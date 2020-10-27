China and South Korea are showing signs of recovery and demand for robotics is increasing in this region.

After Friday's decline of over 2%, I believe ABB is still trading 20% below its fair value.

ABB Ltd. (ABB) lost 2.32% of its value the day it published its Q3 2020 results. Maybe my revenue estimates are too conservative, or maybe the market just expected more from ABB, but either way, it is clear the Street didn't like what it saw.

Quick Overview of Past Articles

My investment thesis has three parts, and it's why I am bullish on the industrial robotics industry.

American employees are less productive now than they were 40 years ago. These employees are less productive because of the shifts in technology and market structure, which is also occurring worldwide. The global pandemic demonstrated that products needed to sustain human life should be produced by robots to prevent shortages. Employee safety is a concern for employers, and some companies were faced with the hard choice of either not producing food or put their employees at risk. Several robotics companies were unable to create shareholder value during the 2010s when the industry was booming. So I need to find the ones that I believe will create shareholder value during periods of high single-digit growth, which I believe will occur during the 2020s.

Robotic companies' revenues were adversely affected by the novel coronavirus but a lot less than what occurred in the leisure and entertainment industries. The reduction in global CAPEX due to the coronavirus's adverse effects is the principal reason why robotics sales are down more than 18% this year.

Q3 2020 Results And ABB Way Progress

In Q3 2020, orders and revenues were down by 9% and 4%, respectively. Excluding the negative effects of the FX rate, the decrease in order was 8%. In Asia, the Middle East, and Africa ("AMEA"), orders were down the least, only 1%. Orders in China and South Korea were up in the quarter but were not enough to compensate for the decline in orders from other AMEA countries. The Americas and Europe also experienced a decline in orders of 14% and 9%, respectively. Regional diversification prevented ABB's orders and, consequently, revenue from being overly volatile. This diversification is common in most large robotics companies and, in times like these, prevents larger declines in revenue.

Income from operations went from $577 million in Q2 2019 to $ 71 million this quarter. If you remove the effects of the goodwill impairment and charges related to divested businesses, income from operations would have been $585 million. I will address these adjustments in the next section.

Figure 1 - Updated Same Size Analysis

Source: Company financials

Figure 1 is a little different now than it was in my last article. My focus has always been on periods longer than a quarter, but I decided to show this quarter since its operations are changing. I also adjusted the company's Net Income to demonstrate their real performance.

3rd Quarter and 9-month revenues are down by 4% and 9%, respectively. Sales of products and sales of services declined by 3.6% and 8.1%, respectively. As a percent of revenue, sales of services only represented 18.5%. I believe that services are an important part of the company's total revenue because as it increases, so does the company's gross margin. The pandemic has limited its ability to provide services due to social distancing restrictions and decreased service orders. Companies are reducing their costs to survive the COVID-19 financial crisis, and as a result of this, ABB's service revenue is also decreasing.

The cost of sales of products increased this quarter compared to the company's average due to the evaluation of a South African product. This is the second time this has occurred, and it always occurs in the third quarter.

3Q 2020's SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue decreased by 140 basis points compared to 2019. Other expenses represented 4.6% of revenue, over 300 bps increase due to a goodwill charge of $311 million.

As you can tell from the high double-digit profit margin, this quarter's net income was positively affected by the power grid division's sale. I adjusted the net income to reflect what would have happened this quarter without the power grid gains and the abnormal expenses and write-downs. The 9M 2020's adjusted profit margin is 5.5%, similar to what occurred in 2019. Even though the company is moving in the right direction, the decline in revenue weighs down on its profit margin even with the positive results from the decentralization plan (ABB Way).

Figure 2 - Relative Valuation Model

Source: Company's financial information from Seeking Alpha (Peer average does not include ABB)

I update my Relative Valuation Model with the new information from ABB's 3Q 2020 results to ensure no big changes occurred. ABB continues to trade below the peer average in every ratio. I continue to believe that the market is having problems with estimating ABB's potential. It is hard to see the results of the decentralization plan because of the pandemic.

Conclusion

After Friday's decline of over 2%, ABB is still trading 20% below its fair value. Once revenue recovers and service revenue increases, the cost reductions should increase margins beyond what occurred in 2017. My target price for ABB is $31.50, and I believe this will occur in the short term to midterm.

