote on CoreCivic in May 2017, I was surprised to see how quickly the market seemed to forget that the use of private prisons in the federal system will not likely survive the next democratic administration. However, it didn't seem to matter. CoreCivic (CXW) shares had quickly regained its substantial losses from an Obama administration memo advising its end of the use of private prisons on behalf of the Department of Justice. Ironically, ICE detention facilities were considered the catalyst for NOI growth in CoreCivic's portfolio. Since peak euphoria for the stock began to subside in 2017, the stock has lost 75% of its value, it suspended its dividend, and is working to derive new forms of funding after blacklisting by many major banks. CoreCivic may make an interesting speculative play, but cannot be considered a core holding.

CoreCivic's dividend suspension rationale

Many Seeking Alpha authors have presented CoreCivic as a safe dividend income play, even as a source of retirement income. On the surface, CoreCivic's distribution was well covered, and its balance sheet could sustain it.

A double-digit yield supported by earnings sounds enticing, but that should raise the question, is a double-digit yield ever really safe? CoreCivic bulls missed a red flag back in 2019...

Banks are ending their relationships with private prisons. Forbes noted in September 2019 that GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and CoreCivic have lost 100% of their banking partners. With CoreCivic being structured as a REIT, it's obligated to pay out 90% of its income to shareholders. REITs depend on raising constant capital to run their businesses. If banking relationships dry up, that leaves equity raises as being the primary source of capital available, however, at CoreCivic's trading price and distribution yield (near 20% before suspension), they could not issue accretive equity either.

This left CoreCivic with no way to raise capital to fund its operations. I believe if others had done required due diligence before their investment in or recommendation of CoreCivic equity, they should've seen there was no way private prison operators could support their dividends.

The obvious solution would be to suspend or cut their payouts and use internal cash flows to fund the business. CoreCivic can't do this as a REIT, and thus came its June 17th announcement:

CoreCivic suspends dividend as it assesses capital allocation Jun. 17, 2020 8:10 AM ET|About: CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)|By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) suspends its dividend as it evaluates its corporate structure and capital allocation options. "At the market prices we have experienced for our debt and equity securities, capital has become increasingly expensive," said President and CEO Damon T. Hininger. "We are examining whether other approaches may improve our growth prospects and long-term shareholder returns, while also improving our credit profile and long-term cost of capital." It has hired Moelis & Co. as financial adviser and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC and Latham & Watkins LLP as legal advisers to assist in the process. Expects evaluation to be finalized in Q3 2020. The process will include an analysis of potential opportunities to recycle capital invested in certain leased assets. Management says it's confident that the action taken on the dividend as a first step will not impact CXW's status as a REIT for the 2020 tax year, as the company expects to substantially reduce its minimum distribution requirement under provisions in the CARES Act.

This is a rather unique problem for the private prison segment. CoreCivic's generating more than sufficient cash flows to service its debt, its NOI has been growing, and many of its business lines are relatively long term and stable (government partners). This is the political risk known a near half-decade ago, beginning to materially impact the cost of capital to CoreCivic.

This announcement signals that CoreCivic will convert from a REIT status into a C Corp in 2021. What matters to CoreCivic is, as a C-Corp, the company can pay out a significantly smaller portion of its income as dividends. CoreCivic paid out $210mm in dividends in 2019, on pre-tax income of $230mm. Assuming CoreCivic begins to pay ~$30mm in additional taxes once it converts to a C-Corp, there's still $180mm of newfound cash that can be allocated how the company sees fit.

My calculation is the midpoint of Fitch's assumption of the cash generation that a de-REITing could generate:

The ratings affirmation balances potential improvements in CXW's free cash flow from pursuing strategic alternatives with the ongoing capital access challenges of the private prison sector. Fitch believes CXW could unselect REIT status as a result of its strategic review, which should add $150 million to $200 million of retain cash flow for debt reduction and investments. - Fitch

-CoreCivic Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

CoreCivic doesn't have any material debt maturities until 2022, and has a major $900mm maturity in 2023. CoreCivic could more than cover its 2020, 2021 and 2022 maturities (it's $360mm in maturities) with ~$540mm of newfound cash from a total dividend cancellation, and even make a substantial dent in its 2023 maturities.

CoreCivic could pay down ~$200mm of its 2023 maturing with cash flows, which should begin to have a positive impact on the share price. If the company's shares carry a reduced (or no) dividend, they could begin to issue accretive equity once again, and CoreCivic could begin to fund itself in-house, without needing bank financing... in a perfect world.

Why CoreCivic is still uninvestable

CoreCivic management tries to paint a rosy picture in terms of diversification away from private prisons, but even 4 years after we've known private prisons are in a long-term terminal decline, less than 10% of revenues come from sources other than private prisons.

I encourage readers to look through CoreCivic's investor presentations over the past year. In 2020, management has stopped breaking out sources of revenue between state and federal sources. Investor relations has not returned my phone call or email asking for a more detailed break-out of revenue sources.

Regardless, the prospect of CoreCivic losing the renewal of federal contracts in the coming number of years, against the backdrop of no real ways to raise capital (bank lines have dried up and issuing stock would be massively dilutive), the picture for CoreCivic looks terrible in the coming years.

A thought experiment for CoreCivic investors is to imagine a retail REIT that can only lease their very specialized department stores to Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ). Sears is in terminal decline and will cease to exist in the next 5 years in its entirety. Concurrently, banks have pulled any funding this REIT could use for the redevelopment of its asset-base. The REIT has in-turn had to suspend its dividend to start hoarding cash, to pay-back debt maturities in the coming years, as its primary tenant will dry up imminently. Would you consider this REIT investible? Or, for the authors on here that considered it suitable for investors depending on dividend income, would you consider this a safe dividend play?

Conclusion

This is the best opportunity for REIT investors since 2009 to pick up quality REITs at steep discounts. Many fantastic residential and industrial REITs are trading at depressed valuations, with excellent growth propositions going forward. There's no need to bottom feed on CoreCivic in such a buyers' market.

Remember, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price" - Warren Buffett

Additional disclosure: These views also apply to GEO Group but amplified due to their maintaining a dividend and worse balance sheet than CoreCivic.