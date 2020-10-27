U.S. Flash PMI - The Recovery Is Accelerating

I tend to believe the PMI here as it accords with what we're seeing with unemployment and retail sales.

This is something of a surprise as some other numbers - like the SMI - are showing a return to a shrinking economy.

One statistic is only that, one statistic, but the Flash PMI for the U.S. shows that the recovery is accelerating.

That recovery

The grand question for us as investors at the present time is what about that recovery? For markets currently have priced in a swift recovery to something close to February's levels then a slower - more like normal economic growth rates - return to normal. If we had already a vaccinated population, or a cheap and effective cure for the virus, this is what would be happening.

Well, would be happening if stimulus had done its job and got us back to normal. Which is a bit circular, as getting back to normal would be proof that stimulus had done its work but there we are.

So, our question has to be, has it?

This question needs to be broken into two parts. Firstly, are we currently back to something like normal? I take the answer there to be yes, or at least we're close. I take this to be true as a result of the balance of the economic numbers we're seeing currently. They don't all point the same way so some selection as to which side to fall upon has to be done.

The second part is what happens next? That depends, really, upon the virus itself and reactions to it. Substantial and widespread closedowns could revoke the current progress. I don't think we'd go back to the depths of March and April partly because I don't think anyone will impose such restrictions again. But also, partly, because we've learnt something about how to deal with restrictions if they are imposed.

Flash PMI

We have the Flash (based upon about 85% response rate) PMI from IHS Markit (note, this is not the better known in the US one from the Institute of Supply Management) and the numbers are very good indeed:

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 55.5 (54.3 in September). 20-month high. Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 56.0 (54.6 in September). 20-month high. Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 53.3 (53.2 in September). 21-month high. Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 53.0 (53.1 in September). 2-month low.

Or:

(US PMI and GDP from IHS Markit)

What surprises here is that the recovery seems to be accelerating. This just isn't what we'd expect as we get close to being back at February levels. We'd rather expect output to be approaching that level asymptotically at this point.

Other numbers

We do have other numbers though. For example, the Atlanta Fed's GDP prediction for Q3 is a 35% or so rise. That GDP estimate is the period ending September, but some of the Fed's data collection is in real time now. We can also see that unemployment is dropping swiftly. And I do mean swiftly. Our problem there is that with the weekly numbers we don't know where those no longer officially unemployed, by virtue of no longer gaining unemployment insurance payments, are going. Are they getting back into work? Or merely not gaining insurance payments as their unemployment ages over 26 weeks? Maybe they're in the PEUC program of extended benefits (we don't get weekly information there) or have dropped out of the workforce entirely? We have to wait for the full monthly numbers to find out. And yet that weekly unemployment number is dropping by half a percent and more of the workforce each week.

Retail sales are fully back, in fact they're above year ago levels. On the other hand the SMI numbers show contraction for this month in the US economy.

So, who do we believe?

There's a strong temptation for me to say the recovery is still accelerating. Because that's what I think should be happening therefore that's what I'll project onto the world. The stimulus worked - the job was to boost consumer confidence - and that's that. The economy is back.

That, of course, runs into the problem that you should never project like that. Also, always look much more carefully at numbers that boost your preconceptions. And yet I still tend to that explanation.

The preponderance of evidence is that the recovery is strong, V shaped and that we're near back to our starting point. Then we've GDP estimates, unemployment, the PMI, retail sales, all lining up in the same direction then that's the way I bet. A pity, as I know the SMI guys but it has been true that their reading of the US economy (specifically US) has been running colder than other numbers for some time now.

Please do note what I'm not saying, which is that there are going to be no problems in the future. Or that fall and winter won't bring closedowns and a retreat. Only that, as far as I can see from the varied numbers we've got, that we have had a recovery of significant strength.

It's also possible to read all those numbers the other way. The GDP estimates are wrong because they're not picking up reality. Which, for retail sales, is just people spending their savings on pent up demand and that'll fail. Or unemployment falling is entirely people falling out of the workforce entirely. I don't read them that way but some do.

My view

Of course, I would say this because this is what I've been saying would happen all along. A strong, V shaped, recovery back to roughly where we started from. However there is more here than my merely shouting Yah! Boo! to the recovery deniers. The balance of output evidence does seem to be telling us that the economy is growing strongly and growing back to about our starting point.

What these numbers do not tell us is what happens next of course. The virus can still trip us up there.

The investor view

Currently the markets are priced at around a strong and V shaped recovery back to roughly where we were. That our balance of evidence - hmm, perhaps preponderance of evidence and balance of belief - gets us to the same place means that current market pricing seems about right. Evidence that supports current market pricing does not then move markets higher again. It just means that we would need other and different evidence to trigger any substantial fall in market levels.

Our macroeconomic evidence leads to the stock indices looking at around the right level currently. This means that our efforts need to be directed to those microeconomic factors of specific companies and situations to guide our investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.