As the value of regulatory credits fade, Tesla will struggle to show consistent profitability, which may weigh on its lofty valuation.

Tesla's profit remains heavily dependent on credit sales, which accounted for all of the company's profits in the first half of 2020, and 77% of EBT in Q3.

Spurred by the feedback of several readers, who pointed out my failure to factor in tax effects in my analysis, I took another look.

Tesla (TSLA) claimed a GAAP net income of $331 million for Q3. In a recent article, “Tesla's Third-Quarter Results Prove It Still Can't Make A Profit Selling Cars,” I argued that this profit was largely illusory, having come from regulatory credit sales rather than selling cars.

However, as several commenters have pointed out to me since, this analysis suffers from a lack of consideration of tax effects to net income. Taking that criticism to heart, I decided to return to the Q3 earnings report for a second pass at determining whether Tesla managed to eke out a small profit after all.

Let’s see what we can find out.

Was Q3 Profitable After All?

Having sold $397 million in regulatory credits during the quarter to achieve its $331 million profit, it appeared at first glance that Tesla had once again failed to make money from its core business, making and selling electric vehicles. Subtracting the regulatory credit sales from net income, we get a loss of $66 million. While somewhat crude, this calculation has seen fairly wide use among Tesla watchers, including the likes of Seeking Alpha’s Andreas Hopf and Twitter’s TeslaCharts:

Source: TeslaCharts

Upon closer examination, however, it is evident that merely subtracting regulatory credit revenue from net income does not provide us with an accurate picture of Tesla’s core business profitability. The principal reason for this is that this calculation does not take into account the tax effects on net income. In Q3, Tesla reported a $186 million provision for income taxes. Adding that back to Tesla’s reported net income leaves us with a earnings before taxes of $517 million. This means Tesla set aside 36% of EBT for tax provision. Subtracting the $397 million in regulatory credit sales from total earnings before taxes leaves us with $120 million. Subtracting 36% of this for tax provision leaves us with $76.8 million.

Based on this analysis, it appears that Tesla did indeed manage to eke out a small net profit from operations. Yet, as has consistently been the case in recent quarters, regulatory credit sales were Tesla’s greatest profit driver in Q3 by far. Indeed, credit sales accounted for a whopping 77% of Tesla’s $517 million EBT.

State Of The Core Business

Regulatory credit sales will not be able to paper over Tesla’s problems forever. The entry of dozens of new electric vehicles from a host of automakers into the market will inevitably force down the value of credits. It is a basic matter of supply and demand. With more automakers making electric cars, the number of available credits will expand. At the same time, these automakers will need to buy fewer credits to offset their internal combustion engine vehicle businesses. Thus, it is widely understood that Tesla’s days of regulatory credit bonanzas are numbered.

With its regulatory credit business running on borrowed time, Tesla’s operating business will need to make up the difference somehow. Unfortunately, the company’s vital automotive segment has been struggling to deliver the massive growth long promised by CEO Elon Musk and already baked into its staggering $400 billion market capitalization.

If we calculate four-quarter automotive revenue less regulatory credit sales on a rolling basis, we see remarkably little growth:

Source: fly4dat

Things look even worse when we look at automotive revenue on a per-share basis. Years of dilutive stock offerings have spread revenues across more shares. In fact, using the same rolling four-quarter revenue method, we see per-share revenue in decline in the absence of credit sales:

Source: fly4dat

The two preceding charts paint the unmistakable picture of a company with a struggling core business and a penchant for diluting shareholder value. That is hardly a healthy recipe for a growth stock.

Investor’s Eye View

It now seems that Tesla did indeed manage a wafer-thin operating profit in Q3. However, the company has hardly shaken its dependence on regulatory credit sales. Indeed, while not the deciding factor in Tesla’s Q3 profitability, regulatory credit sales did account for all of its operating profits during the first half of the year. Even in Q3, credit sales did most of the heavy lifting.

Without regulatory credit sales to plug holes and paper over its operational challenges, Tesla will struggle to maintain its exuberant growth narrative. In that light, its ability to squeeze out a small operating profit in Q3 2020 is not terribly important. Bullish investors often admonish skeptics to take a long-term view of Tesla, yet time does not appear to be working in Tesla’s favor.

With competition intensifying in the electric vehicle market and a regulatory credit market heading into decline, Tesla’s core business will come under increasing pressure. That should eventually translate to pressure on its share price as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.