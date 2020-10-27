Long-term macroeconomic trends can help you avoid the underperforming sectors and stocks like WFC, with a decade of no price improvement.

The lack of a traditionally steep yield curve puts further pressure on any financial institution.

Macroeconomic trends have pushed banks toward a secular decline in loans in exchange for Treasury securities and cash reserves.

Weakening economic growth has resulted in lower interest rates and lower net interest income for the entire sector.

The global banking sector has been under increased pressure in recent years. European and Japanese banks have been at the forefront of these challenges.

The last 10-year investing period is often categorized as one of the greatest bull markets in history. The global banking sector, however, has not shared in the gains of the broader market.

Over the last 10 years, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained more than 250% while Wells Fargo (WFC) returned only 21%, including dividends.

Wells Fargo is a troubled bank, coupling individual stock risk with a secular decline in overall banking conditions.

The global banking sector has struggled greatly in recent years, led by Japan and Europe. The US banks, despite the proclaimed differences, are following an oddly similar performance path.

Three major factors have contributed to the weak performance across the banking sector, with Wells Fargo suffering the most.

First, weakening economic growth has resulted in lower interest rates and declining net interest margins.

Secondly, secular macroeconomic trends have pushed banks away from loans and toward securities such as Treasury bonds.

Lastly, the yield curve is unable to steepen in a fashion similar to previous post-recession periods, adding additional pressure to any institution that borrows short and lends long.

There's individual company risk at Wells Fargo, but the stock will continue to be challenged by the secular issues facing the entire sector.

A strong understanding of the long-term macroeconomic trends can help you avoid the underperforming sectors and stocks like WFC, with a decade of no price improvement.

Weakening Economic Growth Leads To Lower Interest Rates And Declining Net Interest Income

Lower rates of economic growth lead to lower interest rates. In other words, as economic growth gets weaker, the economy starts to contract at lower and lower interest rates.

The chart below shows the 25-year annualized growth rate in real GDP per capita.

There are several points to note in the chart below. First, the long-term growth rate in the economy has deteriorated significantly, falling from over 2.5% to just 1.12%.

Most investors likely don't realize that the economy has only grown at a real rate of 1.1% per capita in the US over the last 25 years.

Real GDP Per Capita: 25-Year Annualized Growth Rate (%)

Source: BEA

Secondly, the nonlinearity of the decline is perhaps the most important point.

As economies become over-indebted and overuse one factor of production, in this case, "debt capital," the economy receives a small, transitory gain before reverting to the trend of weaker economic growth.

The decline in growth has become more severe in recent years as we have surpassed well researched and documented critical debt thresholds. Across any sector of the economy, when debt levels exceed 90% of GDP, the impact of more debt is negative on the economy, and the negative impact becomes nonlinear as the 25-year growth rate chart shows very clearly.

The chart below highlights the concept of diminishing marginal returns and the production function.

This chart comes from a YouTube video breakdown explaining why more fiscal spending will lead to lower growth, not higher growth. For a full video breakdown of this concept with supporting research and evidence, click here.

The Nonlinearity of Debt:

Source: EPB Macro Research

As noted above, weakening economic growth drags down the inflation rate and the long-term expected real Fed Funds rate.

The decline in both short-term rates and long-term rates, pulled lower by declining inflation expectations, creates a situation in which the entire Treasury curve has moved lower over time.

Expected Inflation and Expected Real Average Short-Term Rate:

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

A parallel shift lower for the entire yield curve is highly damaging to banking margins. The chart below shows the long-term trend in net interest margins for all US banks.

Net Interest Margin:

Source: FRED

The secular industry trends are clear and WFC is no expectation.

Net interest income at WFC declined quarter over quarter and year over year with net interest margins falling below the banking sector average at just 2.13%.

WFC Net Interest Income:

Source: Company Filings

Now, if the economy is starting to recover and the yield curve steepens from here, accompanied by improving loan growth, the banking sector will perform well.

There's no question that short-term reflationary trends can be positive for the banking sector. From a longer-term secular standpoint, however, the economy will not be able to support higher interest rates with a continuous decline in trend economic growth, falling from 2.50% in the 1970s and 1980s to just 1.1% today.

The secular decline in interest rates and the probability that the Federal Reserve does not raise interest rates in the next half-decade will continue to squeeze most financial institutions.

The sector as a whole will face pressure, but the best-managed companies will pull through. With negative secular trends, investors should be careful to pick from the bottom of the pack in a sector plagued by worsening economic trends.

I'm not picking on Wells Fargo for recent poor performance. In fact, I have been highlighting the problems at Wells Fargo for several years. WFC has declined 51% since my last publication in April 2019.

Macroeconomic Trends Are Pushing Banks Away From Loans and Toward Treasury Securities

The second major factor that's hurting the banking sector as a whole and WFC specifically is the secular trend away from loans and toward securities.

The national savings and investment identity is a simple yet extremely informative tool to identify the impact of growing federal budget deficits.

I have covered this identity in the past, including a video presentation for the Money Show outlining this concept.

In short, the supply of capital must equal the demand for capital.

The supply of capital includes the domestic savings from households and corporations, plus the inflow of foreign capital (trade deficit).

The demand for capital comes from government borrowing and domestic investment.

National Savings and Investment Identity:

In other words, if government borrowing is rising, which it is, then one of three outcomes must occur.

The domestic savings rate must rise, the trade deficit must get larger, or domestic investment must fall. We can look at these factors below to conclude that domestic investment is the leg that's suffering and that's resulting in weaker productivity, weaker loan growth for the banks, and slower economic progress.

The net national savings rate adds up the savings or dissavings from the household, corporate, and government sectors. A negative savings rate means that the private sector is not saving enough to offset government borrowing.

As a result, we are left with two options. We either need help from the foreign sector or domestic investment must decline.

Net National Savings Rate As A % of GNI:

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve, BEA

The trade deficit is rising, but not at the same rate as government borrowing. Therefore, the banking sector has started to accumulate the government deficits.

The chart below shows total cash assets and Treasury securities owned by banks as a percentage of total banking assets.

In this case, cash assets can represent reserves, and Treasury securities are actual bonds the bank is holding.

The ratio of reserves and Treasury bonds relative to total banking assets is nearly the highest in four decades, indicating the banking sector is swelling with Treasury bonds.

Banks are accumulating Treasury bonds in excess of what they exchange with the Fed for cash reserves.

Cash Assets and Treasuries As A % of Total Bank Assets (All Banks):

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

Due to these macroeconomic trends, banks are shifting, by necessity, toward securities and away from loans. The ratio of cash reserves and Treasury bonds to total assets has increased to a stunning 32% while the ratio of loans to total assets has plunged to 53%.

In short, large government deficits are resulting in the banking sector accumulating Treasury bonds, growing the securities portion of bank credit, and shrinking the loan book.

Total Loans As A % of Total Bank Assets (Domestically Chartered Banks):

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

These macroeconomic trends are apparent in Wells Fargo's lending.

WFC reported average loans of $931B, down $18.1B year over year.

Not only is the average loan declining due to the trends outlined in the first sector, but the average loan yield also has fallen from 4.6% to 3.4%.

WFC Loans:

Source: Company Filings

The trends at WFC stack up perfectly with the broad industry aggregates. During the height of the crisis in April, corporations drew down credit lines which appeared as a major increase in commercial and industrial "C&I" lending.

This increase was reflected in WFC numbers above, with loans increasing from $965B to $971B from Q1 to Q2.

Prior to COVID-19, bank lending was growing at about 5% per annum. The spike during the crisis was reported in the industry aggregates.

Bank Loans + Nonfinancial Commercial Paper: 13 Week Annualized Change

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

Now, we see loan growth contracting at about 8% annualized. Bank lending is challenged from a secular standpoint, with banks shifting toward Treasuries and cash reserves at the expense of weaker loan growth. The short-term lending picture may change, and it's important to monitor these shorter-term trends, but currently, we are witnessing contracting bank lending through October.

The trend away from loans and toward securities is not conducive to robust growth coming from the banking sector.

A Persistently Flat Yield Curve Remains A Challenge

During a recession, the central bank typically slashes short-term interest rates several hundred basis points, pushing short-term rates down faster than long-term rates. This divergence causes a steepening of the yield curve which is beneficial to financial institutions.

The steeper yield curve can feed on itself, leading to better and more profitable loan growth, which leads to better economic growth, even higher interest rates, and more lending.

This recession has been different.

After the last four recessions, the spread between 10-year rates and three-month rates, a common proxy for the steepness of the yield curve, rose over 300bps.

Such a steep yield curve helped jumpstart the lending process.

This recession, however, short-term rates did not have as much room to fall and long-term rates are refusing to rise meaningfully as the economy is weighed down by a record debt overhang.

As a result, the steepest the yield curve has been thus far is about 75bps.

10-Year Minus 3-Month Treasury Spread:

Source: FRED

A persistently flat yield curve, which already is taking the shape of the yield curve in Japan and Europe, is another factor that will weigh on the sector over the long term.

Strong bank management teams can get in front of these trends but the industry as a whole will stay under constant pressure.

Conclusion and Outlook

The entire banking sector is challenged due to long-term and short-term macroeconomic trends.

When an entire sector is facing macroeconomic headwinds, it's best to avoid the sector entirely because when you couple individual company risk with negative macroeconomic trends, the results could be like WFC, with 10 years of virtually no price appreciation.

Wells Fargo:

Source: YCharts

Weaker economic growth will persist and create a lasting low-interest rate environment, weighing on net interest margins. Growing government budget deficits and increased Treasury issuance will find its way on to bank balance sheets, either as Treasury securities or cash reserves.

The secular shift away from loans and toward reserves and securities has led to underperformance of the banking industry more broadly.

Wells Fargo, XLF and SPY:

Source: YCharts

A persistently flat yield curve will remain a challenge for the banking industry.

Having a firm understanding of the long-term and short-term macroeconomic trends will increase the chances of picking winning sectors and stocks.

The opposite holds true as well.

Ignoring long-term macroeconomic trends can lead to picking stocks from structurally impaired sectors.

An unlucky pick, like WFC, can couple individual stock risk with secular industry risk, creating poor long-term performance.

XLF/SPY and WFC/XLF Performance Ratio:

Source: YCharts

Sticking with the macroeconomic trends will help you avoid these losing sectors and thus reduce the probability of coupling negative industry trends with individual stock risk, a double whammy that should be avoided whenever possible.

The banking sector, and WFC more specifically, are still facing challenges ahead with the current monetary landscape. A revival of economic growth and a steepening of the yield curve will be welcomed news for the banks, but at this time, most financials still represent a value trap, trading at cheap multiplies due to the risks that are ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long SPY (Underweight)