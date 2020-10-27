In August of this year, I explained why I believe that CSX Corp. (CSX) is a terrific dividend stock for long-term income and capital gains oriented investors. In this article, I am going to discuss the company's latest third quarter and explain why this is another piece of evidence that underlines why CSX Corp. is a good investment.

Source: TradeLens

Here's What Happened In Q3

Just like its peers, CSX reported negative earnings growth in its third quarter. Earnings per share fell by 11% to $0.96. This is the fourth consecutive quarterly contraction, but the fifth consecutive earnings beat as analysts were looking for earnings per share of $0.93.

Source: Estimize

The reason the company was unable to grow its bottom line is top-line weakness. This is not news to anyone as we are still in a recession. However, it still makes sense to look at the carload traffic breakdown as this tells us a lot about other industries. For example, coal was the worst segment with a revenue decline of 36%. Low natural gas prices, lower electricity demand, and lower benchmark prices are doing a number on total shipments. The best segment was intermodal, which saw flat revenue as higher volumes benefited from tightening truck capacity and inventory replenishment. This has happened across the country and is likely to have a positive impact in the fourth quarter as well - even if economic growth remains subdued.

Source: CSX Q3/2020 Earnings Presentation

With that said, let us take a look at the company's operating expenses. One of the core reasons why I love railroad companies as a long-term investment is because they are much more efficient than traditional trucking companies and have much less competition. Even in tough economic times, they are able to reduce costs and maintain low operating costs.

For example, in the third quarter, CSX lowered its operating expenses by 11% to $1.5 billion. This caused the operating income to fall by 'only' 11%. Note that total sales also declined by 11%.

The company's efficiency enhancements are clearly illustrated in the graph below. As you can see, volumes took a big hit at the end of March when all major economic 'hubs' in Europe and the United States went into lockdown to combat the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus. Volumes increased again as soon as the lockdowns ended in June and even went positive towards the end of September as strength in intermodal was able to more than offset weakness in other segments. Anyway, CSX has achieved to deal with higher volumes without having to increase train starts and the number of active locomotives. To give you a few numbers, since March 1, total volumes have increased by 3%. However, total train starts are down 11% resulting in an operating ratio of 56.9%. This is up from 56.8% in the third quarter of 2019 but an absolutely terrific number.

Source: CSX Q3/2020 Earnings Presentation

The reason why a low operating ratio matters is that the company will more than likely generate more earnings and cash next year when the economy recovers (that's what I expect) than prior to the recession.

Since the start of the year, CSX has generated free cash flow worth $1.9 billion. This is down from $2.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2019 as operating cash flow declined by roughly $600 million while 'other' investing activities saw an increase of $237 million.

Management is very confident in its future as it approved a new $5 billion share repurchase program on top of the $1.1 billion outstanding under their current repurchase program.

CSX also announced the Board authorized a new share repurchase program, providing $5 billion of incremental authority to the approximately $1.1 billion remaining under the existing share repurchase program. This new program affirms CSX's commitment to continued return of capital to shareholders.

Takeaway

I own both Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) in my long-term dividend portfolio. The only reason I do not own CSX yet (even though I have been very bullish before) is that I have some other stocks on my list that I will 'have to' buy first to prevent going overweight railroads. However, I will add CSX eventually as I am looking to own more railroads.

Anyway, what I want to say is that even though the stock is hovering close to an all-time high, I have little doubt the company remains an attractive long-term investment. If you aren't long, I recommend you consider buying CSX. If you are long, I still think it makes sense to add exposure at current prices.

I believe the current breakout at $81 is sustainable and will quickly lead to prices of more than $90 in the first quarter of 2021.

The only thing I want to mention is that I don't know which stocks you already own. Make sure to build a portfolio that lets you sleep well at night. Even though I love railroad stocks, keep in mind that these stocks are way more volatile than a company like Coca-Cola (KO). Don't go overweight cyclical (like I am) if you are close to retirement.

Other than that, I think CSX is a stock that will provide a steady income for years to come. The just-released Q3 earnings confirm this.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP, NSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.