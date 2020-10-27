How To Invest In The Red Hot Renewable Energy Sector Going Forward

A shift from fossil fuels to alternative energy will allow for growth in the renewables sector for a long time to come.

We offer a few of our favorite picks and strategies in this sector for investors to get in on the upward momentum.

Renewable energy has been one of the hottest sectors over the past few months as growth accelerates and potential incentives may come into play depending on election results.

The Future Is Now

Renewable energy has been one of the hottest sectors in recent months, up nearly 100% as a whole on average at highs over the last 6 months. Some of the biggest names in solar such as Sunrun (RUN), Enphase (ENPH), Vivint Solar (VSLR), Jinko Solar (JKS), and many others have reached new records up well over 300% YTD at their peak. There have been a number of driving forces, most of which are related to a renewed heightened valuation in renewables as investors see a shift from traditional fossil fuels to alternatives such as wind, solar, and hydrogen much sooner than initially expected with strong sales data despite coronavirus headwinds and the election just on the horizon harboring further potential in the industry.

(Figure 1) Solar Companies Have Done A Fantastic Job With Integrating Solar Energy Into Homes In A Way That Does Not Disrupt Appeal

Solar is no longer just for environmentalists. The average cost of renewable energy is now extremely competitive and still declining fast with the advancement of new, more innovative technologies (Figure 2). Large scale alternative energy projects make sense now more than ever and this trend is likely to continue if not increase going forward over the next couple of decades. Investors are beginning to realize this and a shift from the oil giants over to renewables has been set in motion.

(Figure 2) Over Time Renewables Are Now Considerably Cheaper Than Traditional Coal And Gas

There is still room to run as renewables capture more and more market share of the nearly $1.5 Trillion global energy market. Many countries already have shown it is possible to run 100% on renewable energy (Iceland 100%, Paraguay 100%, Costa Rica 99%, Norway 98.5%) while the U.S. still remains largely dependent on fossil fuels (Figure 3). This leaves significant future upside potential for solar and wind companies to take advantage of and upside potential for early investors in time as well. The only thing currently holding the U.S. back is the grid system. Investments in renewed renewable energy infrastructure will be crucial going forward for the progress of alternative energy to continue at the pace of growth we have seen and expect.

(Figure 3) The U.S. Energy Market Is Estimated To Be Around $350 Billion And Only Around $36 Billion Of That Market Is In Renewable Energy Leaving Plenty Of Room To Grow As Fossil Fuel Usage Declines Over Time

In this article, we will outline a few companies that could see accelerated growth with the shift to renewables in motion to give investors a better idea of how to play the red hot alternative energy sector going forward.

Potential Long-Term Sector Winners

The renewable energy industry as a whole is expected to grow considerably in coming years with analysts increasing expectations again and again. With the valuation of renewables on the rise, it is critical to uncover the industry leaders if long-term profits are to be had. I will touch on a few stocks that I see long-term potential in over the next 2-5 years to help give investors a breadth of options and strategies to pick from going forward.

NextEra Energy - Investing In Renewable Utilities

If you are looking for a solid utility play NextEra Energy (NEE) is your best bet. The company operates out of Florida and is one of the largest utilities in the country. They have a history of delivering solid returns and are miles ahead of competitors in the renewables field (Figure 4). We wrote a more in-depth analysis on their stock back in March, and since then they have performed very well despite fears of the coronavirus impacting their business. NextEra is not your average utility stock as we saw this past month when they brought up the idea of bidding for Duke Energy (DUK) in what would have been a massive deal if it were to ever have a chance to go through. Further upcoming catalysts for the stock include an expected 4-1 split which could bring in more investors as we saw last month with Tesla (TSLA) & Apple's (AAPL) splits.

(Figure 4) NextEra Has Massive Investments In Both Wind & Solar

A utility play provides a safe alternative to traditional solar focused businesses providing considerable upside with a reduced downside.

Sunrun/Sunnova - Leaders In Residential Solar

Residential solar is one of the fastest-growing segments in the renewables industry as prices of panels have reached a point where it is extremely economical to power your home through solar if the financing is available (Figure 5). More and more solar installers make the process of getting started in solar much easier and cheaper than the past as well.

(Figure 5) As Solar Prices Continue To Decline, Residential Options Have Become Extremely Reasonable Across The Country

Sunrun (RUN) has lead the way in this field making big moves by working with Vivint Solar (VSLR) as well as offering competitive financing options to become a residential solar giant (Figure 6). This should allow for long term growth, but the stock at its current prices appears rather overvalued. Waiting for this stock to pullback from highs may be wise for shorter-term investors.

(Figure 6) Sunrun Teams Up With Vivint Solar In Attempt To Pull Ahead Of Names Like Tesla (TSLA) In The Residential Solar Field

Sunova Energy (NOVA) offers an opportunity to invest in residential solar with a more reasonable valuation. The stock is up much less than Sunrun and could easily run up another ~25% according to Wall Street Analysts. Residential solar's short-term future could be largely dependent on the upcoming election results as a Biden win could fuel growth in this area for the next 4+ years due to the potential for incentives throughout the industry.

Sunpower/Vertiv - Hardware Diversification

Another under the radar area that could benefit from the shift to renewables is the solar/electronic component businesses. Sunpower (SPWR) is a leader in developing premium solar products yet their stock has not run up 100%+ over the last year like many of the other residential solar names leaving further room for potential upside. Their solar panels have some of the highest efficiencies available to the public (~23%).

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) offers exposure to solar as well while also providing diversification into data centers and other technologies. With a range of hardware solutions, this stock could run no matter the outcome of the upcoming presidential election touching other high-growth industries such as 5G. The increased diversification allows for reduced risk similarly to playing the utilities but still offers significant upside potential.

Vestas/Broadwind - Don't Blow By Wind Energy

Wind energy is another largely overlooked sector of renewables that has gone on a run. The leader in wind energy is the $33 billion giant Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY). The company has a positive outlook going forward and will likely lead the industry for the foreseeable future. (Figure 7) Vestas Offers A Wide Range Of Wind Turbines And Services As Well As Years Of Experience

An alternative to Vestas for those looking to invest in wind is the Illinois based Broadwind Inc. (BWEN). Their stock has been flying high, up nearly 200% over the last year, but still has room to grow if they can soar back to 52 week highs, offering a higher risk, higher reward option.

SolarEdge Technologies - Solar Software Leader

Often when people think solar all that comes to mind is the hardware (inverters, panels, wiring, etc.) when in reality there is so much more (financing, software, customer acquisition). SolarEdge (SEDG) has become a leader in not just solar focused hardware, but software solutions. Their satellite-based monitoring solutions and app allow homeowners and installers to optimize their systems providing growth beyond traditional opportunities. Software tools (Figure 8) like these will be necessary for the development and expansion of the solar industry going forward and SEDG has an early edge.

(Figure 8) 3D Designer Tools Have Become Popular For Solar Installers To Reduce Waste As Well As Helping To Close Deals With Potential Customers

Thesis Recap

Back in March, we focused on the e-vehicle industry as a hotbed for growth. We now expect the momentum to shift to the renewable energy industry as stocks have already begun to run. The sector has plenty of upside potential with hopes of increased solar incentives on the horizon as well as the increased economics with prices of solar and wind on the decline.

(Figure 9) There Is A Direct Correlation Between The Decrease Of Solar Prices And Deployment Growth And PV Prices Are Expected To Continue To Decline Going Forward

There is an array of options available to investors to get in on these gains through everything from diverse utilities and solar hardware providers to residential and software leaders. That is why we see the red hot solar industry to continue to outpace the broader market for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWR, SEDG, VRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

