Investor pessimism in the sector has resulted in the baby being thrown out with the bathwater. Even Warren Buffett capitulated on airlines.

Southwest is the most competitively advantaged US airline trading at a significant discount to what it's worth.

Overview

Headquarters: Texas, US

Employees: 61,118

Founded: June 1971

IPO: listed in February 1992 at $36, raised $78.3m.

Southwest is a major passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The company commenced service on June 18, 1971, with three Boeing 737 aircraft serving three Texas cities: Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. As of June 2020, Southwest had a total of 737 Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet and served 101 destinations in 40 states and 10 near-international countries: Mexico, Jamaica, Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. In 2019, it began service to 4 destinations in Hawaii after receiving approval from the FAA. It has 34 737 MAX aircraft in storage as of March 2019 to comply with the FAA emergency grounding order and 66 other aircraft in storage due to reductions in service due to the Pandemic.

Southwest has a unique company culture among airlines, its purpose is to "connect people to what's important in their lives through friendly, low-cost air travel" and its vision is "to become the world's most loved, most efficient and most profitable airline". Despite operating a traditional low-cost or budget airline model, it has a differentiated operating model and company-employee culture which have contributed to unparalleled brand intangibles.

The company provides a "point-to-point" service rather than the traditional "hub-and-spoke" service provided by most major airlines. The hub-and-spoke model concentrates an airline's operations in a hub that limits destinations and tends to cost significantly more given competition for large hubs and traffic demands are high. In 2019, the average trip length for a Southwest customer was 2.0 hours, distance of 748 miles, with 77% of customers flying nonstop.

Source: 2020 Investor Presentation, Company Website. "Without a heart, it's just a machine"

Business Model

Southwest operates a "point-to-point" service rather than "hub-and-spoke" service the other major airlines provide. The hub-and-spoke model concentrates most of an airline operations and services on a few major hub cities and serves its other destinations by providing one-stop flights or connecting flights through one of its hub cities. The point-to-point model allows Southwest to fly more direct and nonstop flights and allows it to provide quicker, more convenient flights than most of its large competitors.

Source: The airlines economics of the bicycle wheel

In addition to Point-to-Point, Southwest exclusively operates Boeing 737s which lowers maintenance and repair costs, as well as training costs (no need to teach pilots to fly new planes or mechanics to fix new planes).

It also keeps a relatively modern fleet with an average age of 11 years compared to an average age of 17 for Delta Air Lines, 14.3 for United Continental, and 10.8 for American Airlines. The relatively younger fleet contributes to Southwest's lower maintenance costs and Capex.

These strategies result in Southwest having lower unit costs (cost per available seat mile), which are complemented by additional key components of the business model: Operating out of smaller, cheaper, and more conveniently located airports. Boarding process: seats are not assigned, and seat choice is up to each individual customer, and based on the boarding position/number received at check-in and what is left when boarding. Once a passenger boards, they are free to sit in any available seat. Utilizing a random boarding process allowing for quick turnaround times.

In addition to excellent operational efficiencies described above, Southwest's customer-centric culture is at the heart of the business model and adds an additional layer of customer satisfaction and positive association with the brand which is unique.

Competitive Landscape & Market

According to FAA, system traffic in revenue passenger miles is projected to increase by 2.3% per year between 2018 and 2038. Domestic RPMs are anticipated to grow at 1.9% per year. We believe the US domestic air travel market can reasonably be expected to grow at a 2% p.a. CAGR over the next 5-10 years.

Southwest is the market leader in the top 50 US metro areas around cities that include multiple major airports. In some cases, the airports within a metro area may serve separate markets. The company has 22% of total domestic market share and is the market leader in 23 of the top 50 U.S. metro areas as shown: Source: 2020 Investor Presentation

The US airline market kept growing despite budget or ultra-low cost airlines challenging incumbent carriers by providing cheap, no-frills travel.

The top 4 carriers' market share dwarfs the competition. American Airlines (AAL), Delta (DAL), Southwest, and United (UAL) have increased their share over the years through acquisitions.

Direct competitors (low or ultra-low-cost):

JetBlue (JBLU) is the closest to Southwest, but more corporate and polished. Tends to combine hub-and-spoke and point-to-point resulting in multiple stops along the way between destinations - their main hub is Boston.

SkyWest (SKYW): Operates through partnerships with major carriers including United, Delta, American, and Alaska (ALK). Does not have the same kind of brand-power Southwest does, as it's paid to operate and maintain aircraft used on flights that are scheduled, marketed, and priced by partner carriers - hence the focus is on keeping costs as low as possible.

Alaska Airlines: Runs a mass-market model, with no significant differentiation other than running niche, low-volume routes too small for Southwest or others.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE): a leading ultra-low cost carrier, flies an Airbus fleet (fuel efficient), operates over 500 flights to 72 destinations. Still has one of the highest rates of passenger complaints but has worked hard to reduce them. Ticker is SAVE - the focus is on being ultra-low cost, and customer testimonials (you can look them up on TripAdvisor) indicate poor service.

By revenue, the larger, hub-spoke players occupy first and second position, but Southwest is comfortably the largest low-cost carrier by market share in the US:

Source: www.T4.ai

Competitive Advantages

The 2 core components contributing to Southwest's competitive strength are its business model and brand, each of which consists of multiple contributing factors:

Business Model: multiple components that comprise the overall business model work to favour Southwest and result in time and cost savings which generate higher margins. These include:

"Point-to-point" service model which is 20-30% cheaper than "hub-and-spoke" as it avoids crowded hubs which are more costly in airport fees, ground employees, frequency of delays, airport, and slot leasing. Direct routes allow Southwest to take advantage of using smaller and fuel-efficient Boeing 737-800 aircraft which are 20% cheaper to maintain and train crew on.

Fleet uniformity: by running one type of aircraft, the company achieves maintenance and training scale, in addition to facilitating staff flexibility e.g. pilots can fly different routes given the same aircraft.

Route network: Southwest has worked to create the largest route network within the US, effectively becoming a monopoly on cheap seats for most routes. The 3 legacy carriers cannot compete on this basis once fare, reservation, baggage, and other fees are added up.

Source: 2020 Investor Presentation

Brand: American customers associate Southwest's brand with authenticity and being true to who they are, it is commonly referred to as "the love airline", the stock ticker is LUV. It has positive associations in consumers' minds - they view it as a fun, casual, and energetic brand they can trust. In the early days, airhosts wore go-go boots and would (and sometimes still do) sing happy birthday and throw peanut packets to passengers like at a baseball game. Others have tried to emulate it but have been unsuccessful. Southwest customer satisfaction numbers are industry-leading, it has been #1 in the DOT Consumer Satisfaction Ranking for 22 of the last 26 years. Southwest also ranked #1 in JD Power's 2020 North America Airline Satisfaction Study, it held the #1 position for the 3rd consecutive year.

Their fare transparency campaign is an example of winning customer trust - they do not want to hit customers with hidden fees vs. peers who make it common practice. They are also the only airline that does not charge rescheduling or cancellation fees.

Source: 2019 Investor Presentation

Management built a unique culture through deliberate hiring practices - they focus on hiring empathetic staff with high emotional intelligence who genuinely want to help passengers and deliver the best experience they can.

Control of distribution: Southwest does not sell tickets via aggregators like Kayak or Skyscanner. If Kayak displays a price that erroneously does not match the Southwest site, customers might think that Southwest is trying to trick them - which they want to avoid. Premium brands tend to control their own distribution... think Apple.

Southwest demonstrates impressive unit economics vs. peers, it ranks third in cost per available seat mile (CASM) which is commonly used to compare airline efficiency, calculated by dividing operating costs by available seat miles (ASM). Generally, the lower the CASM, the more profitable and efficient the airline.

Source: Company filings, author's calculations.

Opportunities

Demand for air travel: passenger traffic tends to double every 15 years despite global crises, including SARS in 2003 and the financial crisis in 2008, impacting what is now termed as a resilient industry. Some predicted that the Internet would reduce business travel, but it never happened as the need for personal contact is greater than ever. Also, strong connectivity is needed to help kick-start the recovery.

Quality-Cost Balance: given strong brand intangibles, consumer trust in Southwest is significantly greater than in other carriers, particularly ultra-low-cost.

Recovery: despite a drop in revenues and reduced confidence in the airline industry, Southwest is positioned to thrive during the pandemic as it has a strong balance sheet and cost advantages. The 737 MAX is also expected to resume service coming out of 2020 which will help Southwest add capacity as economic recovery picks up. In China, domestic flights recovered some ground as cases stabilized, then stalled. IATA forecasts revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) will start to recover from Q3 - the good news is that Southwest is able to withstand the cash burn expected to last this year.

Source: IATA, Transport Security Administration

Resiliency: Southwest had the strongest balance sheet of all US airlines entering the pandemic. It is, therefore, best placed to survive. While legacy carriers struggle with their mounting debt load, Southwest, with its smaller size and cost advantages, can steal market share from legacy carriers. While legacy carriers pay down their debt, Southwest has the opportunity to invest in expansion initiatives. In this type of environment, low-cost players have the upper hand. Even if airlines are forced to leave middle seats empty, Southwest may not be hugely impacted as its fleet is predominantly 737s which allow for the greatest maximum occupied seats if middle seats were restricted:

Source: Financial Times

Valuation

We constructed a 2-stage DCF of Southwest, using the following assumptions:

Expected revenue growth for the next 2 years using consensus, trailed thereafter to hit 2.5% CAGR over 10 years, 0.5% above expected addressable market growth, reflecting Southwest's superior brand and business model.

Terminal growth rate of 2.0% - above current 10-year yield which is depressed given extraordinary market conditions, we account for potential mean-reversion in long-term interest rates which is conservative.

We capitalize 50% of selling & marketing expenses into an asset that will deliver future economic benefits, consistent with the company investing in the brand. We value cash and marketable securities at book value. Our terminal beta reflects the business shifting towards services and software over time and continuing to diversify geographically.

We expect operating margins to recover to pre-pandemic levels of 15%, which is in line with expectations. This reflects Southwest's fleet strength - being younger and utilizing more efficient 737 MAX8 and 737-800 planes.

Our valuation indicates that Southwest is ~52% undervalued.

Risks

Risks to our thesis include:

COVID-19 Pandemic: risk of more infections and further lockdowns, pushing recovery further out. Airlines may be forced to leave middle seats empty which will hurt margins.

Prolonged grounding of the 737 MAX may hurt the bottom line, although arguable it will not need more planes for now.

Conclusion

Southwest is better positioned than other airline majors given lower cost structure, limited debt, leisure travel focus, domestic bias, fleet simplicity, and brand, which we expect will all work together to generate market-share gains post-pandemic. The company's brand and culture are unparalleled, and its "point-to-point" business model execution is industry-leading as evidenced by its leading load factor spread and consistently above-average operating margins.

The stock is significantly under-valued owing to investor pessimism associated with Pandemic-related uncertainty, which we believe is more-than reflected in the price.

