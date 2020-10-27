Overall I'm inclined to believe there's going to be a better opportunity down the road.

I don't love that return although the deal looks like it could be on the safer side for a semi deal.

The annualized expected return on the AMD/Xilinx deal looks like it will be around 8%.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is acquiring chipmaker Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). I reviewed the deal rumors a few weeks ago and they seemed highly credible to me. At that time, I said I didn't think a 20% premium would cut it. AMD would likely need to top Xilinx's 12-month high. It's now topping its 12-month high and if AMD's stock holds up (which it looks like) then the deal will also exceed Xilinx's highest traded price in '19.

As expected and flagged in my pre-market note, AMD shifted from being down pre-market/pre-call to up post-call.

I've been listening in on the pre-market call and not surprised it is very well-received. Both executives seem very excited about the deal and are very positive about the future together and genuinely seem happy it is coming together.

As I'm finishing this write-up, things have turned around again and on the market opening or slightly before AMD started selling off.

Importantly, AMD's CEO Lisa Su sees growth for the flexible FPGAs in the future, and believes the 20% CAGR will still be attained by the combined company. Meanwhile, the deal is accretive on EPS and FCF per share. If AMD can keep up that combined CAGR, this is a sweet, sweet deal for the company. The deal is based on $300 million in synergies. Seems like a high number to me but we'll see.

CEO Su goes as far as calling Xilinx the ideal match and emphasized that she isn't interested in M&A for M&A's sake and has historically not been interested in M&A. She believes this is a unique opportunity. She sees Xilinx as a technology leader, like AMD, in specific but important areas. She also notes Xilinx's deep strategic partnerships with a broad set of industry leaders. CEO Su also notes Xilinx's strong business model, long life cycle for the products and their technological benefits all of which industry specialist Philip Freidin (ex-AMD, ex-Xilinx) explained to me in three video interviews published here:

What surprised me is Su noted a total addressable market of $30 billion for Xilinx. Currently, it is doing about $3 billion and I'd think it is likely that TAM should expand over time as well.

Xilinx CEO Victor Peng also made a great impression and seemed genuinely very interested in the deal. At one point, he said he's all-in on the deal and highly motivated to make it integrate well.

Faced with questions about the similar Intel (INTC) Alterra deal which is often referenced as a failure, both executives confidently argue this is completely different.

Xilinx is the market leader. Market share continues to grow. Both companies execute really well. They emphasize businesses are complementary in terms of product and market segments. Emphasizing both companies are leading-edge technology users. Both partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM). Both have modular designs. Xilinx is a leader in 2D and 3D die integration. And they mention there are a lot of synergies under the cover.

Xilinx CEO Peng specifically mentions the combined company will be able to offer very powerful customer solutions. A nice underscore of how customer-focused Xilinx is to get its products that are ideal for flexibility into customer products.

The deal is set to close at the end of 2021. I expect it will close sooner. The gross return looks to be around 8%. I've assumed Xilinx maintains its dividend. That return is okay.

It is a hedged deal which makes it less vulnerable to market gyration. It can be invested in with some leverage and that will take the return up. I personally don't like it enough to invest in right now. There is a high probability we'll get a better entry point somewhere down the line. I've looked at the options market as well but I don't see an obvious opportunity to profit from this deal.

Name acquirer Name target Target ticker Acquirer ticker gross spread expected annualized return Days remaining until close estimated closing probability Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Xilinx, Inc. XLNX AMD 9.14% 8.05% 361 93.14%

It is possible I have the closing probability a bit too low. The executives appear really excited and driven to get this done. But to get to an annualized return that I love, I have to adjust the time to close and the closing probability and that really increases the risk of having these wrong and making what would be a bad bet in the long run. I'd be surprised if the spread significantly narrows in the short-term basis so I think it's fine to fade this for now.

If you're a Xilinx holder, you're put in a tough spot because now you're essentially holding mostly AMD. If that were me, I'd probably hedge out the AMD stock (unless I already really liked AMD) and start researching AMD's prospects and its valuation.

If I found myself in the deal pre-market (I closed it as the spread narrowed this much), I could have chosen to hold. I don't have to deal with long-term tax gains and that would be a consideration for me if I had to.

The bottom line is that the market likes the deal so much, it isn't juicy enough that I want to be in there too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.