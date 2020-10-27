VXZ is only loosely correlated to the VIX itself which means that investors likely aren’t getting the diversity they seek.

The last few months have been somewhat surprising for holders of the iPath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) with shares continuing to hold ground despite the VIX substantially pulling back since March.

As we’ll discuss in this piece, the reason why VXZ’s action is somewhat surprising is that this instrument has a rich and long history of declining in value. Put simply, the long-run expectation for this ETN is fairly negative due to a few quirks along the VIX futures curve. In my opinion, investors still in this product should consider taking profits at these levels.

About VXZ

Amongst the volatility ETPs, VXZ is an interesting choice because it is one of the only products which offers focused exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and is a method of tracking VIX futures that attempts to minimize the losses that investors receive from roll yield. Prior to getting into the specifics, let’s take a look at the long-term performance of this index.

As you can see, the index has done fairly poorly over the past 10 years. As of the time of writing, this index has declined at an annualized pace of around 19% per year. In other words, if you had put $100,000 into this product 10 years ago, you would have about $12,000 left in your account having lost 87% of your holdings.

The consistency of the losses seen in this product are surprising actually: in rolling 1-year periods, the index has registered a loss very frequently.

The above chart is interesting in that it shows that prior to this year, there were really only 3-4 periods in which investors could have held VXZ for around a year and earned a profit – and each of these periods lasted for only a handful of months. This is why I say that the recent elevated levels of the index are somewhat surprising – this is the longest winning streak seen in this index in at least 10 years (and of note, this streak of winning seems to be entirely driven by the volatility earlier this year).

When we turn this data into a probabilistic view, here are the historic odds that the mid-term index registered losses grouped by holding period.

This data helps show the consistency of losses expected to shareholders in VXZ. For example, over the last 10 years, 83% of all 1-year periods resulted in losses. Even short-term traders in this note can be expected to lose money fairly quickly with 68% of all 1-month periods delivering losses to shareholders. Would you buy an instrument which had about a 70% chance of dropping every month? I personally wouldn’t (if my objective was capital gains that is).

I feel like we have sufficiently established the fact that VXZ declines most of the time and that a long-run investment in this ETN is likely going to result in losses. However, I believe it’s important that we go beyond a simple study of the numbers and try to understand what is causing this and why this index continues to fall.

To start out, let’s establish a key fact: you can’t actually trade the VIX in its pure form. The VIX is a calculation of implied volatility which is taken from a basket of options on the S&P 500 with a maturity of roughly 30 days into the future. Implied volatility is the number you would plug into an options pricing calculator to make the calculation equal the prices of these options. In other words, the VIX itself is really just a plug figure into a theoretical model.

To give investors a tradable instrument, the CBOE has created VIX futures, or futures contracts which settle off of whatever the VIX will be reported at during a certain time window. These futures can be seen here and there’s a variety of durations investors can choose from.

The interesting thing about VIX futures is that they are almost always in what is known as “contango” or the futures prices are higher than the spot level of the VIX. There are a few reasons for this, but I believe one of the most straightforward explanations is that since most times are normal (by definition), then the odds that something unusual or abnormal occurring increases with a function of time. Since markets normal respond to unusual developments with added volatility and uncertainty, this means that on average the VIX futures curve will be in contango most of the time. Indeed, VIX futures have been in contango in about 85% of all days for the last decade (in other words, 85% of the time, the markets are “normal”).

The problem with futures contracts is this: they converge to the spot. In other words, let’s say that over the course of a month, the market remains normal with futures remaining in contango (priced higher than the spot VIX). At the start of the month, the futures contracts which settle at the end of the month will be a certain value above the spot level of the VIX. If nothing unusual happens in the market during that month, when it comes time for expiry, the futures contract which expires near the end of the month will have slowly moved down towards the spot VIX with the final few hours until expiry seeing the two trade basically at parity.

If you were holding futures contracts in the above scenario, you would have lost money in relation to the performance of the VIX itself from this convergence. Since you were holding a futures contract which was priced above the spot level of the VIX and since this futures contract converged to the spot, you lost money from having held a futures contract that fell in value.

Okay, this is a good enough model, but does it actually show up in the real data? Yes it does. Here’s the average difference between the VIX and a few different futures contracts using the last 10 years of data.

This chart shows the average difference between the VIX and four different futures contracts which settle off of the VIX grouped by number of days until expiry. Do you notice the very clear trend?

On average, VIX futures contracts are trading above the spot level of the VIX with the magnitude of the differential directly correlated to the time until expiry.

On average, VIX futures contracts slowly roll down into the spot level of the VIX with the degree of losses inversely correlated to the time until expiry. In other words, front month futures tend to see the greatest degree of loss from convergence while back-month futures lose, but to a lesser degree.

This chart is the primary answer as per why VXZ has lost so much and so often. It is holding futures contracts which are priced above the spot level of the VIX and through time these futures contracts converge towards the spot. VXZ is attempting to minimize this situation in that it is holding the fourth through seventh month futures contracts, however the above data clearly shows that losses still are occurring.

Not only do investors in VXZ lose money from this “roll yield” phenomenon, but also investors in VXZ are sacrificing VIX-related returns through holding instruments which are seeing diminished correlation to the VIX.

This chart shows the correlation between the VIX and four different futures contracts. VXZ is holding the fourth through the seventh contracts which means that on average it is holding a basket of futures which are only somewhat correlated to the changes in the VIX. This series of charts shows the clear trend of declining correlation to the VIX the longer the time until expiry of your holdings.

Put simply, I am bearish VXZ at this point for a few key reasons. First off, it has a demonstrated track record of losing money in over 80% of all years with periods as short as 1 month seeing losses nearly 70% of the time. And second off, it is only loosely correlated with changes in the VIX which means that investors likely aren’t getting the diversification benefits they are seeking through this holding. If you are still in this note, I suggest that profits should be taken at this point because the long-run returns of this instrument are clear and when the market returns to normality, we are likely going to see the trend continue.

Conclusion

VXZ’s index has declined in 83% of all years and nearly 70% of all months. This is the longest winning stretch in VXZ’s recent history, but 10 years of data shows that it likely won’t last. VXZ is only loosely correlated to the VIX itself which means that investors likely aren’t getting the diversity they seek.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.