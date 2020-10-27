Furthermore, the company continues to progress on other Cabometyx monotherapy indications, as well as many other pipeline candidates.

Meanwhile, Cabometyx remains the go-to drug in second-line patients, procuring hundreds of millions of dollars per year, and Exelixis has stockpiled over $1.2B+ in cash.

Analysts point to the stronghold Opdivo and Yervoy have within the first-line indication and the lack of duration in CheckMate-9ER data.

Cabometyx/Opdivo combination data in first-line renal cell carcinoma succeeded in its pivotal trial, is set for accelerated review, and a February approval, but figures to change little for either company.

Introduction

Shares of Exelixis (EXEL) have seen little growth in the last couple of years despite improving fundamentals (e.g. PE ratio, revenue, cash and equivalents).

Back in 2018 when the stock was trading at all-time highs, investors were betting on Exelixis' blockbuster drug, Cabometyx, to take stronghold of first-line renal cell carcinoma [RCC]. But in April 2018, immunotherapy couple, Opdivo and Yervoy, achieved FDA approval and soon dethroned Cabometyx from first-line patients. The company states the current share of immunotherapy versus TKI is "75%/25%" in favor of the former.

Cabometyx revenues have still grown in the meantime, but have been limited by being the second choice in RCC. The company hoped CheckMate-9ER, a phase 3 trial assessing their drug in combination with immunotherapeutic, Opdivo, would turn the tide once more in first-line RCC.

Source: Exelixis January 2020 corporate slides

Cabo/Opdivo Combo Unlikely To Move Needle

In September, Exelixis revealed data for a Cabometyx/Opdivo combination for first-line RCC. As expected, the data revealed significant benefits for patients receiving the combination over Sutent alone, the drug Cabometyx originally dethroned in the indication. The risk of death was reduced by 40% for patients receiving the combination. But analysts are not expecting the data to change much within the treatment paradigm for RCC. There is limited follow-up within CheckMate-9ER relative to known data in immunotherapy combination data. And the efficacy/safety profile simply isn't enough to convince physicians to trust the TKI/immunotherapy combination over the norm.

TKI/immunotherapy competition in 1L RCC

Even if physicians are open to prescribing Cabometyx/Opdivo in 1L patients, it will face serious competition from Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) TKI, Inlyta, and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) super-blockbuster immunotherapeutic, Keytruda. Both combinations revealed very similar survival data and it will likely come down to physician preference and marketing prowesses. TKI-wise, Cabometyx holds the advantage over Inlyta, as it is actually approved for first-line patients as well. However, Merck's Keytruda holds an obvious edge over Opdivo.

So, when it comes down to it, investors aren't counting for much to change for Exelixis within the RCC realm, as evidenced by the timid market response since the knee-jerk reaction following phase 3 data.

Exelixis isn't stopping here, however, for first-line RCC. They are still enrolling a phase 3 trial assessing Opdivo/Yervoy/Cabomytex versus Opdivo/Yervoy. Interim data is anticipated 4Q '21.

Cabometyx Opportunities Outside 2L Renal Cell Carcinoma

For Exelixis to continue to grow (in market capitalization), they will have to find good opportunities outside RCC. Back in January, the company guided $4B in 2025 revenue, so they must believe opportunities are plenty outside of RCC. Of course, a lot will have to go right for Exelixis to accomplish the guidance.

The company hopes to expand Cabometyx indications, primarily, into prostate (phase 3), differentiated thyroid (phase 3), and non-small cell lung cancer (phase 3). Any success in any of these three could go a long ways in revenue. As for those hoping Cabometyx will make significant noise in hepatocellular (liver) cancer [HCC] after achieving FDA-approval in second-line patients, you may have to temper your expectations:

"The success of the clinical trial for cabozantinib expands the agents available for HCC therapy as second-line treatment. Based on these findings, in January 2019, cabozantinib was approved for treatment of patients with HCC who have been previously treated with sorafenib. Consensus-based guidelines from the NCCN recommend considering cabozantinib only for patients with CP A cirrhosis." Source: NIH

But Exelixis also has a phase 3 combination trial ongoing for 1L advanced HCC.

Here is what Exelixis anticipates soon happening on the clinical and regulatory front:

Source: Exelixis January 2020 corporate slides

So, opportunities are there and given the increasing relevance of TKIs in oncology, and Cabometyx being a popular one, one figures Cabometyx will find significant revenue outside of RCC. Of course, this is all theoretical and the data will have to be exception to gain significant traction in any of the indications mentioned above.

Exelixis' Increasing Library of Early-Stage, Oncologic Candidates

With ~$1.5B in cash and cash equivalents (as of June 30), little debt, and >$1B in annual revenue, the company will have an ongoing ability to leverage their Cabometyx 2L RCC revenues to increase opportunity outside of RCC.

Exelixis is partnering with a few companies to expand their library into up-and-coming, popular oncologic therapeutics for hematologic cancers (e.g. AR102, a CDK7 oral inhibitor, Aurigene) and solid tumors via an antibody-drug conjugate [ADC] (ICON-2, for solid tumors, Iconic Therapeutics).

Exelixis' Increasing Glowing Fundamentals

The company intends to release Q3 financial results on November 5. Analysts are anticipating $217M in Q3 revenue, which will likely serve to nudge the company's cash and cash equivalents towards $1.6B. Also noteworthy, Exelixis has beat estimated revenues nine of the last ten quarters.

For 2021, analysts are anticipating near $1.2B in revenue. Although Exelixis is bullish in thinking they can achieve $4B in annual revenue in 2025, I find this to be quite unlikely and exceedingly optimistic. Analyst estimates are more reasonable - seeing ~$2.5B in 2025 revenue.

Being that the company may reasonably have over $2B in cash and cash equivalents with over $2B in annual revenue by 2024/2025, the current market capitalization of just over $6B seems particularly conservative. One would anticipate a growing valuation if the company is able to hit reasonable estimates and continue to execute on the clinical/regulatory front.

Conclusion

Exelixis remains conservatively valued at $6B despite achieving over $1B in peak annual revenue with $1.5B in cash and equivalents. The company is now at the point where they have the continued revenues and cash at hand to strategically grow their pipeline, enabling them towards continued growth outside of RCC-related sales.

The company still, however, lacks direction on where significant revenue will flow outside of RCC. For now, Exelixis has a basket of options. The stock is unlikely to appreciate significantly until at least one avenue outside of RCC becomes apparent.

Exelixis remains a conviction buy/hold within a biotechnology-focused portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.