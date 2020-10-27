As a key trigger signal, we are now watching resistance levels near 92.23 as a way of confirming the emergence of a longer-term uptrend but a downside break of 87.70.

We see several underlying macroeconomic factors that are capable of favorably influencing valuations in yen-denominated trading instruments and this could continue well into 2021.

Since March 24th, 2020, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has gained by 6.52% and this outperformance has surpassed gains seen in important global counterparts from the United States.

Recent trends in forex markets have made it easier for financial institutions in Japan to hedge against surprise currency risks and we believe that these circumstances have made it more likely that the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA: FXY) will generate gains over the next few months. Specifically, global bond yields have trended in the downward direction (with some countries even considering taking interest rates into negative territory) and we believe that these trends could have a long-term impact on key currency instruments.

If investors in Japan begin to seek protection against unexpected currency changes by buying the domestic currency at greater rates, exchange-traded fund instruments that are tied to the value of the Japanese yen could continue to moving higher. Ultimately, we believe that these bullish trends could propel valuations in the upward direction for the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust into the end of 2020.

Source: Author via Tradingview

As an example of these newly developing trends, we can see that the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust is currently showing gains of 6.52% since March 24, 2020 and this performance significantly outpaces the negative trends seen in the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA: UUP). Between the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen, these diverging trends have created elevated volatility levels that have only exacerbated current risk factors for investors with active positions in forex market assets.

Source: Bloomberg

Essentially, sustained declines in global yields could make it more likely that the Japanese buy fewer foreign assets - and those related to commodity economies like Australia and New Zealand, in particular. Of course, this type of activity could unwind long-term buying trends in forex pairs like the NZD/JPY or AUD/JPY, which are often used as part of carry trading strategies.

In addition to this, the Japanese yen is often viewed as a safe haven asset during times of heightened uncertainty in the global financial markets and this is another economic factor that could influence the market value of the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has gone very far to ensure that “heightened uncertainty” remains a feature of the global financial markets for an extended period of time. So, there are several factors that are likely to influence both market sentiment and FXY fund flows during the next few months.

Source: ETFdb

Over the last three-year trading period, we should note that the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has encountered positive net flows of 127.97 million. Interestingly, these fund outflows might begin to expand as a result of the market’s broader decline in yield and if this forecast is accurate, we believe that the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust will be able to generate the bullish momentum required to break important resistance levels.

Source: Bloomberg

Furthermore, evidence of strength in the Japanese financial markets can be found in recent buying activity in the nation’s equities markets. Overall, it would appear that global investors have abandoned the potential for yield in traditional markets and this has given previously overlooked equities markets an opportunity to shine.

Foreign purchases of Japanese stocks will require currency transactions that will ultimately create a bullish influence on currency instruments like the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. In these cases, we have seen a substantial increase in the number of foreign buyers of Japanese stocks and this could turn out to be another benefit that will drive FXY valuations higher.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Unfortunately, FXY has mostly traded in the sideways direction since 2015. However, these trends fail to highlight the massive decline that characterized the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the prior three-year period. In dealing with the monthly chart shown above, traders can see that FXY is trading at a discount relative to its long-term averages and prices are starting to break above the Ichimoku Cloud structure. Ultimately, this suggests that the longer-term trends might be ready to reverse and FXY could be on the verge of breaking above resistance levels.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Evidence of trend changes on the longer-term charts should always be used as the starting point in a technical analysis strategy. But we must look at the shorter-term charts in order to find the individual triggers that might suggest new trading opportunities are present. If we look at the hourly charts for the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, we can see that a series of higher highs has been established and this confirms that a short-term uptrend is, in fact, in place. As a key trigger signal, we are now watching resistance levels near 92.23 which mark the price highs recorded on March 9th, 2020.

On balance, the risk to this outlook might emerge if we see a clear break of support or significant changes in regional inflation rates. On the downside, we are watching for potential support levels to emerge near 87.70. If these important price levels do not manage to hold under selling pressures, we believe that it would be best to close long trades in the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust.

However, this negative scenario does not seem to be emerging at the moment and we will maintain our bullish rating on the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. Heading into 2021, we believe that FXY might turn out to develop one of the currency markets strongest bull trends when compared to developed market counterparts in the broader world economy.

Thank you for reading. Now, it's time to make your voice heard.

Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process. Comments are highly encouraged! We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.